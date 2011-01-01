Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Pillar | Outfielder | #11
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/4/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cal State Dominguez Hills
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 32 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $555,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kevin Pillar launched a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as the Blue Jays topped the Mariners 3-2.
Pillar ended the game with his drive over the left-center field wall off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. The rangy 28-year-old been on an offensive tear over the last week-plus and now boasts a .314/.369/.497 batting line with five home runs, 11 RBI, six stolen bases, and 24 runs scored in 38 games this season.
May 14 - 4:41 PM
Kevin Pillar continued his hot-hitting in Saturday's win over the Mariners, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Pillar also plated a run with a sacrifice fly and swiped his sixth base of the season in the contest. He has been a tremendous table-setter out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays, slashing .315/.368/.483 with four homers and 10 RBI.
May 13 - 4:40 PM
Kevin Pillar stayed hot in Friday's victory over the Mariners, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Pillar also drew a walk and swiped his fifth base of the season in the ballgame. He has been a steady and consistent performer atop the Jays' lineup this season, slashing .303/.361/.469 with four homers and nine RBI.
May 12 - 10:04 PM
Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with a double as the Blue Jays came from behind to beat the Rays on Friday.
Pillar plated a run with an RBI double in the eighth inning and came around to score as well. He has been outstanding out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays, hitting .314/.357/.504 with four homers and nine RBI.
May 5 - 10:47 PM
Pillar slugs walkoff shot, Jays down Mariners
May 14 - 4:41 PM
Pillar keeps on hitting in victory Saturday
May 13 - 4:40 PM
Kevin Pillar stays hot in win over Mariners
May 12 - 10:04 PM
Pillar collects three hits in win over Rays
May 5 - 10:47 PM
More Kevin Pillar Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3223)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3194)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2876)
4
R. Braun
MLW
(2541)
5
J. Taillon
PIT
(2404)
6
M. Harvey
NYM
(2378)
7
R. Cano
SEA
(2369)
8
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2293)
9
J. Berrios
MIN
(2274)
10
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2221)
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
37
149
47
11
1
4
10
23
12
22
6
4
.315
.368
.483
.851
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
38
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
146
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 14
SEA
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
1.000
May 13
SEA
1
4
3
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.750
.600
1.000
May 12
SEA
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
.667
.750
.667
May 11
SEA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
May 10
CLE
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
May 9
CLE
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 8
CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Russell Martin (shoulder) played catch in the outfield Sunday.
He was shut down for a week with left shoulder irritation that's bothered him since spring training, but Martin has resumed activities again. Martin should be back before the end of the month.
May 14
2
Luke Maile
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
10-Day DL
Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) played in a simulated game on Sunday.
He'll begin a minor league rehab assignment on Monday at High-A Dunedin. He's on track to return to the Blue Jays in the middle of next week.
May 14
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
10-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Thursday that he's hoping to have Josh Donaldson (calf) and Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) back from the disabled list on Monday.
The Jays will be hosting the Indians on Monday in an ALCS rematch. Both Donaldson and Tulowitzki are at Toronto's spring training complex in Florida continuing to increase their level of baseball activities and it appears they will avoid rehab assignments.
May 5
LF
1
Steve Pearce
Sidelined
Steve Pearce was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Mariners with right calf tightness.
Pearce had doubled in his lone at-bat before departing on Sunday and is now hitting .205/.256/.373 on the season. He'll head for a precautionary MRI, after which the Jays should have an update on a timetable for his return.
May 14
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred OF Dalton Pompey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move was made over the weekend and cleared a spot for Leonel Campos on the 40-man roster. Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and still isn't back to 100 percent. He'll now be eligible to return in June.
Apr 24
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
10-Day DL
J.A. Happ (elbow) will not be ready to return when the Blue Jays need a fifth starter on May 11.
The Blue Jays have an opening after Aaron Sanchez (finger) was forced to return to the disabled list, but Happ was only long-tossing over the weekend and isn't close to game action. Casey Lawrence appears to be the most likely fill-in for Sanchez.
May 2
5
Francisco Liriano
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed LHP Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.
Liriano's fastball velocity is way down in 2017 and he was hammered for seven runs over just two innings last time out against the Indians on Wednesday night. The Jays are confident he'll be back after the minimum 10 days. Liriano's spot in the rotation will be filled by Mike Bolsinger.
May 11
6
Joe Biagini
7
Mike Bolsinger
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
J.P. Howell
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
Danny Barnes
8
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Dominic Leone
