Gabriel Ynoa | Relief Pitcher | #49

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Go Giolito?
Sep 21
Future is Now in Philly
Sep 21
A Familia Opportunity?
Sep 20
Dose: All Clear For Arrieta
Sep 20
Notes: The Giolito Edition
Sep 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 25
Sep 19
MLB Live Chat
Sep 19
Daily Dose: Nick the Stick
Sep 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ynoa fires eight strong innings against Rays
Vargas wins 17th with 6 1/3 scoreless innings
Jacob deGrom (flu) pushed back to Sunday
Ender Inciarte (thumb) returns to ATL lineup
X-rays clean on Justin Turner's right thumb
Jose Ramirez out of Indians' lineup Thursday
O's have 'no intention' of shopping Machado
Corey Seager (ankle, elbow) sitting Thursday
Adam Frazier triples, homers, drives in four
Altherr goes 3-for-4 with homer and four RBI
Renfroe delivers three homers in Padres' loss
Gio Gonzalez goes seven in win over Braves
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 3 Matchups
Sep 21
Matchup: Rams @ 49ers
Sep 21
Week 3 Rankings
Sep 21
Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 21
Podcast: McCaffrey Breakout?
Sep 21
Dose: Luck's Return Unknown
Sep 21
Week 3 Power Rankings
Sep 20
Week 2 AFC Targets/Touches
Sep 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Watkins in concussion protocol after 2nd TD
Robert Woods racks up 108 yards, six catches
Carlos Hyde earns 28 touches, scores twice
Pierre Garcon posts 142 yards on 10 targets
Carlos Hyde returns in the second quarter
Jimmy Graham doesn't practice again Thursday
Melvin Gordon (knee) pops up on injury report
Demaryius Thomas upgraded to 'full' Thursday
Jordan Howard remains 'limited' on Thursday
Pats' Butler unsure if he'll start vs. Texans
Cards' Nelson limited with hamstring issue
Study reveals Aaron Hernandez had Stage 3 CTE
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wiggins expected to sign max deal soon
Alex Len to sign qualifying offer with Suns
Markieff Morris will have surgery on Friday
Ben Simmons (foot) won't have restrictions?
Joel Embiid still not cleared for 5-on-5 work
Dante Cunningham agrees to re-up w/ Pelicans
Gallinari (thumb) 'days away from a return'
Andrew Bogut agrees to 1-year deal w/ Lakers
Brandon Rush signs deal w/ Bucks
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senators Preview
Sep 21
Experts League Draft Analysis
Sep 20
Podcast: NY Rangers Preview
Sep 20
Pod: Islanders Preview
Sep 19
Pod: New Jersey Devils Preview
Sep 18
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Torey Krug hurt in preseason action
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
Brian Boyle diagnosed with CML
Predators name Roman Josi as captain
Zach Sanford (shoulder) will miss 5-6 months
Jay Bouwmeester has a fractured ankle
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Decker gets big surprise from sponsor N29
Anthony Simone: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brendan Gaughan: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Third time's the charm for Purdy, MMM at KY
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brandon Jones: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Rouse joins Venturini; plans Kentucky debut
Hemric: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
Adam Martin: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
John Hunter Nemechek UNOH 175 pre-race
Brian Scott VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka's clean card vaults him up the board
Closing eagle launches Berger into the mix
Stanley sets the early target at East Lake
Coetzee ties for lead after 64 in Portugal R1
Luiten claims an early Portugal Masters lead
1-seed Spieth odds favorite at season finale
Course horse Sullivan heads back to Portugal
Rahm controls his own destiny at East Lake
Pieters looking for Portugal Masters boost
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Flowers runs for two scores in 43-7 route
Whaley will play against Aggies on Saturday
Guice (knee) will play against Syracuse
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) out vs. Rutgers
Moore (leg/foot) questionable for Saturday
Purdue WR Phillips predicts win over Michigan
Richt: Richards (hamstring) has 'severe pull'
Clemson K Greg Huegel out with a torn ACL
Whaley reportedly gets in fight w/ teammate
Nebraska moves to fire AD Shawn Eichorst
Jacob Eason (knee) ruled out for Saturday
McShay: A lot of buzz around MissSt T Rankin
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 6
Sep 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW6
Sep 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 6
Sep 21
AM's Perfect XI - Week 6
Sep 20
The Bargain Hunter - Week 6
Sep 19
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Terriers face attacking dilemma for Week 6
Coleman, Bolasie due back in November
Kaboul to avoid surgery following injury
Gundogan injury not considered serious
Obiang ruled out for Spurs clash
Diego Costa headed back to Atletico Madrid
Calum Chambers aggravated hip injury
Arsene Wenger clears up Ozil status
Rashford brace eases United past Burton
Free agent Lindegaard signs with Burnley
Gundogan off with another injury
Hazard plays 90 minutes in League Cup win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Wade Miley
(S)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Jesus Montero
(1B)
Tanner Scott
(R)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Ryan Flaherty
(2B)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Chance Sisco
(C)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Austin Hays
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Zach Stewart
(R)
Zach Britton
(R)
Juan Francisco
(3B)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Mike Wright
(R)
Miguel Castro
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Jimmy Yacabonis
(R)
Zach Clark
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Gabriel Ynoa
(R)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Gabriel Ynoa | Relief Pitcher | #49
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/26/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 158
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gabriel Ynoa allowed a run on five hits over eight innings to lead the Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday.
In a game they desperately needed to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ynoa delivered a gem for the O's, allowing only a third inning RBI single and nothing more. He walked two and struck out three, relying on 13 ground balls to cut through the Rays on just 94 pitches through his eight innings. Ynoa is now 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through eight appearances, including three starts. The 24-year-old will surely be entrusted with another, regardless of the Orioles' playoff chances at the time, and that start is likely to come Wednesday against the Pirates in a rare late-season interleague matchup.
Sep 21 - 11:57 PM
Gabriel Ynoa yielded three runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings in loss to the Yankees on Friday.
Ynoa was pulled after walking Aaron Judge with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Judge eventually scored when Didi Gregorius connected for a two-run homer against Miguel Castro. Ynoa fanned five and walked a pair in the loss and now owns a 4.18 ERA in two starts and five relief appearances in the majors this year. He’s not a fantasy option.
Sep 15 - 10:04 PM
Gabriel Ynoa will get a start on Friday against the Yankees.
The Orioles are likely to go with a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season, in part to protect the innings of ace Dylan Bundy. In six games with Baltimore, Ynoa has a 4.17 ERA and has struck out 15 hitters in 19 1/3 innings.
Sep 13 - 4:40 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Gabriel Ynoa suffered defeat in his first start of the season, giving up three runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Indians on Saturday.
Ynoa struck out two and didn't walk a batter on the afternoon. While he didn't allow any major rallies, the Indians were able to scratch out single runs against him in the third, fourth and fifth innings. It's unclear if he'll get another start or head back to the bullpen following this outing.
Sep 9 - 4:03 PM
Ynoa fires eight strong innings against Rays
Sep 21 - 11:57 PM
Ynoa takes loss against Yankees
Sep 15 - 10:04 PM
Ynoa will get start for Orioles on Friday
Sep 13 - 4:40 PM
Gabriel Ynoa gives up three runs in loss
Sep 9 - 4:03 PM
More Gabriel Ynoa Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Olson
OAK
(2059)
2
J. Ramirez
CLE
(1708)
3
J. Martinez
ARZ
(1697)
4
G. Stanton
MIA
(1695)
5
B. Harper
WAS
(1677)
6
J. Arrieta
CHC
(1635)
7
D. Pedroia
BOS
(1552)
8
D. Price
BOS
(1496)
9
M. Cabrera
DET
(1490)
10
M. Sano
MIN
(1412)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
1.13
.875
1
1
5
2
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
7
2
1
2
0
0
23.2
29
12
11
5
20
0
0
4.18
1.44
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 21
TB
1
1
1
0
0
8.0
5
1
1
2
3
0
0
1.13
.88
Sep 15
@ NYY
1
1
0
1
0
4.1
5
3
2
2
5
0
0
4.15
1.62
Sep 9
@ CLE
1
1
0
1
0
4.2
7
3
3
0
2
0
0
5.79
1.50
Sep 4
NYY
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
.50
Jun 22
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
2.1
2
1
1
1
3
0
0
3.86
1.29
Jun 19
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
3.0
4
0
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.67
Jun 16
STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
5
5
5
0
2
0
0
33.75
3.75
May 5
CWS
1
0
1
0
0
6.0
6
0
0
0
5
0
0
.00
1.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Norfolk(INT)
AAA
21
21
6
9
0
106.1
129
69
62
24
72
0
0
5.248
1.439
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
Tim Beckham
Sidelined
Tim Beckham is getting another day off on Thursday after having dental work done.
Beckham had some bleeding after getting an abscessed tooth extracted, but he wanted to play tonight. The Orioles decided to give him one more day, so expect him back in there on Friday.
Sep 21
2
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Trey Mancini
2
Craig Gentry
3
Joey Rickard
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Austin Hays
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Kevin Gausman
2
Jeremy Hellickson
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Wade Miley
5
Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
Sidelined
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said after Wednesday's game that Zach Britton will receive a PRP injection in his knee on Thursday.
The team will then reevaluate Britton 3-to-5 days later. Showalter said earlier in the day on Wednesday that there was a strong chance that the closer will be shut down for the rest of the 2017 campaign. With Baltimore all but eliminated from the playoffs, there's really no reason for Britton to pitch again. Brad Brach figures to handle any save opportunities that might arise the rest of the way.
Sep 20
2
Brad Brach
3
Darren O'Day
4
Mychal Givens
5
Chris Tillman
6
Richard Bleier
7
Miguel Castro
8
Donnie Hart
9
Gabriel Ynoa
10
Tanner Scott
11
Jimmy Yacabonis
12
Mike Wright
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Go Giolito?
Sep 21
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses potential streaming options as the season winds down.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Go Giolito?
Sep 21
»
Future is Now in Philly
Sep 21
»
A Familia Opportunity?
Sep 20
»
Dose: All Clear For Arrieta
Sep 20
»
Notes: The Giolito Edition
Sep 20
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 25
Sep 19
»
MLB Live Chat
Sep 19
»
Daily Dose: Nick the Stick
Sep 19
MLB Headlines
»
Ynoa fires eight strong innings against Rays
»
Vargas wins 17th with 6 1/3 scoreless innings
»
Jacob deGrom (flu) pushed back to Sunday
»
Ender Inciarte (thumb) returns to ATL lineup
»
X-rays clean on Justin Turner's right thumb
»
Jose Ramirez out of Indians' lineup Thursday
»
O's have 'no intention' of shopping Machado
»
Corey Seager (ankle, elbow) sitting Thursday
»
Adam Frazier triples, homers, drives in four
»
Altherr goes 3-for-4 with homer and four RBI
»
Renfroe delivers three homers in Padres' loss
»
Gio Gonzalez goes seven in win over Braves
MLB Links
»
The Ultimate DFS Research Tool - LineupHQ
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved