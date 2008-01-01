Player Page

Matt Shoemaker | Starting Pitcher | #52

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Eastern Michigan
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Matt Shoemaker tossed four shutout innings in his Cactus League start against the Royals on Tuesday.
Shoemaker didn't allow a baserunner until the bottom of the fourth, when Lorenzo Cain doubled with two outs and Brandon Moss followed with a walk. The right-hander prevented any further damage by inducing an inning-ending flyout from Jorge Bonifacio. Shoemaker struggled in his first couple of Cactus League outings, but he looks to be on track now. Mar 14 - 5:47 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA272791300160166716930143113.881.23
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA11100661128001.5001.333
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
4Dustin Ackley
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Austin Adams
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Blake Parker
 

 