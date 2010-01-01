Player Page

David Paulino | Starting Pitcher | #63

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 222
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / DET
Astros recalled RHP David Paulino from Triple-A Fresno.
Paulino will start Wednesday against the Twins, replacing the injured Joe Musgrove. The young right-hander has posted underwhelming numbers over three starts this season at Fresno, but he registered a 2.00 ERA and 106/19 K/BB ratio over 90 innings last season between three different minor league levels. There is some fantasy streaming appeal here, though he might only be around for one start. Paulino entered the 2017 campaign as a consensus top-100 prospect. May 30 - 6:03 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Fresno(PCL)AAA33010141187913004.5001.429
