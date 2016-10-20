Julio Urias | Starting Pitcher | #7 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (20) / 8/12/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / LA Share: Tweet

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the team has kicked around the idea of having Julio Urias begin the year in extended spring training in an effort to limit his innings. It's just one of a number of options on the table. Urias logged 122 innings between the majors and the minors in 2016, a significant jump from his previous workload. The 20-year-old threw 80 1/3 innings in 2015 and 87 2/3 innings in 2014. He should still figure prominently in the Dodgers' plans this year, but they are trying to get creative to make sure he'll still be available late into the season. Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter

Jose Urias was hit hard in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLCS, surrendering four runs in the frame. Urias held the Cubs scoreless over three innings before they finally broke out of their recent offensive slump. In the fourth, the young southpaw surrendered an RBI single to Willson Contreras and an RBI groundout to Jason Heyward to put the Dodgers down 2-0. Addison Russell subsequently came through with a two-run homer to boost the road team to a 4-0 advantage. Urias struck out four and walked two on the evening, scattering four hits along the way. With the series now knotted at two games apiece, Jon Lester and Kenta Maeda will square off in Game 5 before the series shifts back to Chicago.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Julio Urias will start Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday. It had been the presumption, but Roberts didn't want to make it official until Monday. Urias didn't make a start during the NLDS victory over the Nationals but tossed two scoreless innings in a relief appearance. Roberts will have a quick hook for the rookie if he shows early signs of struggles. At 20 years and 68 days, Urias will be the youngest starter in postseason history. Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter