MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves will send Swanson down to minors
Stephen Strasburg (arm) to be placed on DL
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
Casilla coughs up two homers in ninth, loses
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
Howie Kendrick exits with left hand soreness
J.D. Martinez launches pair of homers vs. ATL
Chris Sale strikes out 11 in dominant showing
Miguel Sano (hand) out of Wednesday's lineup
Yoenis Cespedes (quad) in lineup vs. Padres
Avisail Garcia (thumb) to miss several weeks
Dallas Keuchel (neck) to start on Friday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Chris Smith
(S)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Josh Smith
(R)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Simon Castro
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Matt Chapman
(3B)
Daniel Gossett
(S)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Paul Blackburn | Starting Pitcher | #58
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Paul Blackburn rattled off seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday but had to settle for a no-decision as the bullpen blew the game in the ninth.
He gave up just two base hits and issued three walks while notching three strikeouts. Only two runners could even reach second base against Blackburn. He was making his fifth start of the season and now owns a sparkling 2.25 ERA despite a microscopic strikeout rate. He has fanned 12 batters and walked 10 in 32 innings of work.
Jul 26 - 10:23 PM
Paul Blackburn took the loss Friday after allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Mets.
Blackburn gave up two runs through his first five innings of work before running into trouble in the sixth. He walked Asdrubal Cabrera to begin the frame and gave up a one-out single to Yoenis Cespedes before being pulled. Both of them eventually scored on T.J. Rivera’s little league home run. Blackburn owns a 2.88 ERA through his first four starts in the majors, but he has struck out just nine batters in 25 innings.
Jul 21 - 11:20 PM
Paul Blackburn allowed three earned runs, five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against the Indians on Saturday.
Blackburn held up rather nicely against All-Star Corey Kluber, throwing 59 of his 103 pitches for strikes while making only one mistake on a homer to Edwin Encarnacion. His next scheduled start is expected to come on the road Friday against the Mets.
Jul 16 - 3:01 AM
Paul Blackburn yielded one run on eight hits over 7 2/3 innings in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
Blackburn shut down the Mariners outside of a Mitch Haniger solo homer in the fifth inning. He did so without striking out a batter. Despite the lack of whiffs in this one, the 23-year-old right-hander has done a nice job in his two starts since being called up on July 1, having surrendered two runs (one earned) on 11 hits across 14 2/3 innings.
Jul 7 - 1:09 AM
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
Jul 26 - 10:23 PM
Blackburn gives up four runs in loss
Jul 21 - 11:20 PM
Paul Blackburn holds his own Saturday
Jul 16 - 3:01 AM
Paul Blackburn pitches into eighth in win
Jul 7 - 1:09 AM
More Paul Blackburn Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3747)
2
S. Gray
OAK
(3330)
3
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2854)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2849)
5
J. Garcia
MIN
(2826)
6
E. Nunez
BOS
(2449)
7
R. Devers
BOS
(2385)
8
T. Turner
WAS
(2232)
9
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2143)
10
Z. Britton
BAL
(2141)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
0
0
0
.00
.714
0
0
2
3
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
4
4
1
1
0
0
25.0
22
9
8
7
9
0
0
2.88
1.16
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 26
@ TOR
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
2
0
0
3
3
0
0
.00
.71
Jul 21
@ NYM
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
6
4
4
1
1
0
0
6.75
1.31
Jul 15
CLE
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
3
3
4
4
0
0
4.50
1.50
Jul 6
@ SEA
1
1
1
0
0
7.2
8
1
1
1
0
0
0
1.17
1.17
Jul 1
ATL
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
3
1
0
1
4
0
0
.00
.67
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
15
14
5
6
0
79.2
69
34
27
26
56
0
0
3.050
1.192
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
Sidelined
Josh Phegley was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays due to left oblique tightness.
Consider Phegley day-to-day for the time being, though oblique injuries often come with long recovery layoffs. With him out of the lineup, Bruce Maxwell will work as backstop in Wednesday's game.
Jul 26
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
10-Day DL
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said there's a "good chance" Chad Pinder (hamstring) will join the team on its upcoming homestand.
The A's begin a five-game homestand on Friday and Pinder is on track to join them around that time. Pinder has looked rusty during his rehab stint with Triple-A Nashville, hitting just .200 with six strikeouts in 10 at-bats. A hamstring strain has kept him out since late June. Chris Bassitt (elbow), Ryan Dull (knee) and Bobby Wahl (shoulder) are also nearing returns from the disabled list.
Jul 22
3B
1
Matt Chapman
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
Sidelined
Jaycob Brugman (neck) reported no discomfort after taking batting practice on Wednesday.
Brugman came down with a stiff neck on Tuesday morning. With his clean batting practice session on Wednesday, he is expected to be available off the bench when the A's take on the Blue Jays on Wednesday evening.
Jul 26
3
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) resumed throwing on Friday.
It was his first time throwing since undergoing shoulder surgery four months ago. Smolinksi made about 20 throws from 45 feet and didn't show any ill effects. The 28-year-old is making progress but there's still no timetable for his return.
Jul 15
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Kendall Graveman (shoulder) allowed seven runs -- three earned -- over three innings Monday in his latest minor league rehab start with Triple-A Nashville.
Graveman, who is coming back from a shoulder strain, gave up nine hits and walked one while striking out one. He threw 42 out of 65 pitches for strikes. It wasn't the sort of results he likely had in mind going in, but it wasn't all his fault. He'll likely make at least one more start before rejoining the Athletics.
Jul 24
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
60-Day DL
Andrew Triggs had season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Triggs tried rehabbing the injury for over a month, but it obviously didn't work so he decided to go under the knife. The right-hander is expected to be ready to throw off a mound in time for spring training next year. Triggs got off to a great start in 2017 but rocked in his last two outings before going on the DL, ultimately finishing with a 4.27 ERA over 12 starts.
Jul 14
5
Jharel Cotton
10-Day DL
Jharel Cotton (blister) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
There was talk of Cotton joining Oakland's rotation early next week but instead he'll try to get his pitch count up by making one more start at Nashville. Chris Smith will grab another start in his place Monday against Toronto. If all goes well, Cotton should return next weekend against the Twins.
Jul 22
6
Daniel Gossett
7
Paul Blackburn
8
Chris Smith
9
Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Blake Treinen
3
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
Ryan Dull (knee) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Thursday.
Dull joined up with the Athletics on Tuesday after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday in his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Nashville. The right-hander has been sidelined since late May with a right knee strain.
Jul 25
4
John Axford
5
Liam Hendriks
6
Bobby Wahl
60-Day DL
Athletics transferred RHP Bobby Wahl from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
It's just a procedural move. Wahl recently began a minor league rehab assignment and will be eligible to return to the A's active roster later this week.
Jul 25
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Simon Castro
9
Frankie Montas
10
Josh Smith
Headlines
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dave Shovein fills in with a look at the closer and stolen base situations around the league.
More MLB Columns
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
»
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
»
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
MLB Headlines
»
Braves will send Swanson down to minors
»
Stephen Strasburg (arm) to be placed on DL
»
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
»
Casilla coughs up two homers in ninth, loses
»
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
»
Howie Kendrick exits with left hand soreness
»
J.D. Martinez launches pair of homers vs. ATL
»
Chris Sale strikes out 11 in dominant showing
»
Miguel Sano (hand) out of Wednesday's lineup
»
Yoenis Cespedes (quad) in lineup vs. Padres
»
Avisail Garcia (thumb) to miss several weeks
»
Dallas Keuchel (neck) to start on Friday
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
