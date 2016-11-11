Welcome,
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Brian Bogusevic
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Mookie Betts | Outfielder | #50
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/7/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs to lead the Red Sox over the Twins 8-7 on Saturday.
One of the hits was a double. The superstar hit third in the lineup and played right field. He put up a monster fantasy line of .318/.363/.534 with 31 home runs, 122 runs scored, 113 RBI and 26 stolen bases last year. He is worth a first-round draft pick in all fantasy formats.
Feb 25 - 6:22 PM
Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic.
Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.
Jan 19 - 2:35 PM
Source:
Rob Bradford on Twitter
Mookie Betts underwent a successful right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty and a loose body removal on Thursday.
Betts battled soreness in the knee throughout the second half, making his .338/.388/.547 batting line with 13 home runs and 54 RBI after the break all the more impressive. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Sox ease him into things.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Mookie Betts was announced as a winner of the Silver Slugger Award among American League outfielders on Thursday.
It’s no surprise. Betts, a first-time winner, amassed 31 homers and 113 RBI this past season while putting up a .318/.363/.534 batting line. He also stole 26 bases and scored 122 runs. He could add some more hardware next week, as he’s one of the finalists for the American League MVP award. The other winners: Mike Trout (OF), Mark Trumbo (OF), Miguel Cabrera (1B), Jose Altuve (2B), Xander Bogaerts (SS), Josh Donaldson (3B), Salvador Perez (C), David Ortiz (DH). Silver Slugger Awards are voted on by MLB coaches and managers.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Feb 25 - 6:22 PM
Mookie Betts will not play in 2017 WBC
Jan 19 - 2:35 PM
Mookie Betts undergoes right knee surgery
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Betts among AL Silver Slugger Award winners
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 06:54:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
158
672
214
42
5
31
113
122
49
80
26
4
.318
.363
.534
.897
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
157
0
Mookie Betts's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mookie Betts's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mookie Betts's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Mookie Betts's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval has resumed switch-hitting.
He struggled mightily from the right side in 2015 and eventually abandoned hitting right-handed altogether before giving it another go this offseason. Sandoval worked tirelessly with Miguel Cabrera to repair his swing and has looked comfortable hitting from the right side at spring training. Sandoval is looking to bounce back after shoulder surgery limited him to just three games in 2016. The 30-year-old has reportedly lost over 40 pounds since last season.
Feb 18
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs to lead the Red Sox over the Twins 8-7 on Saturday.
One of the hits was a double. The superstar hit third in the lineup and played right field. He put up a monster fantasy line of .318/.363/.534 with 31 home runs, 122 runs scored, 113 RBI and 26 stolen bases last year. He is worth a first-round draft pick in all fantasy formats.
Feb 25
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz (elbow) threw his first bullpen session of Red Sox camp on Monday.
And it apparently went smoothly. Pomeranz finished last season with elbow problems, but he's had no issues so far this spring and he should have a place in the Red Sox rotation if the story remains the same. Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez are also in the running for the final two spots.
Feb 20
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session on Monday morning in Red Sox camp.
It was the first mound session of the spring for Wright, and he said he felt fine. The 32-year-old knuckleballer is in a battle for the final spot in the Red Sox starting rotation. He should be ready for Grapefruit League action sometime in early March.
Feb 20
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Brandon Workman (elbow) threw to hitters Monday.
Workman hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2014 due to elbow troubles, but he apparently looked sharp during Monday's workout in Red Sox camp. "I was excited. It was good to be back out there and have batters in the box and just be part of the regular stuff," Workman said. "I felt like it got there." The 28-year-old right-hander is trying to win a spot in the Boston bullpen.
Feb 20
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off the mound around March 10.
Smith is on the comeback trail from his Tommy John surgery last May. All is going according to plan in his recovery and the Red Sox hope to have him in their bullpen at some point in May. The 27-year-old put up a 2.31 ERA and 92/22 K/BB ratio over 70 innings with the Mariners in 2015, so he has the potential to be a huge addition.
Feb 14
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
