Jake Barrett | Relief Pitcher | #33

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / ARZ
Jake Barrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday.
Barrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the end of spring training after sitting out of Cactus League play due to inflammation in his right shoulder. There's not a clear timetable for his return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, but the fact that he's already facing live hitters is obviously good. Barrett could be in line for saves at some point in Arizona given Fernando Rodney's recent struggles. Apr 4 - 7:18 PM
Source: Nick Piecoro on Twitter
Season Stats
Game Log
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Reno(PCL)AAA301012.22001300.0001.125
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Jeff Mathis
3Chris Herrmann
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Shelby Miller
5Patrick Corbin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Tom Wilhelmsen
8Archie Bradley
9Jorge De La Rosa
10JJ Hoover
 

 