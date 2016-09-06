Player Page

Eddie Butler | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Radford
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Cubs acquired RHP Eddie Butler and international bonus slot No. 74 from the Rockies for RHP James Farris and international bonus slot No. 28.
Butler was designated for assignment by the Rockies after the Greg Holland signing last week. A former highly-regarded pitching prospect, the 25-year-old owns a rough 6.50 ERA in the majors. Still, he throws hard and the Cubs will take a chance on getting his career back on track. Getting out of Coors Field should help, at the very least. Feb 1 - 12:30 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL1792500648757512147007.171.69
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA1515830899347442635114.4491.337
