Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
Jose Abreu expected back in camp Friday
Nate Jones exits with bruised right knee
Nate Jones exits after being hit by bouncer
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
Ryu dealing with adductor discomfort
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
Wheeler (elbow) to make spring debut Mar. 10
Wright getting second opinion on shoulder
Dyson (wrist) to throw simulated game Thu.
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
James Shields
(S)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Chris Beck
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Dan Black
(DH)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
David Purcey
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Jason Bourgeois
(OF)
Brad Goldberg
(R)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Cory Luebke
(R)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Mayckol Guaipe
(R)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Jacob May
(OF)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Derek Holland
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jose Abreu | First Baseman | #79
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/29/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 255
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2013 / UDFA / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $10.825 million, 2018-19: Arb. eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Abreu is expected back in camp on Friday following the conclusion of his testimony in the federal trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada.
Initially, Abreu was expected to return to camp on Wednesday following his testimony -- Hernandez and Estrada face conspiracy and alien smuggling charges -- but that testimony will carry into Thursday, now. Unless this stretches even longer, the slugger will travel back from Miami to Arizona on Thursday and should be in camp on Friday.
Mar 1 - 6:35 PM
Source:
Chicago White Sox on Twitter
Jose Abreu will testify Wednesday in Miami in the federal trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada.
Hernandez and Estrada are facing conspiracy and alien smuggling charges. "I expect [Abreu] back Wednesday," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "I don’t know if he’ll be here in time. We’ll plan on him being here, but plan on not using him [Wednesday]. It’s something that we were made aware of, and so he’s got to have this time, and once he gets back, I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get back in the swing of things."
Feb 28 - 10:58 PM
Source:
Chicago Sun-Times
Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer as the White Sox and Cubs played to a 4-4 tie on Monday.
His power production has been trending downward each season of his three-year career. Even so, he still hit 25 home runs and drove in 100 RBI to go with a .293 batting average last season. Now 30 years old, Abreu remains a solid run producer in the middle of the White Sox lineup. He is expected to miss the next day or two of camp due to a personal matter.
Feb 27 - 11:34 PM
Jose Abreu will travel to Miami in order to deal with a personal matter.
Abreu is expected back in White Sox camp on Wednesday. The first baseman slugged his first home run of the spring on Monday.
Feb 27 - 5:57 PM
Source:
Dan Hayes on Twitter
Jose Abreu expected back in camp Friday
Mar 1 - 6:35 PM
Jose Abreu to testify in court Wednesday
Feb 28 - 10:58 PM
Abreu cranks two-run bomb versus Cubs
Feb 27 - 11:34 PM
Jose Abreu leaves to tend to personal matter
Feb 27 - 5:57 PM
More Jose Abreu Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hamilton
TEX
(3121)
2
J. Verlander
DET
(1856)
3
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1720)
4
M. Wieters
WAS
(1667)
5
A. Beltre
TEX
(1665)
6
D. Wright
NYM
(1656)
7
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1595)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(1570)
9
A. Pagan
SF
(1526)
10
T. Frazier
CWS
(1402)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
159
624
183
32
1
25
100
67
47
125
0
2
.293
.353
.468
.820
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
152
0
0
0
0
7
Jose Abreu's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jose Abreu's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jose Abreu's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jose Abreu's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Brett Lawrie
Sidelined
Brett Lawrie (lower body) continues to receive treatment.
Lawrie has been shut down from baseball activities for a handful of days because of muscular discomfort in his lower body. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined. "There was never any indication that anything was wrong," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We are going to see how it continues to go. We’ll re-evaluate it."
Feb 28
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Tyler Saladino
3B
1
Todd Frazier
2
Yoan Moncada
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Cody Asche
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
Sidelined
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday that Charlie Tilson (foot) "is going to start throwing again. He’s still under control but feeling a lot better."
Tilson was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot over a week ago but appears to be making progress. He's still the favorite to start in center field for the Pale Hose as long as he can get healthy.
Feb 28
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
4
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Rymer Liriano
2
Willy Garcia
DH
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
Sidelined
Nate Jones left Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to a bruised right knee.
Jones was pegged in the right knee by a sharp comebacker in the seventh inning of Wednesday's spring training contest. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 31-year-old right-hander is expected to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. It remains to be seen whether this injury will sideline him for the tournament.
Mar 1
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
12
Anthony Swarzak
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Evan Longoria or Maikel Franco? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
»
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
»
Jose Abreu expected back in camp Friday
»
Nate Jones exits with bruised right knee
»
Nate Jones exits after being hit by bouncer
»
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
»
Ryu dealing with adductor discomfort
»
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
»
Wheeler (elbow) to make spring debut Mar. 10
»
Wright getting second opinion on shoulder
»
Dyson (wrist) to throw simulated game Thu.
»
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
»
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
