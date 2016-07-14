Corey Knebel | Relief Pitcher | #46

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
It All Falls Down
May 10
Daily Dose: Closer Crisis
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Heyward (finger) taking dry swings Fri.
David Freese activated from disabled list
Matz (elbow) to appear in extended spring
Cespedes (hamstring) resumes activities
Familia out several months following surgery
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) returns to lineup
Phillies @ Nationals postponed due to rain
Knebel to handle save chances for Brewers?
Counsell: Braun (calf) injury 'pretty minor'
Piscotty (hamstring) on track for Tuesday
Fowler (shoulder) back in Cardinals' lineup
Shawn Kelley (back) activated from 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama Friday
Marcus Mariota (leg) still not at full speed
Broncos to have running back competition
Reporter expects Rob Kelley to keep lead role
Texans sign first-round QB Watson, two others
Denard Robinson trying out for the Bears
Report: Browns would welcome Josh Gordon back
First-rounder Taco Charlton signs rookie deal
Eagles sign every pick but first-rounder
Bolts avoid drama, sign 1st-rounder Williams
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Finals Preview
May 12
Center Comparisons
May 12
Dose: Spurs Cruise Past HOU
May 12
NBA Podcast for May 11
May 11
Dose: Celtics Crush the Wiz
May 11
Power Forward Comparisons
May 10
NBA News Roundup
May 10
NBA DFS Podcast for May 10
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) expected to play Game 1
Juiced: Jonathon Simmons thrives in start
Mainstream Dejounte: Murray shines in win
James Harden scores 10 in ugly blowout loss
Jonathon Simmons will start for Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is a game-time call
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
Al Horford helps Celtics win Game 5, 123-101
Confirmed: Avery Bradley (hip) starts Game 5
Tyler Ulis has minor right ankle surgery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable
Kelly Oubre will play in Game 5 on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
Music City beats the Blues
May 8
Dose: The Caps are Alive
May 7
Ducks Manage Stunning Comeback
May 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch fastest in Kansas final practice
Kyle Larson wrecks in KS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in KS practice 1
Michael McDowell goes up in smoke
Negative place-differential for Corey LaJoie
Chase Elliott has four-race, top-10 streak
Clint Bowyer is consistent and strong on type
David Ragan not quite up to expectations
Cole Whitt has top-30 sweep on type
Travis Miller: Toyota Tundra 250 advance
Bell fastest in last Kansas truck practice
Haley leads Kansas City Truck Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wallace dominating field in Open de Portugal
Cabrera Bello joins clubhouse lead with 70
Kaufman cards low AM score in R2 of PLAYERS
Hearn sets early 36-hole target @ PLAYERS
Willett (back) WDs during R2 of THE PLAYERS
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
Ace salvages mediocre round for Masters champ
Jon Rahm blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Alex Noren blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Pair of eagles moves McGirt to the top in R1
Holmes hangs an early target at THE PLAYERS
Rutherford 67 then thunder halts in Portugal
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
Brooks likens James to a mix of Adams/Foster
HC Bohl on QB Allen: 'He's a Favre-type guy'
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea win the Premier League title
Chelsea win 2016/17 Premier League title
Chadli drags wide and Chelsea march to title
Barkley scores from deep as Toffees win
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for Week 37
Laurent Koscielny back in training
Saido Berahino fit but will he score
Matt Phillips continues to miss out
Tom Cleverley out against parent club
Rangel and Montero could be available GW37
Keane likely to return, Mee likely stays out
Besic, Schneiderlin return for Everton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Corey Knebel | Relief Pitcher | #46
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 213
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2013 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $538,900, 2018-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of his closer situation Friday that "we're going to give Neftali Feliz a break back there and get him right."
Counsell also added that "Corey Knebel has been outstanding," so it sounds like the next save chance will probably go to Knebel. Feliz has notched eight saves in nine tries this season but holds a 6.19 ERA and has already surrendered five home runs. Knebel, meanwhile, boasts a 1.00 ERA and 29/8 K/BB ratio over 18 relief innings. He needs to be scooped up in leagues where he's still available.
May 12 - 4:46 PM
Source:
MLB Network Radio on Twitter
Corey Knebel earned his 10th hold of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Pirates.
Knebel struck out three of the four batters he faced in an impressive eighth inning. The 25-year-old setup man has a stellar 1.10 ERA and 25/7 K/BB ratio through 16 1/3 frames in 2017.
May 7 - 5:04 PM
Corey Knebel struck out all three batters he faced in a Cactus League appearance Tuesday against the Cubs.
Knebel carved through Willson Contreras, Miguel Montero, and Matt Szczur in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to open the 2017 season as a setup man for new Brewers closer Neftali Feliz.
Mar 14 - 6:53 PM
Brewers recalled RHP Corey Knebel from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Knebel was terrific for the Brewers in 2015, but a spring oblique injury really threw off his standing in Milwaukee this season. He's been dominant in the minors and should be an asset down the stretch.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 02:43:00 PM
Knebel to handle save chances for Brewers?
May 12 - 4:46 PM
Knebel earns 10th hold Sunday vs. Pirates
May 7 - 5:04 PM
Knebel fans three in spring appearance
Mar 14 - 6:53 PM
Brewers recall Corey Knebel from Triple-A
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 02:43:00 PM
More Corey Knebel Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3821)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3137)
3
R. Braun
MLW
(2624)
4
Z. Britton
BAL
(2572)
5
J. Martinez
DET
(2531)
6
M. Harvey
NYM
(2527)
7
C. Bellinger
LA
(2505)
8
J. Taillon
PIT
(2460)
9
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2351)
10
I. Kinsler
DET
(2330)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
19
0
0
0
0
11
18.0
10
2
2
8
29
0
0
1.00
1.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 11
BOS
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
2
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
2.25
May 9
BOS
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 7
@ PIT
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
1.00
May 6
@ PIT
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
May 4
@ STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 1
@ STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 30
ATL
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.75
Apr 28
ATL
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 26
CIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday on MLB Network Radio that Ryan Braun's left calf injury is "pretty minor."
The skipper added that Braun should be back in "close to 10 days." The veteran outfielder is also dealing with a flexor strain in his right arm, but it doesn't sound like that will make his stay on the disabled list any lengthier. It appears Braun's fantasy owners should get him back later this month.
May 12
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Junior Guerra (calf) threw a simulated game on Wednesday.
Guerra said that he felt good after working through the simulated game. He will set out on a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi on Monday, when he is expected to throw around 75 pitches. Assuming Guerra suffers no setbacks, a return by the end of May is very much in play for the 32-year-old right-hander. He has not played since suffering a right calf strain on Opening Day.
May 10
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Neftali Feliz
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Oliver Drake
8
Rob Scahill
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including two starts from groundball extraordinaire Kyle Freeland.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
»
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
»
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
»
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
»
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
»
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
»
It All Falls Down
May 10
»
Daily Dose: Closer Crisis
May 10
MLB Headlines
»
David Freese activated from disabled list
»
Matz (elbow) to appear in extended spring
»
Cespedes (hamstring) resumes activities
»
Familia out several months following surgery
»
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) returns to lineup
»
Phillies @ Nationals postponed due to rain
»
Knebel to handle save chances for Brewers?
»
Counsell: Braun (calf) injury 'pretty minor'
»
Piscotty (hamstring) on track for Tuesday
»
Fowler (shoulder) back in Cardinals' lineup
»
Shawn Kelley (back) activated from 10-day DL
»
M's hope Paxton (forearm) back in two weeks
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved