Jake Barrett | Relief Pitcher | #33 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (25) / 7/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jake Barrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday. Barrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the end of spring training after sitting out of Cactus League play due to inflammation in his right shoulder. There's not a clear timetable for his return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, but the fact that he's already facing live hitters is obviously good. Barrett could be in line for saves at some point in Arizona given Fernando Rodney's recent struggles. Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter

Diamondbacks placed RHP Jake Barrett on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Barrett missed all of spring training, but he's "progressing very, very well" of late, according to manager Torey Lovullo. He'll throw a bullpen session, at which point a clearer timetable for his return should be known. Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter

Jake Barrett (shoulder) won't be ready for Opening Day. However, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he's making good progress as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old enjoyed a brief stint as the team's closer in 2016 but is expected to occupy a setup role this year. Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter