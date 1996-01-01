Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Manny Parra
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Javier Baez
(SS)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Ali Solis
(C)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Eloy Jimenez | Outfielder | #68
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 11/27/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Eloy Jimenez will be shut down for three weeks with a bone bruise in his right shoulder.
Jimenez was sent for X-rays and a CT scan this weekend after injuring his shoulder last week while making a throw in a Cactus League game. The good news is there is no structural damage. The 20-year-old top outfield prospect will probably be sent to High-A ball when he's given a clean bill of health.
Mar 20 - 1:04 PM
Source:
ESPN Chicago
Eloy Jimenez underwent tests on his sore right shoulder.
He went for X-rays and a CT scan and should have his results back on Sunday. Jimenez hasn't played since making an awkward throw Tuesday against the Brewers. The highly-touted prospect has held his own in the Cactus League, hitting .321 with two homers and four RBI over 28 at-bats. The 20-year-old Dominican Republic native spent all of last season at Low-A South Bend.
Mar 18 - 6:41 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Cubs reassigned OF Eloy Jimenez, OF Mark Zagunis and INF Chesny Young to minor league camp.
The 20-year-old Jimenez impressed in hitting .321 with two homers in 28 at-bats this spring. He's at least a couple of years away -- he's expected to open this season in high-A ball -- but he has the most upside of anyone in the Cubs system.
Mar 17 - 1:08 PM
Cubs prospect outfielder Eloy Jimenez broke up the Reds’ no-hit bid on Friday with solo homer off Jumbo Diaz in the eighth inning.
File this name away if you haven’t heard of him already. Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Jimenez is quickly emerging as one of the top power-hitting prospects in the game. The 20-year-old batted .329 with 14 homers and a .901 OPS over 112 games with Class A South Bend last season. You know, because the Cubs could really use another big bat.
Mar 3 - 5:44 PM
Eloy Jimenez has bone bruise in throwing arm
Mar 20 - 1:04 PM
Eloy Jimenez going for shoulder tests
Mar 18 - 6:41 PM
Cubs demote OFs Jimenez, Zagunis
Mar 17 - 1:08 PM
Jimenez slugs homer to break up no-hit bid
Mar 3 - 5:44 PM
More Eloy Jimenez Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Eloy Jimenez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Eloy Jimenez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eloy Jimenez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Eloy Jimenez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
South Bend(MID)
A
112
432
142
40
3
14
81
65
25
94
8
3
.329
.369
.532
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Jake Buchanan
8
Ryan Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Brian Duensing
10
Eddie Butler
11
Fernando Rodriguez
12
Daniel Moskos
13
Caleb Smith
14
Jim Henderson
