Eduardo Rodriguez | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (23) / 4/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that he's not overly concerned about Eduardo Rodriguez's latest right knee injury. Rodriguez tweaked the troublesome knee when he slipped on a wet mound in the Venezuelan Winter League on Tuesday, but he has not been summoned back to Boston for an exam. Still, it's likely to end his run in winter ball. Rodriguez posted a disappointing 4.71 ERA and 100/40 K/BB ratio in 107 innings last season for the Red Sox after putting up a 3.85 ERA in 2015. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy gamble for 2017. Source: ESPN.com

Eduardo Rodriguez tweaked his right knee while pitching in winter ball. It's the same knee that he injured during spring training, but the good news is that it doesn't appear to be serious. Rodriguez posted a 4.71 ERA and 100/40 K/BB ratio in 107 innings across 20 starts this past season and will slot behind Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello in Boston's rotation in 2017. Source: Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter

Red Sox manager John Farrell said it's possible he will start Eduardo Rodriguez over David Price in Game 5 of the ALDS. "There could be," responded Farrell when asked if any thought has been given to that scenario. Rodriguez finished the year strong and has not pitched yet in the best-of-five Division Series. David Price surrendered five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in Boston's Game 2 loss on Friday. Cleveland is up 2-0 in the series. Source: Sean McAdam on Twitter