Matt Shoemaker | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (30) / 9/27/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Eastern Michigan Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.325 million 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Matt Shoemaker tossed four shutout innings in his Cactus League start against the Royals on Tuesday. Shoemaker didn't allow a baserunner until the bottom of the fourth, when Lorenzo Cain doubled with two outs and Brandon Moss followed with a walk. The right-hander prevented any further damage by inducing an inning-ending flyout from Jorge Bonifacio. Shoemaker struggled in his first couple of Cactus League outings, but he looks to be on track now.

Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs on five hits Thursday in his three innings of work during a 5-4 victory over the Indians. Six of the nine batters he retired were via the strikeout. He didn't walk anyone. He now has 14 strikeouts in eight spring innings, along with a 9.00 ERA that is only mildly concerning this early on. He seems fine physically after his 2016 season ended with a scary line drive to the head.

Matt Shoemaker pitched two innings in his Cactus League debut against the Brewers on Friday, surrendering a pair of runs on two hits and two walks. Shoemaker served up a two-run homer to Domingo Santana in the first inning but was able to settle down a bit after that. The encouraging news is that he made it through his first start without any issues after the way his 2016 campaign ended. Shoemaker required emergency brain surgery after he was hit in the head by a line drive in September.