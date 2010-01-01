David Paulino | Starting Pitcher | #63

Paulino will start Wednesday against the Twins, replacing the injured Joe Musgrove. The young right-hander has posted underwhelming numbers over three starts this season at Fresno, but he registered a 2.00 ERA and 106/19 K/BB ratio over 90 innings last season between three different minor league levels. There is some fantasy streaming appeal here, though he might only be around for one start. Paulino entered the 2017 campaign as a consensus top-100 prospect.

David Paulino is expected to be called up prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins.

He's presumably going to provide a much-needed fresh relief arm for now, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see Paulino replace Mike Fiers if Fiers has another bad start Tuesday. Paulino, 23, got a late start to the season due to a bone bruise in his right elbow, but he's made three starts for Triple-A Fresno, posting a 4.50 ERA and 13/9 K/BB ratio over 14 innings. He held a 2.00 ERA and 106/19 K/BB ratio over 90 frames across multiple levels in the minors last season.