Julio Urias | Starting Pitcher | #7

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / LA
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the team has kicked around the idea of having Julio Urias begin the year in extended spring training in an effort to limit his innings.
It's just one of a number of options on the table. Urias logged 122 innings between the majors and the minors in 2016, a significant jump from his previous workload. The 20-year-old threw 80 1/3 innings in 2015 and 87 2/3 innings in 2014. He should still figure prominently in the Dodgers' plans this year, but they are trying to get creative to make sure he'll still be available late into the season. Jan 25 - 2:33 PM
Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA18155200778132293184003.391.45
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA117510453177849001.400.867
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Patrick Schuster
 

 