Tyler Glasnow | Starting Pitcher | #24 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (23) / 8/23/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle announced Friday that Tyler Glasnow will open the regular season as the fifth starter in the rotation. Glasnow didn't pitch particularly well in Grapefruit League action, compiling a 5.65 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 23/6 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings. He's got plenty of talent, but his poor command will lead to very inconsistent results. He's worth a flier in the late rounds of mixed league drafts. Source: Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter

Tyler Glasnow gave up three runs -- two earned -- and punched out nine batters in four innings as the Pirates beat the Tigers 5-4 on Saturday. Perhaps most importantly he walked only one batter. Glasnow has endured major difficulties with the base-on-balls in his young career but strikeouts have never been a problem. It remains to be seen whether he will head north as a member of the Pirates' starting rotation or will begin the season at Triple-A. The elite prospect registered a 1.87 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings at Triple-A last year.

Tyler Glasnow allowed just one run in four innings while notching five punchouts in a 13-8 win over the Phillies. He gave up four hits and two walks. The 23-year-old top prospect needed a strong effort like this to keep himself in contention for a big league rotation slot. The tall righthander has no trouble generating strikeouts but has struggled with walks throughout his career. If he can find a way to refine his control he could be a front of the rotation starter. He put up a 4.24 ERA in 23 1/3 innings with the Pirates last year after posting an elite 1.87 ERA in 20 starts at Triple-A.