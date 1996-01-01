Eloy Jimenez | Outfielder | #68 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (20) / 11/27/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eloy Jimenez will be shut down for three weeks with a bone bruise in his right shoulder. Jimenez was sent for X-rays and a CT scan this weekend after injuring his shoulder last week while making a throw in a Cactus League game. The good news is there is no structural damage. The 20-year-old top outfield prospect will probably be sent to High-A ball when he's given a clean bill of health. Source: ESPN Chicago

Eloy Jimenez underwent tests on his sore right shoulder. He went for X-rays and a CT scan and should have his results back on Sunday. Jimenez hasn't played since making an awkward throw Tuesday against the Brewers. The highly-touted prospect has held his own in the Cactus League, hitting .321 with two homers and four RBI over 28 at-bats. The 20-year-old Dominican Republic native spent all of last season at Low-A South Bend. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

Cubs reassigned OF Eloy Jimenez, OF Mark Zagunis and INF Chesny Young to minor league camp. The 20-year-old Jimenez impressed in hitting .321 with two homers in 28 at-bats this spring. He's at least a couple of years away -- he's expected to open this season in high-A ball -- but he has the most upside of anyone in the Cubs system.