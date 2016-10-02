Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Jermaine Curtis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Matt McBride
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Franklin Barreto
(SS)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Tyler Sturdevant
(R)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Renato Nunez
(3B)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Simon Castro
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marcus Semien | Shortstop | #10
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
California
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 with four RBI as the Athletics defeated the Diamondbacks 21-13 on Tuesday.
Yes, that looks like a football score. And the agile Semien would probably make for a decent slot receiver. He opened the scoring for the A's with an RBI single in the top of the second before adding a two-run double in the top of the third and another RBI single in the top of the fifth. Semien carries high-level fantasy potential into the 2017 season after registering 27 homers, 75 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 159 games last year as Oakland's starting shortstop.
Mar 7 - 7:11 PM
Marcus Semien launched a two-run homer Tuesday as the Athletics topped the Indians 5-4 in Cactus League play.
It was a shot to right off Mike Clevinger in the bottom of the first inning. Semien carries significant fantasy potential into the 2017 season after tallying 27 homers, 75 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 159 games last year as Oakland's starting shortstop. This will be his age-26 campaign.
Feb 28 - 6:10 PM
Marcus Semien went 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.
Two of the hits were doubles, including one of the ground-rule variety that drove in a run in the eighth inning. The four hits boosted his batting average by five points to .238/.300/.436 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI. He's chipped in 10 steals as well.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:28:00 AM
Marcus Semien hit his 27th homer Wednesday against the Angels.
It was a three-run shot, giving him 73 RBI. Last year, Semien struggled mightily went men on base and had just 45 RBI despite hitting 15 homers and playing in 155 games. This year, he hasn't been any better offensively according to his rate starts (his OBP is down while his homers are up), but that he is much improved with men on has made him more valuable.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 02:26:00 AM
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mar 7 - 7:11 PM
Semien launches two-run homer vs. Tribe
Feb 28 - 6:10 PM
Semien goes 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:28:00 AM
Marcus Semien hits 27th homer
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 02:26:00 AM
More Marcus Semien Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
159
568
135
27
2
27
75
72
51
139
10
2
.238
.300
.435
.735
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
159
0
0
0
Marcus Semien's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Marcus Semien's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marcus Semien's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Marcus Semien's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
4
Matt McBride
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Jed Lowrie (foot) said Saturday that he's fully healthy and has been running without any issues for months.
Lowrie underwent surgery in August to repair a damaged ligament in his left foot, as well as to remove a bunion and cyst. Lowrie indicated that he feels great and admitted that the foot issue caused him trouble at the plate in 2016. He also had surgery to repair a deviated septum and is now getting better sleep than he has in the past nine years. As long as he's healthy, he'll open the year as the A's starting second baseman.
Feb 18
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
2
Renato Nunez
3
Jermaine Curtis
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
3
Andrew Lambo
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
Sidelined
Daniel Mengden will be in a walking boot for six weeks after undergoing right foot surgery on Tuesday.
Mengden fractured his medial tibial sesamoid bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session at home on January 31. The surgery, which was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner, involved a sesamoidectomy. It's unclear how soon he'll be ready to pitch after shedding the walking boot. The injury makes it more likely that Andrew Triggs will begin the year as the fifth starter. Mengden, who turns 24 this month, posted a 6.50 ERA over 14 starts as a rookie in 2016.
Feb 8
8
Raul Alcantara
9
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw off the mound Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery last May.
Bassitt threw 20 pitches from a distance of 55 feet. He's been working on his mechanics during his rehab process and hopes to be an option for the A's at some point around midseason.
Feb 14
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Bobby Wahl
9
Simon Castro
10
Tyler Sturdevant
11
Ross Detwiler
