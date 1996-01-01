Player Page

Eloy Jimenez | Outfielder | #68

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Eloy Jimenez will be shut down for three weeks with a bone bruise in his right shoulder.
Jimenez was sent for X-rays and a CT scan this weekend after injuring his shoulder last week while making a throw in a Cactus League game. The good news is there is no structural damage. The 20-year-old top outfield prospect will probably be sent to High-A ball when he's given a clean bill of health. Mar 20 - 1:04 PM
Source: ESPN Chicago
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
South Bend(MID)A112432142403148165259483.329.369.532
Career Trajectory
 

 