Mookie Betts | Outfielder | #50

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs to lead the Red Sox over the Twins 8-7 on Saturday.
One of the hits was a double. The superstar hit third in the lineup and played right field. He put up a monster fantasy line of .318/.363/.534 with 31 home runs, 122 runs scored, 113 RBI and 26 stolen bases last year. He is worth a first-round draft pick in all fantasy formats. Feb 25 - 6:22 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
158672214425311131224980264.318.363.534.897
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001570
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 