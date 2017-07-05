Welcome,
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
German Marquez
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Ryan McMahon
(3B)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Pat Valaika
(SS)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Jon Gray
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan McMahon | Third Baseman
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/14/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies purchased the contract of infielder Ryan McMahon from Triple-A Albuquerque.
After a very disappointing 2016, McMahon bounced back in a big way this season, hitting .326/.390/.536 in 181 at-bats Double-A and .375/.409/.625 in 248 at-bats in Triple-A. He now seems like he has a much better chance of making it as a starting first baseman than he did a year ago. The Rockies, though, will be content with Mark Reynolds for the rest of this year, assuming that Reynolds' wrist injury doesn't turn into a more significant problem. McMahon's fantasy value is likely to be limited to deep NL-only leagues.
Aug 11 - 3:50 PM
Rockies prospect Ryan McMahon went 3-for-5 on Wednesday for Triple-A Albuquerque.
He also scored and knocked in a run, for good measure. The three hits raise McMahon's batting average to .375, and his OPS now sits at a healthy 1.034. You can argue that it's mostly due to the friendly confines, but, you'd be wrong. McMahon can really hit, and his flexibility could be a tremendous asset to the Rockies as they look to secure a playoff spot.
Aug 10 - 1:47 PM
Ryan McMahon was named the Pacific Coast League player of the month of June.
McMahon completed his first month at Triple-A Albuquerque, leading the league with 50 hits, including 21 for extra bases. The prospect, who will play in the Futures Game, is likely to see time in Denver by the end of the season, perhaps when rosters expand in September.
Jul 6 - 1:35 AM
Source:
The Denver Post
Rockies prospect Ryan McMahon homered on Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque.
It's the 14th homer of the season for McMahon, and eighth since being promoted to Triple-A. Since his move to Albuquerque, he's hitting .408/.438/.712, and the sample size is no longer all that small. Sure it's friendly confines, but the improvement he's made in just a year is really impressive. He's certainly back to being one of the best corner infield prospects in all of baseball.
Jul 3 - 2:24 PM
Rockies call up top prospect McMahon
Aug 11 - 3:50 PM
Mcmahon blasts three hits
Aug 10 - 1:47 PM
Ryan McMahon earns PCL honors for June
Jul 6 - 1:35 AM
McMahon homers
Jul 3 - 2:24 PM
More Ryan McMahon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
59
248
93
21
1
13
50
43
17
43
4
3
.375
.409
.625
Hartford(EAST)
AA
49
181
59
16
2
6
32
28
20
39
7
0
.326
.390
.536
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Ryan Hanigan
1B
1
Mark Reynolds
Sidelined
Mark Reynolds is not in the Rockies' lineup Wednesday due to a left hand injury.
Reynolds hurt his hand on a tag play Tuesday. He's considered day-to-day. Gerardo Parra is handling first base Wednesday.
Aug 9
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
Ian Desmond
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday that there is no timetable for Ian Desmond's return from the disabled list.
Desmond has been out since July 26 with a strained right calf and still hasn't been cleared for baseball activities. It sounds like he'll miss most, if not all, of August. The 31-year-old is batting just .285/.328/.388 with five home runs over 65 games in the first year of a five-year, $70 million free agent deal.
Aug 8
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Raimel Tapia
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
60-Day DL
Tyler Anderson (knee) threw 20 pitches off the mound on Wednesday.
This was Anderson's first time throwing since he underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery near the end of June. He is hopeful that he can return to the Rockies rotation before the end of August, though that should not be considered a definitive timetable.
Aug 9
3
Kyle Freeland
10-Day DL
Kyle Freeland (groin) played catch and went through agility drills Tuesday.
He's slated to run at full speed on Wednesday. "We’re very encouraged," Rockies manager Bud Black said. Freeland is expected to make it back before the end of the month.
Aug 9
4
Jeff Hoffman
5
German Marquez
6
Antonio Senzatela
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Pat Neshek
5
Mike Dunn
6
Chris Rusin
7
Tyler Chatwood
8
Zac Rosscup
9
Carlos Estevez
