Jose Abreu | First Baseman | #79

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/29/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 255
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2013 / UDFA / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Jose Abreu is expected back in camp on Friday following the conclusion of his testimony in the federal trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada.
Initially, Abreu was expected to return to camp on Wednesday following his testimony -- Hernandez and Estrada face conspiracy and alien smuggling charges -- but that testimony will carry into Thursday, now. Unless this stretches even longer, the slugger will travel back from Miami to Arizona on Thursday and should be in camp on Friday. Mar 1 - 6:35 PM
Source: Chicago White Sox on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15962418332125100674712502.293.353.468.820
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015200007
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Brett Lawrie
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Tyler Saladino
3B1Todd Frazier
2Yoan Moncada
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Cody Asche
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
4Peter Bourjos
RF1Rymer Liriano
2Willy Garcia
DH1Avisail Garcia
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
12Anthony Swarzak
 

 