Corey Knebel | Relief Pitcher | #46 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (25) / 11/26/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 213 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Drafted: 2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $538,900, 2018-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of his closer situation Friday that "we're going to give Neftali Feliz a break back there and get him right." Counsell also added that "Corey Knebel has been outstanding," so it sounds like the next save chance will probably go to Knebel. Feliz has notched eight saves in nine tries this season but holds a 6.19 ERA and has already surrendered five home runs. Knebel, meanwhile, boasts a 1.00 ERA and 29/8 K/BB ratio over 18 relief innings. He needs to be scooped up in leagues where he's still available. Source: MLB Network Radio on Twitter

Corey Knebel earned his 10th hold of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Pirates. Knebel struck out three of the four batters he faced in an impressive eighth inning. The 25-year-old setup man has a stellar 1.10 ERA and 25/7 K/BB ratio through 16 1/3 frames in 2017.

Corey Knebel struck out all three batters he faced in a Cactus League appearance Tuesday against the Cubs. Knebel carved through Willson Contreras, Miguel Montero, and Matt Szczur in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to open the 2017 season as a setup man for new Brewers closer Neftali Feliz.