Jose Abreu | First Baseman | #79 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (30) / 1/29/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 255 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2013 / UDFA / CWS Contract: view contract details 2017: $10.825 million, 2018-19: Arb. eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Jose Abreu is expected back in camp on Friday following the conclusion of his testimony in the federal trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Initially, Abreu was expected to return to camp on Wednesday following his testimony -- Hernandez and Estrada face conspiracy and alien smuggling charges -- but that testimony will carry into Thursday, now. Unless this stretches even longer, the slugger will travel back from Miami to Arizona on Thursday and should be in camp on Friday. Source: Chicago White Sox on Twitter

Jose Abreu will testify Wednesday in Miami in the federal trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Hernandez and Estrada are facing conspiracy and alien smuggling charges. "I expect [Abreu] back Wednesday," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I don’t know if he’ll be here in time. We’ll plan on him being here, but plan on not using him [Wednesday]. It’s something that we were made aware of, and so he’s got to have this time, and once he gets back, I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get back in the swing of things." Source: Chicago Sun-Times

Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer as the White Sox and Cubs played to a 4-4 tie on Monday. His power production has been trending downward each season of his three-year career. Even so, he still hit 25 home runs and drove in 100 RBI to go with a .293 batting average last season. Now 30 years old, Abreu remains a solid run producer in the middle of the White Sox lineup. He is expected to miss the next day or two of camp due to a personal matter.