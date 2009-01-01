Player Page

Gabriel Ynoa | Relief Pitcher | #49

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 158
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Gabriel Ynoa allowed a run on five hits over eight innings to lead the Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday.
In a game they desperately needed to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ynoa delivered a gem for the O's, allowing only a third inning RBI single and nothing more. He walked two and struck out three, relying on 13 ground balls to cut through the Rays on just 94 pitches through his eight innings. Ynoa is now 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through eight appearances, including three starts. The 24-year-old will surely be entrusted with another, regardless of the Orioles' playoff chances at the time, and that start is likely to come Wednesday against the Pirates in a rare late-season interleague matchup. Sep 21 - 11:57 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.01001.13.8751152300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL72120023.2291211520004.181.44
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 21TB111008.051123001.13.88
Sep 15@ NYY110104.153225004.151.62
Sep 9@ CLE110104.273302005.791.50
Sep 4NYY100002.00001100.00.50
Jun 22CLE100002.121113003.861.29
Jun 19CLE100003.04001200.001.67
Jun 16STL100001.1555020033.753.75
May 5CWS101006.06000500.001.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Norfolk(INT)AAA2121690106.112969622472005.2481.439
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1Tim Beckham
2J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Trey Mancini
2Craig Gentry
3Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
2Austin Hays
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kevin Gausman
2Jeremy Hellickson
3Dylan Bundy
4Wade Miley
5Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Brad Brach
3Darren O'Day
4Mychal Givens
5Chris Tillman
6Richard Bleier
7Miguel Castro
8Donnie Hart
9Gabriel Ynoa
10Tanner Scott
11Jimmy Yacabonis
12Mike Wright
 

 