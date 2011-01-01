Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kevin Pillar | Outfielder | #11

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cal State Dominguez Hills
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 32 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kevin Pillar launched a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as the Blue Jays topped the Mariners 3-2.
Pillar ended the game with his drive over the left-center field wall off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. The rangy 28-year-old been on an offensive tear over the last week-plus and now boasts a .314/.369/.497 batting line with five home runs, 11 RBI, six stolen bases, and 24 runs scored in 38 games this season. May 14 - 4:41 PM
More Kevin Pillar Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250110100011010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
371494711141023122264.315.368.483.851
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000380
2016000001460
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 14SEA14100111110000.250.4001.000
May 13SEA14310012001000.750.6001.000
May 12SEA13200001101000.667.750.667
May 11SEA13100002100000.333.500.333
May 10CLE14000001110000.000.200.000
May 9CLE14100000000000.250.250.250
May 8CLE13000001120000.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Luke Maile
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Joe Biagini
7Mike Bolsinger
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4J.P. Howell
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7Danny Barnes
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
 

 