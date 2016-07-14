Player Page

Corey Knebel | Relief Pitcher | #46

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 213
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas
Drafted: 2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of his closer situation Friday that "we're going to give Neftali Feliz a break back there and get him right."
Counsell also added that "Corey Knebel has been outstanding," so it sounds like the next save chance will probably go to Knebel. Feliz has notched eight saves in nine tries this season but holds a 6.19 ERA and has already surrendered five home runs. Knebel, meanwhile, boasts a 1.00 ERA and 29/8 K/BB ratio over 18 relief innings. He needs to be scooped up in leagues where he's still available. May 12 - 4:46 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW1900001118.01022829001.001.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 11BOS100001.12001300.002.25
May 9BOS10000.10000100.00.00
May 7@ PIT100001.01000300.001.00
May 6@ PIT100001.00000300.00.00
May 4@ STL100001.00000100.00.00
May 1@ STL100001.00001100.001.00
Apr 30ATL100001.11000100.00.75
Apr 28ATL10000.20000100.00.00
Apr 26CIN100001.00000100.00.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Neftali Feliz
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Oliver Drake
8Rob Scahill
 

 