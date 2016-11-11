Mookie Betts | Outfielder | #50 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (24) / 10/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs to lead the Red Sox over the Twins 8-7 on Saturday. One of the hits was a double. The superstar hit third in the lineup and played right field. He put up a monster fantasy line of .318/.363/.534 with 31 home runs, 122 runs scored, 113 RBI and 26 stolen bases last year. He is worth a first-round draft pick in all fantasy formats.

Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic. Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best. Source: Rob Bradford on Twitter

Mookie Betts underwent a successful right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty and a loose body removal on Thursday. Betts battled soreness in the knee throughout the second half, making his .338/.388/.547 batting line with 13 home runs and 54 RBI after the break all the more impressive. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Sox ease him into things. Source: ESPN.com