Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nola tosses six shutout frames to beat Astros
Rupp cracks pair of two-run homers vs Astros
Morales cracks walk-off homer vs Athletics
Rockies acquire Neshek in trade w/ Phillies
Braves will send Swanson down to minors
Stephen Strasburg (arm) to be placed on DL
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
Casilla coughs up two homers in ninth, loses
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
Howie Kendrick exits with left hand soreness
J.D. Martinez launches pair of homers vs. ATL
Chris Sale strikes out 11 in dominant showing
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Devontae Booker could miss 6-8 weeks
Kaepernick could 'come into play' for Ravens
'No one overly concerned' about Flacco's back
Ravens hope Flacco returns after week of rest
Kelvin Benjamin looking 'leaner and quicker'
Disk injury in back to cost Flacco 3-6 weeks
Bucs rookie RB McNichols cleared for camp
Chargers take flier on Cardale Jones in trade
Report: Falcons 'hit snag' in Freeman talks
Eagles slot WR role Nelson Agholor's to lose?
Jordan Reed starts camp on active/PUP list
Broncos send late-round pick for Allen Barbre
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
Derek Kraus: K&N East-West Combined stats
Ben Kennedy: K&N East-West Combined stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
McIlroy comes up just short at The 146th Open
Leishman storms inside top 10 w/ closing 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
Princeton nets pledge from four-star QB White
Notre Dame lands four-star LB Shayne Simon
Harbaugh: QB Speight 'tied for first' in comp
Jeremiah comps Mayfield to Colt McCoy
Fly with the Eagles: Horns snag 4-star WR
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Danilo favourite to start in the BPL opener
Hammers boss hails Chicharito signing
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
Smith pens new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Morata debuts as Chelsea fall to Bayern
Saints continue winless pre-season
Hazard stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Hoby Milner
(R)
John Richy
(S)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(2B)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ty Kelly
(2B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jake Thompson
(R)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Cameron Perkins
(OF)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Nick Williams
(OF)
Casey Fien
(R)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cameron Rupp | Catcher | #29
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 260
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $565,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cameron Rupp cranked a pair of two-run homers during Wednesday's defeat of the Astros.
The first came off starter Mike Fiers to open the game's scoring in the fourth inning. The second came off reliever Michael Feliz to conclude the game's scoring in the sixth. First baseman Tommy Joseph was on base for both of them. Rupp now has a .233 batting average with nine home runs and 22 RBI on the season.
Jul 26 - 11:52 PM
Cameron Rupp clobbered his sixth homer as part of a two-hit afternoon Sunday in the Phillies’ win over the Padres.
Rupp began his afternoon by pounding a 420-foot moonshot off Trevor Cahill in the second inning. He also singled in the fourth, though the Phillies would end up stranding him at first base. The 28-year-old probably won’t match the 16 homers he recorded last year, but Rupp can still send the ball a long way when he gets ahold of one.
Jul 9 - 7:02 PM
Cameron Rupp went 0-for-3 on Thursday, dropping his average to .199.
Rupp was standing tall as one of the Phillies' best hitters a month ago, but he's done little but strike out these last few weeks and has been losing playing time to Andrew Knapp. He's 5-for-53 with one homer, one RBI and 23 strikeouts in his last 16 games. Knapp is probably going to keep getting starts over him until he can get hot again.
Jun 22 - 4:02 PM
Cameron Rupp blasted a solo home run on Friday but it wasn't enough to lead his club to victory over the Diamondbacks.
Rupp, who has been mired in an extended slump at the plate, tied the game at 2-2 with his solo shot off of Patrick Corbin in the fifth inning. It was his lone hit in three at-bats on the night. Rupp is still hitting a disappointing .208/.294/.368 with five homers and 14 RBI on the year.
Jun 16 - 10:32 PM
Rupp cracks pair of two-run homers vs Astros
Jul 26 - 11:52 PM
Rupp clubs 6th round-tripper in Sunday's win
Jul 9 - 7:02 PM
Cameron Rupp falls to .199 for the season
Jun 22 - 4:02 PM
Cameron Rupp blasts solo homer in loss Friday
Jun 16 - 10:32 PM
More Cameron Rupp Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
2
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
14
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
56
189
43
11
0
7
18
23
24
71
1
0
.228
.316
.397
.713
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
57
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
104
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 26
HOU
1
4
2
0
0
2
4
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
2.000
Jul 25
HOU
1
4
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
Jul 24
HOU
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 22
MLW
1
3
1
0
0
1
3
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Jul 18
@ MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jul 15
@ MLW
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
Jul 9
SD
1
3
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
1.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Howie Kendrick
Sidelined
Howie Kendrick left Wednesday's game against the Astros due to left hand soreness.
Kendrick was hit by a pitch on the left hand in the third inning and came out one frame later. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. He will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Jul 26
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Nick Williams
2
Daniel Nava
10-Day DL
Phillies placed OF Daniel Nava on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23, with a hamstring strain.
That essentially rules out the possibility that he will be traded ahead of the July 31 non-wavier deadline. Nava, an impending free agent, has posted a surprising .303/.400/.408 batting line across 180 plate appearances this season for Philadelphia.
Jul 26
3
Cameron Perkins
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
5
Nick Pivetta
6
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Adam Morgan
4
Casey Fien
60-Day DL
Phillies transferred RHP Casey Fien from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Fien landed on the disabled list late last month with a right rotator cuff strain and faces an extended absence.
Jul 10
5
Ricardo Pinto
6
Luis Garcia
7
Hoby Milner
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dave Shovein fills in with a look at the closer and stolen base situations around the league.
