Paul Blackburn | Starting Pitcher | #58 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (23) / 12/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Paul Blackburn rattled off seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday but had to settle for a no-decision as the bullpen blew the game in the ninth. He gave up just two base hits and issued three walks while notching three strikeouts. Only two runners could even reach second base against Blackburn. He was making his fifth start of the season and now owns a sparkling 2.25 ERA despite a microscopic strikeout rate. He has fanned 12 batters and walked 10 in 32 innings of work.

Paul Blackburn took the loss Friday after allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Mets. Blackburn gave up two runs through his first five innings of work before running into trouble in the sixth. He walked Asdrubal Cabrera to begin the frame and gave up a one-out single to Yoenis Cespedes before being pulled. Both of them eventually scored on T.J. Rivera’s little league home run. Blackburn owns a 2.88 ERA through his first four starts in the majors, but he has struck out just nine batters in 25 innings.

Paul Blackburn allowed three earned runs, five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against the Indians on Saturday. Blackburn held up rather nicely against All-Star Corey Kluber, throwing 59 of his 103 pitches for strikes while making only one mistake on a homer to Edwin Encarnacion. His next scheduled start is expected to come on the road Friday against the Mets.