Tyler Glasnow | Starting Pitcher | #24

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle announced Friday that Tyler Glasnow will open the regular season as the fifth starter in the rotation.
Glasnow didn't pitch particularly well in Grapefruit League action, compiling a 5.65 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 23/6 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings. He's got plenty of talent, but his poor command will lead to very inconsistent results. He's worth a flier in the late rounds of mixed league drafts. Mar 31 - 10:39 PM
Source: Stephen Nesbitt on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT74020023.12213111324004.241.50
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Altoona(EAST)AA220006422611003.0001.667
Indianapolis(INT)AAA2020830110.265232362133001.8701.148
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
3Jose Osuna
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Jared Hughes
6Antonio Bastardo
7Wade LeBlanc
8Tyler Webb
 

 