Marcus Semien | Shortstop | #10 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (26) / 9/17/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: California Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 with four RBI as the Athletics defeated the Diamondbacks 21-13 on Tuesday. Yes, that looks like a football score. And the agile Semien would probably make for a decent slot receiver. He opened the scoring for the A's with an RBI single in the top of the second before adding a two-run double in the top of the third and another RBI single in the top of the fifth. Semien carries high-level fantasy potential into the 2017 season after registering 27 homers, 75 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 159 games last year as Oakland's starting shortstop.

Marcus Semien launched a two-run homer Tuesday as the Athletics topped the Indians 5-4 in Cactus League play. It was a shot to right off Mike Clevinger in the bottom of the first inning. Semien carries significant fantasy potential into the 2017 season after tallying 27 homers, 75 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 159 games last year as Oakland's starting shortstop. This will be his age-26 campaign.

Marcus Semien went 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in a win over the Mariners on Saturday. Two of the hits were doubles, including one of the ground-rule variety that drove in a run in the eighth inning. The four hits boosted his batting average by five points to .238/.300/.436 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI. He's chipped in 10 steals as well.