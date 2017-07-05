Player Page

Ryan McMahon | Third Baseman

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 185
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Rockies purchased the contract of infielder Ryan McMahon from Triple-A Albuquerque.
After a very disappointing 2016, McMahon bounced back in a big way this season, hitting .326/.390/.536 in 181 at-bats Double-A and .375/.409/.625 in 248 at-bats in Triple-A. He now seems like he has a much better chance of making it as a starting first baseman than he did a year ago. The Rockies, though, will be content with Mark Reynolds for the rest of this year, assuming that Reynolds' wrist injury doesn't turn into a more significant problem. McMahon's fantasy value is likely to be limited to deep NL-only leagues. Aug 11 - 3:50 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA5924893211135043174343.375.409.625
Hartford(EAST)AA491815916263228203970.326.390.536
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Ryan Hanigan
1B1Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Raimel Tapia
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Kyle Freeland
4Jeff Hoffman
5German Marquez
6Antonio Senzatela
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Pat Neshek
5Mike Dunn
6Chris Rusin
7Tyler Chatwood
8Zac Rosscup
9Carlos Estevez
 

 