Kevin Pillar | Outfielder | #11 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (28) / 1/4/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cal State Dominguez Hills Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 32 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $555,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kevin Pillar launched a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as the Blue Jays topped the Mariners 3-2. Pillar ended the game with his drive over the left-center field wall off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. The rangy 28-year-old been on an offensive tear over the last week-plus and now boasts a .314/.369/.497 batting line with five home runs, 11 RBI, six stolen bases, and 24 runs scored in 38 games this season.

Kevin Pillar continued his hot-hitting in Saturday's win over the Mariners, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Pillar also plated a run with a sacrifice fly and swiped his sixth base of the season in the contest. He has been a tremendous table-setter out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays, slashing .315/.368/.483 with four homers and 10 RBI.

Kevin Pillar stayed hot in Friday's victory over the Mariners, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Pillar also drew a walk and swiped his fifth base of the season in the ballgame. He has been a steady and consistent performer atop the Jays' lineup this season, slashing .303/.361/.469 with four homers and nine RBI.