Paul Blackburn | Starting Pitcher | #58

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Paul Blackburn rattled off seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday but had to settle for a no-decision as the bullpen blew the game in the ninth.
He gave up just two base hits and issued three walks while notching three strikeouts. Only two runners could even reach second base against Blackburn. He was making his fifth start of the season and now owns a sparkling 2.25 ERA despite a microscopic strikeout rate. He has fanned 12 batters and walked 10 in 32 innings of work. Jul 26 - 10:23 PM
More Paul Blackburn Player News

In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0000.00.7140023300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK44110025.0229879002.881.16
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 26@ TOR110007.02003300.00.71
Jul 21@ NYM110105.164411006.751.31
Jul 15CLE110006.053344004.501.50
Jul 6@ SEA111007.281110001.171.17
Jul 1ATL110006.03101400.00.67
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Nashville(PCL)AAA151456079.26934272656003.0501.192
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jharel Cotton
6Daniel Gossett
7Paul Blackburn
8Chris Smith
9Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Blake Treinen
3Ryan Dull
4John Axford
5Liam Hendriks
6Bobby Wahl
7Daniel Coulombe
8Simon Castro
9Frankie Montas
10Josh Smith
 

 