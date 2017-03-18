Jake Barrett | Relief Pitcher | #33

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carter Capps (elbow) works simulated inning
Bochy: Span (hip) is considered day-to-day
Barrett (shoulder) to throw live BP on Wed.
Dipoto expects Felix (groin) to go Saturday
Franklin Gutierrez at cleanup for LAD on Tue.
Verlander fans 10 in Tigers' Opening Day win
Corey Kluber (blister) expected to start Sun.
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
Counsell: Guerra (calf) out at least 6 weeks
Lynn open to extension talks with Cardinals
Thames out of Brewers' lineup on Tuesday
Souza hitting leadoff for Rays on Tuesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns still expected to part with Osweiler
Tony Romo on returning: 'Never say never'
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
Cowboys officially release retired QB Romo
Philip Rivers fine with Chargers drafting QB
C.J. Anderson may not be ready for OTAs
Report: Romo will replace Simms at CBS
LeSean McCoy sitting out voluntary work
Report: Broncos, Texans won't trade for Romo
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
Pats did not make Peterson a contract offer
Adrian Peterson leaves Pats without a deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LaMarcus Aldridge (thumb) will play Tuesday
Anthony Davis (ankle) will play Tuesday
JaMychal Green (shoulder) will play Tuesday
Marc Gasol will play, Tony Allen ruled out
LaMarcus Aldridge (thumb) questionable Tues
Jamal Murray starting again Tuesday vs. Pels
Carmelo Anthony (back) will play Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis (back) ruled out Tuesday
Dario Saric dealing with plantar fasciitis
Kyle Korver (foot) will play Tuesday vs. ORL
T.J. Warren (illness) probable for Wednesday
Dion Waiters (ankle) out Wednesday vs. CHA
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mikko Rantanen out against Blackhawks on Tue
Shane Doan (LBI) won't play on Tuesday
John Carlson (LBI) out against Maple Leafs
Clarke MacArthur returns to action Tuesday
Chicago will go with Scott Darling on Tuesday
Zuccarello, Nash, McDonagh & Fast out Wed.
Philipp Grubauer will face the Leafs Tuesday
Steven Stamkos (knee) will remain out Tuesday
Matthews has most goals by a U.S-born rookie
G Charlie Lindgren shines in Montreal victory
Artturi Lehkonen gets three points in 4-1 win
G Petr Mrazek makes 41 saves in Wings' SO win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sheldon Creed: Music City 200 advance
Vinnie Miller: Music City 200 advance
Ryan Reed: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Wallace: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Mingus enters Nashville subbing for Fontaine
Richard Petty's grandson to make ARCA debut
Todd Gilliland continues K&N double-duty
Custer: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
N'ville runner-up, Fike looks for win in '17
Raphael Lessard debuts in ARCA at Nashville
Music City Auto Auction sponsoring Theriault
Eckes at familiar site for ARCA season debut
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jesse Ertz (shoulder) likely out for spring
Ravens trade Jernigan to Eagles for No. 74
Bill Snyder (cancer) back coaching w/ K-State
Fournette, Cook, Mixon all visiting Jaguars
Gators QB Franks pulling away in practice
Jaguars hosting presumptive No. 1 Garrett
Rosen (shoulder) a Tues. practice participant
CB Lattimore visits Titans, owners of #5 pick
Panthers work out Canes TE David Njoku
Cowboys host 18 for visits; 17 play defense
Scout: Dalvin Cook grades higher than Gurley
Ravens hosting EDGE Derek Rivers on visit
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton comes within seconds of win v. United
Ibrahimovic penalty saves Manchester United
Nacer Chadli can't convert as Albion fall 2-0
George Boyd gets the Clarets back on track
Arnautovic form let's down Potters at Burnley
Niang leads the way for Hornets in 2-0 win
Cattermole returns in Sunderland loss
Geoff Cameron not a certainty against Foxes
Laurent Koscielny injury deemed serious
Phillips faces a late fitness check for WK31
Younes Kaboul may be out for the season
Fabio to miss time after concussion
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Peralta
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Jake Barrett | Relief Pitcher | #33
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jake Barrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday.
Barrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the end of spring training after sitting out of Cactus League play due to inflammation in his right shoulder. There's not a clear timetable for his return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, but the fact that he's already facing live hitters is obviously good. Barrett could be in line for saves at some point in Arizona given Fernando Rodney's recent struggles.
Apr 4 - 7:18 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Diamondbacks placed RHP Jake Barrett on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
Barrett missed all of spring training, but he's "progressing very, very well" of late, according to manager Torey Lovullo. He'll throw a bullpen session, at which point a clearer timetable for his return should be known.
Apr 2 - 2:31 PM
Source:
Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Jake Barrett (shoulder) won't be ready for Opening Day.
However, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he's making good progress as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old enjoyed a brief stint as the team's closer in 2016 but is expected to occupy a setup role this year.
Mar 25 - 4:52 PM
Source:
Steve Gilbert on Twitter
Jake Barrett (shoulder) threw his first bullpen session of this spring on Saturday.
Barrett has been slowed all spring by stiffness in his throwing shoulder. Saturday was a nice step for him, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo conceded the obvious when he said that the reliever will likely begin the season on the disabled list. Barrett had been slated to open the year as a setup man.
Mar 19 - 9:01 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Barrett (shoulder) to throw live BP on Wed.
Apr 4 - 7:18 PM
Jake Barrett (shoulder) placed on DL
Apr 2 - 2:31 PM
Barrett (shoulder) ruled out for Opening Day
Mar 25 - 4:52 PM
Jake Barrett (shoulder) throws off mound
Mar 19 - 9:01 AM
More Jake Barrett Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Reno(PCL)
AAA
3
0
1
0
1
2.2
2
0
0
1
3
0
0
.000
1.125
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Jeff Mathis
3
Chris Herrmann
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Socrates Brito
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Socrates Brito on the 60-day disabled list with a disclosed finger.
Brito had surgery to repair his dislocated left ring finger earlier this month. He remains out indefinitely. Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta will make up the Diamondbacks' Opening Day outfield.
Mar 28
RF
1
David Peralta
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Shelby Miller
5
Patrick Corbin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
10-Day DL
Jake Barrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday.
Barrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the end of spring training after sitting out of Cactus League play due to inflammation in his right shoulder. There's not a clear timetable for his return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, but the fact that he's already facing live hitters is obviously good. Barrett could be in line for saves at some point in Arizona given Fernando Rodney's recent struggles.
Apr 4
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
6
Steve Hathaway
Sidelined
Steve Hathaway (shoulder) threw his first bullpen session of this spring on Saturday.
The left-hander has been battling bursitis in his left shoulder all camp. Hathaway took a nice step Saturday, but he'll begin the season on the disabled list and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Mar 19
7
Tom Wilhelmsen
8
Archie Bradley
9
Jorge De La Rosa
10
JJ Hoover
