Jose Ramirez | Third Baseman | #11

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Indians and Jose Ramirez are finalizing a four-year, $26 million contract extension.
The deal would also include two club options, giving the Tribe team control over Ramirez through the 2023 season and pushing the total guaranteed value close to $50 million. Expect the deal to get finalized and an official announcement from the Indians before Opening Day. Mar 24 - 6:57 PM
Source: Yahoo Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1525651764631176844462227.312.363.462.825
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160095117480
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Erik Kratz
4Adam Moore
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Carlos Frias
8Nick Goody
9Kyle Crockett
10Joseph Colon
11Shawn Armstrong
12Tyler Olson
 

 