Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Robert Griffin III will start barring setback
Riddick (wrist) still not practicing Thursday
Thomas Davis has no plans to retire
Gruden: Jordan Reed 'looks good' at practice
DeAngelo Williams may see 'healthy' workload
Tyrod has played with 'severe groin injury'
Greg Olsen (elbow) out again Thursday
Jonathan Stewart (foot) out again Thursday
Cam Newton (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Stefon Diggs (hip) not practicing Thursday
Adrian Peterson not practicing Thursday
Jordan Matthews absent again Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley (thigh) good to go Friday
Bradley Beal's (ankle) MRI comes back clean
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Friday
Chris Paul not on injury report for Friday
George Hill (toe) questionable for Thursday
Mike Conley and Parsons expected to play
Goran Dragic (back) likely to play Thursday
Bulls waive SG R.J. Hunter
Bogut questionable Thursday, likely to sit
Victor Oladipo (wrist) out for Thursday
Ersan Ilyasova expected to start Thursday
Kevin Durant goes for 22-17-7 with 5 blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
Robby Fabbri scores hat trick in win over PHI
Tyler Johnson nets 2 goals in comeback win
Sidney Crosby scores (again) in win over CAR
Artemi Panarin gets a two-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
Miami TE Njoku declares for the 2017 draft
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
Phelan hopes to eliminate "elementary errors"
Mbokani's AFCON departure confirmed by Hull
Elmohamady will leave for AFCON after WBA
No changes in availability for The Tigers
Defensive duo for Spurs suspended for NYD
Hendrick to serve suspension this weekend
Alderweireld misses out again with virus
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Carson Smith
(R)
Mario Alcantara
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Aaron Hill
(3B)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Steven Wright
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eduardo Rodriguez | Starting Pitcher | #52
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/7/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that he's not overly concerned about Eduardo Rodriguez's latest right knee injury.
Rodriguez tweaked the troublesome knee when he slipped on a wet mound in the Venezuelan Winter League on Tuesday, but he has not been summoned back to Boston for an exam. Still, it's likely to end his run in winter ball. Rodriguez posted a disappointing 4.71 ERA and 100/40 K/BB ratio in 107 innings last season for the Red Sox after putting up a 3.85 ERA in 2015. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy gamble for 2017.
Dec 29 - 12:59 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Eduardo Rodriguez tweaked his right knee while pitching in winter ball.
It's the same knee that he injured during spring training, but the good news is that it doesn't appear to be serious. Rodriguez posted a 4.71 ERA and 100/40 K/BB ratio in 107 innings across 20 starts this past season and will slot behind Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello in Boston's rotation in 2017.
Dec 28 - 12:04 PM
Source:
Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter
Red Sox manager John Farrell said it's possible he will start Eduardo Rodriguez over David Price in Game 5 of the ALDS.
"There could be," responded Farrell when asked if any thought has been given to that scenario. Rodriguez finished the year strong and has not pitched yet in the best-of-five Division Series. David Price surrendered five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in Boston's Game 2 loss on Friday. Cleveland is up 2-0 in the series.
Oct 10 - 3:15 PM
Source:
Sean McAdam on Twitter
Eduardo Rodriguez is lined up to start Game 4 of the ALDS against the Indians in Boston.
He'll follow Rick Porcello, David Price, and Clay Buchholz, if necessary. Rodriguez posted a 4.71 ERA in 20 starts this season, but he had a solid 3.24 ERA and 79/28 K/BB ratio in 77 2/3 innings across 14 starts during the second half. Porcello or Price would start a potential deciding Game 5.
Oct 5 - 3:58 PM
Source:
Scott Lauber on Twitter
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Dec 29 - 12:59 PM
Rodriguez tweaked knee in winter ball
Dec 28 - 12:04 PM
E-Rod could start over Price in ALDS Gm. 5?
Oct 10 - 3:15 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez lined up for ALDS Game 4
Oct 5 - 3:58 PM
More Eduardo Rodriguez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(3656)
2
B. Revere
LAA
(3324)
3
J. Bautista
TOR
(3100)
4
M. Napoli
CLE
(3013)
5
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2838)
6
M. Morse
SF
(2799)
7
A. McCutchen
PIT
(2778)
8
B. Dozier
MIN
(2744)
9
J. Turner
LA
(2509)
10
M. Wieters
BAL
(2481)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
20
20
3
7
0
0
107
99
58
56
40
100
0
0
4.71
1.30
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pawtucket(INT)
AAA
7
7
0
4
0
38
33
15
13
7
24
0
0
3.079
1.053
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
Sidelined
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times mentioned Blake Swihart as a possible trade target for the Rays.
The Rays were known to be interested in Jason Castro before he signed a three-year, $24.5 million deal with Minnesota earlier this month. With Castro off the market, the Rays are likely to explore trade options at catcher. One possibility is Swihart, who could be expendable now that Sandy Leon has emerged as Boston's everyday catcher. Swihart was playing left field when he hurt his ankle last season, though the Red Sox claim he'll enter spring training as a catcher.
Nov 26
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Marco Hernandez
3
Josh Rutledge
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval's weight has dropped below 250 pounds.
He's listed at 255 pounds, but we suspect Panda was much heavier than that before he began losing weight. Sandoval posted several videos of his workouts on Instagram recently and he does look noticeably slimmer. His role was up in the air for a while, but after trading away Travis Shaw and top prospect Yoan Moncada, it appears that Sandoval is ready to reclaim his position as the Red Sox's starting third baseman. Sandoval looks to be in good shape, but a bounce-back season is far from a guarantee.
Dec 17
2
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Brock Holt
3
Chris Young
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts underwent a successful right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty and a loose body removal on Thursday.
Betts battled soreness in the knee throughout the second half, making his .338/.388/.547 batting line with 13 home runs and 54 RBI after the break all the more impressive. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Sox ease him into things.
Nov 11
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Fernando Abad
4
Matt Barnes
5
Robbie Ross
6
Joe Kelly
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Red Sox and RHP Brandon Workman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $635,000 contract.
The 28-year-old hurler missed the entire 2016 campaign while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Given the depth that the Red Sox have stockpiled in the bullpen, Workman will have his work cut out for him in trying to make the club's Opening Day bullpen.
Dec 16
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday that Carson Smith (elbow) could be ready by June 1 next year.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery back in May, so the Red Sox are aiming for his return at a little over 12 months. The 27-year-old reliever owns a dominant 2.00 ERA and 104/26 K/BB ratio in 81 career innings and could be quite the weapon if he comes back healthy, but regaining full strength can often take closer to 15 months.
Nov 8
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Seth Trachtman analyzes sleepers for stolen bases in 2017.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
»
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
MLB Headlines
»
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
»
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
»
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
»
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
»
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
»
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
»
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
»
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
»
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
»
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
»
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
»
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Premium Content: Free 7-Day Trial
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved