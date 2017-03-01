Jose Ramirez | Third Baseman | #11 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (24) / 9/17/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 180 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Indians and Jose Ramirez are finalizing a four-year, $26 million contract extension. The deal would also include two club options, giving the Tribe team control over Ramirez through the 2023 season and pushing the total guaranteed value close to $50 million. Expect the deal to get finalized and an official announcement from the Indians before Opening Day. Source: Yahoo Sports

Jose Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's split-squad Cactus League contest against the Rangers. Ramirez's double was his sixth such hit of the spring. He offers plenty of fantasy upside, having broken out for a .312/.363/.462 triple-slash with 11 homers, 76 RBI, 22 steals and 84 runs scored in 152 games played. He could potentially gain eligibility as a second baseman should the team shift him over to account for the shoulder injury of Jason Kipnis. That eligibility would depend on just how long Kipnis is out of commission.

The Indians are considering moving Jose Ramirez to second base to fill in for the injured Jason Kipnis (shoulder). If they did that, they would likely install Giovanny Urshela at third base. Second base was Ramirez's primary position in the minors and he's played it some in the majors, too, so the position switch wouldn't be a big deal. The club could also use Michael Martinez and/or Erik Gonzalez at second base. Kipnis' injury doesn't look like a long-term thing, but Ramirez could wind up playing second base enough to gain eligibility there in fantasy leagues. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer