Eduardo Rodriguez | Starting Pitcher | #52

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that he's not overly concerned about Eduardo Rodriguez's latest right knee injury.
Rodriguez tweaked the troublesome knee when he slipped on a wet mound in the Venezuelan Winter League on Tuesday, but he has not been summoned back to Boston for an exam. Still, it's likely to end his run in winter ball. Rodriguez posted a disappointing 4.71 ERA and 100/40 K/BB ratio in 107 innings last season for the Red Sox after putting up a 3.85 ERA in 2015. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy gamble for 2017. Dec 29 - 12:59 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS2020370010799585640100004.711.30
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pawtucket(INT)AAA7704038331513724003.0791.053
