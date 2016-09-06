Eddie Butler | Starting Pitcher | #31

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
Galette says he's re-signing with Washington
Rooney: Steelers anticipate Brown extension
Steelers not counting on Martavis for 2017
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jahlil Okafor will start Wednesday vs. Dallas
Covington, Embiid out Wednesday vs. Dallas
Derrick Favors (rest) out Wednesday vs. MIL
Avery Bradley (Achilles) won't play Wednesday
Taj Gibson starting, Portis back to the bench
Mudiay, Jokic, Barton game-time calls vs. MEM
Channing Frye will start Wednesday vs. Wolves
Update: Deron Williams (toe) out Wednesday
Dante Cunningham (wrist) questionable vs. DET
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) won't play Wednesday
Derrick Rose (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) a game-time decision
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
Mitch Marner named Rookie of the Month
Blues fire Hitchcock, Mike Yeo named new HC
Martin Jones blocks 24 in win over Blackhawks
D. Kuemper has busy night in win over Oilers
Mike Smith faces 40 shots in loss to Kings
Alex Pietrangelo picks up 3 pts in loss
Mark Scheifele nets 3 points in win over STL
Michael Matheson scores twice in win over OTT
Max Pacioretty scores three in win over BUF
Sebastian Aho scores hat trick vs. Flyers
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
Fight on: Trojans sign 4-star LB Levi Jones
Could TE Gerald Everett move into round one?
Alabama nets four-star DT Phidarian Mathis
Four-star DT Conliffe commits to Florida
Barnett reportedly receives waiver for '17
Report: WR Davis injures ankle while training
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Markus Grosicki signs on with Hull City
Southampton secure signing of Gabbiadini
Palace get their man in Mamadou Sakho
Daniels disappears from the match day squad.
Crystal Palace signs Olympiakos midfielder
Aguero passed fit for Wednesday night
Rose injury caps a woeful night on Wearside
Ox-Chamberlain could feature this weekend
Hull get ex-Sunderland man N'Diaye on loan
Callum Elder makes Barnsley loan switch
Guedioura seals permanent move to Boro
Reece Oxford joins Reading on loan
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Casey Kelly
(R)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
David Rollins
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Travis Wood
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Chris Coghlan
(OF)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eddie Butler | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Radford
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-2017: Pre-arb eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cubs acquired RHP Eddie Butler and international bonus slot No. 74 from the Rockies for RHP James Farris and international bonus slot No. 28.
Butler was designated for assignment by the Rockies after the Greg Holland signing last week. A former highly-regarded pitching prospect, the 25-year-old owns a rough 6.50 ERA in the majors. Still, he throws hard and the Cubs will take a chance on getting his career back on track. Getting out of Coors Field should help, at the very least.
Feb 1 - 12:30 PM
Rockies designated RHP Eddie Butler for assignment.
The club needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add Greg Holland and it looks as though Butler was the odd-man out. The 25-year-old owns a troublesome 6.50 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 159 1/3 innings in his big league career.
Jan 28 - 10:50 AM
Rockies recalled RHP Eddie Butler from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Butler disappointed in nine starts and three relief appearances with the Rockies earlier this season, posting a 6.96 ERA in 54 1/3 innings. It's not clear what role he will fill over these final four weeks.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Rockies optioned RHP Eddie Butler to Triple-A Albuquerque.
The 25-year-old hurler posted a troublesome 6.96 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 36/15 K/BB ratio over 54 1/3 innings with the Rockies. He'll look to get back on track at the Triple-A level while providing additional rotation depth for the pitching-starved Rockies.
Tue, Jul 5, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Feb 1 - 12:30 PM
Rockies designate Eddie Butler for assignment
Jan 28 - 10:50 AM
Rockies recall Eddie Butler from Triple-A
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 05:47:00 PM
Rockies option Eddie Butler to Triple-A
Tue, Jul 5, 2016 06:54:00 PM
More Eddie Butler Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
17
9
2
5
0
0
64
87
57
51
21
47
0
0
7.17
1.69
Eddie Butler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Eddie Butler's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eddie Butler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Eddie Butler's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
15
15
8
3
0
89
93
47
44
26
35
1
1
4.449
1.337
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Brian Duensing
13
Jack Leathersich
14
Caleb Smith
15
David Rollins
Headlines
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Sluggers with 40-HR pop aren't the draw they once were, and this winter's free agent market is proving it.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
»
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
MLB Headlines
»
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
»
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
»
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
»
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
»
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
»
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
»
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
»
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
»
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
»
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
»
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
»
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
