Cameron Rupp | Catcher | #29

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 260
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Cameron Rupp cranked a pair of two-run homers during Wednesday's defeat of the Astros.
The first came off starter Mike Fiers to open the game's scoring in the fourth inning. The second came off reliever Michael Feliz to conclude the game's scoring in the sixth. First baseman Tommy Joseph was on base for both of them. Rupp now has a .233 batting average with nine home runs and 22 RBI on the season. Jul 26 - 11:52 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.5002402000010140
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
561894311071823247110.228.316.397.713
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201757000000
2016104000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 26HOU14200242010000.500.5002.000
Jul 25HOU14220000000000.500.5001.000
Jul 24HOU12000000020000.000.000.000
Jul 22MLW13100132110000.333.5001.333
Jul 18@ MIA14100000000000.250.250.250
Jul 15@ MLW13110001120000.333.500.667
Jul 9SD13200111010000.667.6671.667
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Howie Kendrick
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Nick Williams
2Daniel Nava
3Cameron Perkins
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Nick Pivetta
6Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Adam Morgan
4Casey Fien
5Ricardo Pinto
6Luis Garcia
7Hoby Milner
 

 