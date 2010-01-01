David Paulino | Starting Pitcher | #63

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
MLB Live Chat
May 30
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Maybin out Tuesday night due to pain in side
Miguel Sano scratched Tuesday due to illness
Orlando Calixte at leadoff for SF on Tuesday
Harper in right, batting third Tuesday vs. SF
Bumgarner (shoulder) played catch Tuesday
Brandon Phillips (knee) remains out Tuesday
David Paulino to start Wednesday vs. Twins
Pedroia (wrist) expected to return in 10 days
Ross (shoulder) set for another rehab outing
Buxton (finger) in Twins lineup Tuesday night
Gyorko (family) scratched from lineup Tues.
Piscotty (personal) flying to STL on Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 30
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carr says he won't talk extension after camp
Cleveland locks LB Kirksey up through 2021
McCown 'far and away' best QB during OTAs
Hunter Henry expected to be 'main tight end'
Todd Gurley to see fewer targets in 2017?
49ers working out free agent S Jairus Byrd
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
McCoy looking forward to passing-game role
Cousins wants Pryor to be heavily involved
Bucs K Aguayo's struggles continue into OTAs
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Top-10 in Hisense 4K TV 300 for Custer
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns second top-10 of ‘17
Ryan Newman rebounds to 9th at Charlotte
Kevin Harvick finishes 8th at Charlotte
Kurt Busch gets 4th top-10 in past 6 races
Denny Hamlin finishes 5th at Charlotte
Matt Kenseth earns 3rd top-5 of the season
Truex dominates, finishes 3rd in Coke 600
Kyle Busch finishes 2nd in Coke 600
Austin Dillon win Coke 600 on fumes
Chris Buescher should earn place diff points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
Kansas extends AD Zenger through 2022
Houston nabs ASU grad transfer WR Jefferson
Alleged victim of Vols WR Smith seeks $875k
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
Zaire picks UF, waiting on SEC rule change?
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Yaya Toure could be handed a City lifeline
Clyne withdrawal hands Trippier his chance
M'baye Niang chooses not to stay at Watford
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Man City leave Joe Hart hanging
Grosicki attracts interest from PL new boys
Rooney has 'more or less' decided on future
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
David Paulino | Starting Pitcher | #63
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 222
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $536,100, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros recalled RHP David Paulino from Triple-A Fresno.
Paulino will start Wednesday against the Twins, replacing the injured Joe Musgrove. The young right-hander has posted underwhelming numbers over three starts this season at Fresno, but he registered a 2.00 ERA and 106/19 K/BB ratio over 90 innings last season between three different minor league levels. There is some fantasy streaming appeal here, though he might only be around for one start. Paulino entered the 2017 campaign as a consensus top-100 prospect.
May 30 - 6:03 PM
David Paulino is expected to be called up prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins.
He's presumably going to provide a much-needed fresh relief arm for now, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see Paulino replace Mike Fiers if Fiers has another bad start Tuesday. Paulino, 23, got a late start to the season due to a bone bruise in his right elbow, but he's made three starts for Triple-A Fresno, posting a 4.50 ERA and 13/9 K/BB ratio over 14 innings. He held a 2.00 ERA and 106/19 K/BB ratio over 90 frames across multiple levels in the minors last season.
May 29 - 8:11 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Astros activated RHP David Paulino from the 10-day disabled list; optioned him to Triple-A Fresno.
Paulino is over his elbow injury but will work his way back through the minors. The 23-year-old will get a chance sometime this season, whether it be as a starter or reliever.
May 12 - 3:32 PM
David Paulino (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Fresno on Thursday.
It will be his season debut. Paulino has been on the major league disabled list since the end of spring training because of a bone bruise in his right elbow. He should be an option for the Astros by the end of this month.
May 9 - 6:19 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
David Paulino to start Wednesday vs. Twins
May 30 - 6:03 PM
Astros expected to promote David Paulino
May 29 - 8:11 PM
David Paulino activated, then optioned
May 12 - 3:32 PM
Paulino (elbow) set for rehab assignment
May 9 - 6:19 PM
More David Paulino Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(2904)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2616)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2382)
4
J. Happ
TOR
(2259)
5
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2218)
6
R. Braun
MLW
(2142)
7
A. McCutchen
PIT
(2042)
8
D. Lamet
SD
(2033)
9
J. Turner
LA
(1979)
10
D. Price
BOS
(1974)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fresno(PCL)
AAA
3
3
0
1
0
14
11
8
7
9
13
0
0
4.500
1.429
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) threw off a mound on Thursday.
It's McHugh's first mound session since injuring his elbow in early April. It's another step forward in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for McHugh's return.
May 25
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 25, with a strained right lat.
Morton said that his lat felt "abnormal" while he was playing catch Saturday. He'll be shut down for at least a week and is going to be sidelined for a while. Mike Fiers had been slated to head to the bullpen with Brad Peacock taking his rotation spot, but he should be given a reprieve now.
May 28
5
Joe Musgrove
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort.
Musgrove worked seven scoreless innings against the Orioles in his last start, but he apparently didn't recover well from that outing. David Paulino will take the mound in his place Wednesday versus the Twins. The hope is Musgrove will be ready to return next week.
May 30
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
8
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
What's going on with the Cubs? Jesse Pantuosco tries to solve the mystery in his latest Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
»
MLB Live Chat
May 30
»
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
»
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
»
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
»
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
MLB Headlines
»
Maybin out Tuesday night due to pain in side
»
Miguel Sano scratched Tuesday due to illness
»
Orlando Calixte at leadoff for SF on Tuesday
»
Harper in right, batting third Tuesday vs. SF
»
Bumgarner (shoulder) played catch Tuesday
»
Brandon Phillips (knee) remains out Tuesday
»
David Paulino to start Wednesday vs. Twins
»
Pedroia (wrist) expected to return in 10 days
»
Ross (shoulder) set for another rehab outing
»
Buxton (finger) in Twins lineup Tuesday night
»
Gyorko (family) scratched from lineup Tues.
»
Piscotty (personal) flying to STL on Tuesday
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved