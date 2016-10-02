Player Page

Marcus Semien | Shortstop | #10

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: California
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 with four RBI as the Athletics defeated the Diamondbacks 21-13 on Tuesday.
Yes, that looks like a football score. And the agile Semien would probably make for a decent slot receiver. He opened the scoring for the A's with an RBI single in the top of the second before adding a two-run double in the top of the third and another RBI single in the top of the fifth. Semien carries high-level fantasy potential into the 2017 season after registering 27 homers, 75 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 159 games last year as Oakland's starting shortstop. Mar 7 - 7:11 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15956813527227757251139102.238.300.435.735
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000159000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
4Matt McBride
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Trevor Plouffe
2Renato Nunez
3Jermaine Curtis
LF1Khris Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Alejandro De Aza
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
3Andrew Lambo
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Raul Alcantara
9Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Bobby Wahl
9Simon Castro
10Tyler Sturdevant
11Ross Detwiler
 

 