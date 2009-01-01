Gabriel Ynoa | Relief Pitcher | #49 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (24) / 5/26/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 158 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gabriel Ynoa allowed a run on five hits over eight innings to lead the Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday. In a game they desperately needed to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ynoa delivered a gem for the O's, allowing only a third inning RBI single and nothing more. He walked two and struck out three, relying on 13 ground balls to cut through the Rays on just 94 pitches through his eight innings. Ynoa is now 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through eight appearances, including three starts. The 24-year-old will surely be entrusted with another, regardless of the Orioles' playoff chances at the time, and that start is likely to come Wednesday against the Pirates in a rare late-season interleague matchup.

Gabriel Ynoa yielded three runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings in loss to the Yankees on Friday. Ynoa was pulled after walking Aaron Judge with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Judge eventually scored when Didi Gregorius connected for a two-run homer against Miguel Castro. Ynoa fanned five and walked a pair in the loss and now owns a 4.18 ERA in two starts and five relief appearances in the majors this year. He’s not a fantasy option.

Gabriel Ynoa will get a start on Friday against the Yankees. The Orioles are likely to go with a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season, in part to protect the innings of ace Dylan Bundy. In six games with Baltimore, Ynoa has a 4.17 ERA and has struck out 15 hitters in 19 1/3 innings. Source: Bryan Hoch on Twitter