Ryan McMahon | Third Baseman

10-Day DL

Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday that there is no timetable for Ian Desmond's return from the disabled list.

Desmond has been out since July 26 with a strained right calf and still hasn't been cleared for baseball activities. It sounds like he'll miss most, if not all, of August. The 31-year-old is batting just .285/.328/.388 with five home runs over 65 games in the first year of a five-year, $70 million free agent deal.