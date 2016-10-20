Julio Urias | Starting Pitcher | #7

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid named to Rising Stars roster
Malcolm Brogdon makes Rising Stars roster
Jerian Grant expected to start again vs. ATL
Wesley Matthews (hip) will play on Wednesday
Caris LeVert (rest) will play on Wednesday
MRI on Johnson's shoulder comes back clean
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) will play Wednesday
SA being cautious with Kawhi Leonard (hand)
Kemba Walker (illness) probable for Wednesday
Nerlens Noel will start again on Wednesday
Okafor, Embiid ruled out for Wednesday
Porzingis playing through swollen right elbow
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
Jacob Markstrom to face Avs Wednesday
Patric Hornqvist day-to-day with LBI
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) won't play Thursday
Bryan Little scores twice in loss to Sharks
Logan Couture nets 2 pts in win over WPG
James Neal scores 1G, 1A in OTL to Sabres
Jack Eichel nets 2G including OT winner
Corey Crawford saves 31 in loss to Bolts
Mike Condon stones Capitals on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
Sunderland attacker adds to SAFC injury woes
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Bud Norris
(S)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Julio Urias | Starting Pitcher | #7
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 8/12/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / LA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the team has kicked around the idea of having Julio Urias begin the year in extended spring training in an effort to limit his innings.
It's just one of a number of options on the table. Urias logged 122 innings between the majors and the minors in 2016, a significant jump from his previous workload. The 20-year-old threw 80 1/3 innings in 2015 and 87 2/3 innings in 2014. He should still figure prominently in the Dodgers' plans this year, but they are trying to get creative to make sure he'll still be available late into the season.
Jan 25 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Jose Urias was hit hard in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLCS, surrendering four runs in the frame.
Urias held the Cubs scoreless over three innings before they finally broke out of their recent offensive slump. In the fourth, the young southpaw surrendered an RBI single to Willson Contreras and an RBI groundout to Jason Heyward to put the Dodgers down 2-0. Addison Russell subsequently came through with a two-run homer to boost the road team to a 4-0 advantage. Urias struck out four and walked two on the evening, scattering four hits along the way. With the series now knotted at two games apiece, Jon Lester and Kenta Maeda will square off in Game 5 before the series shifts back to Chicago.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 12:10:00 AM
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Julio Urias will start Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday.
It had been the presumption, but Roberts didn't want to make it official until Monday. Urias didn't make a start during the NLDS victory over the Nationals but tossed two scoreless innings in a relief appearance. Roberts will have a quick hook for the rookie if he shows early signs of struggles. At 20 years and 68 days, Urias will be the youngest starter in postseason history.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 08:06:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Julio Urias is throwing a bullpen session on Sunday and is a "strong option" to start Game 4 of the NLCS against the Cubs.
The Dodgers are rolling with Rich Hill in Game 3 and the writing is certainly on the wall for the young southpaw to get the ball in the fourth game of the series. He has allowed a hit and a pair of walks over two scoreless innings so far this postseason.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Jan 25 - 2:33 PM
Four-run fourth dooms Urias in NLCS Gm. 4
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 12:10:00 AM
Dodgers confirm Julio Urias as Game 4 starter
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 08:06:00 PM
Julio Urias a strong option to start Game 4
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 05:34:00 PM
More Julio Urias Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Valbuena
LAA
(3198)
2
M. Trumbo
BAL
(3187)
3
Y. Ventura
KC
(3076)
4
T. Ross
TEX
(3073)
5
C. Carter
MLW
(2984)
6
M. Napoli
CLE
(2377)
7
J. Johnson
SF
(2362)
8
T. Cahill
SD
(2179)
9
D. Straily
MIA
(2044)
10
L. Forsythe
LA
(1998)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
18
15
5
2
0
0
77
81
32
29
31
84
0
0
3.39
1.45
Julio Urias's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Julio Urias's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Julio Urias's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Julio Urias's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
11
7
5
1
0
45
31
7
7
8
49
0
0
1.400
.867
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Patrick Schuster
Headlines
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
At long last, the Dodgers have found a second baseman. Nick Nelson discusses their trade and more in the latest Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
MLB Headlines
»
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
»
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
»
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
»
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
»
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
»
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
»
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
»
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
»
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
»
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
»
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
»
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved