Cameron Rupp | Catcher | #29 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (28) / 9/28/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 260 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $565,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Cameron Rupp cranked a pair of two-run homers during Wednesday's defeat of the Astros. The first came off starter Mike Fiers to open the game's scoring in the fourth inning. The second came off reliever Michael Feliz to conclude the game's scoring in the sixth. First baseman Tommy Joseph was on base for both of them. Rupp now has a .233 batting average with nine home runs and 22 RBI on the season.

Cameron Rupp clobbered his sixth homer as part of a two-hit afternoon Sunday in the Phillies’ win over the Padres. Rupp began his afternoon by pounding a 420-foot moonshot off Trevor Cahill in the second inning. He also singled in the fourth, though the Phillies would end up stranding him at first base. The 28-year-old probably won’t match the 16 homers he recorded last year, but Rupp can still send the ball a long way when he gets ahold of one.

Cameron Rupp went 0-for-3 on Thursday, dropping his average to .199. Rupp was standing tall as one of the Phillies' best hitters a month ago, but he's done little but strike out these last few weeks and has been losing playing time to Andrew Knapp. He's 5-for-53 with one homer, one RBI and 23 strikeouts in his last 16 games. Knapp is probably going to keep getting starts over him until he can get hot again.