Matt Shoemaker | Starting Pitcher | #52

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to get second opinion
Holland (elbow) slated for spring debut Wed.
Shoemaker goes four scoreless vs. Royals
Travis (knee) takes swings in minors game
Jordan Schafer to undergo elbow surgery
A.J. Pollock (groin) not ready to return
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
Tomas (back) likely out a couple more days
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carroll: Earl Thomas 'way ahead of schedule'
Percy Harvin retiring 'for real this time'
Jets offering Dont'a Hightower most money?
Patriots add Burkhead to running back stable
'Growing belief' Browns could pursue Cousins
'Hawks expect Eddie Lacy to play in the 240s
Rams keep Greg Zuerlein with three-year deal
Ryan Groy signs offer sheet with Rams
Report: Texans interested in Malcolm Butler
Cardinals plan to use Ellington more at WR?
Report: Lacy weighed 267 pounds at visit
Vikings next up on Jared Cook's schedule
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love (knee) could be back for road trip
Alex Len (hip) will try to play on Wednesday
Tobias Harris (knee) will play on Tuesday
Nerlens Noel, Matthews questionable Wednesday
Thompson, Green, Curry, Iguodala playing Tues
Kawhi Leonard expects higher usage sans LMA
Robert Covington (knee) upgraded to probable
Dragic (eye) says he will play Wednesday
Batum (migraine) does not practice Tuesday
Jamal Murray scores 22 points w/ five triples
Elfrid Payton turns in triple-double vs. SAC
Zubac Alert: Ivica Zubac racks up 25 points
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Faulk will be a game-time call Tuesday
Jets-Devils postponed due to winter storm
Mike Condon will start Tuesday against TBL
Senators get back Bobby Ryan and Turris
Jackets set franchise record in wins, points
Calvin Pickard impressive in loss to Coyotes
Brad Marchand gets 3rd-period hat trick
M. Smith gets 22nd career shutout vs. Avs
Two points for Filip Forsberg in overtime win
Sidney Crosby snaps 7-game goalless streak
D Jaccob Slavin breaks out with three goals
F Cam Atkinson nets two in historic victory
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Newman earns place-differential at PIR
Kurt Busch has 5-race, Phoenix top-10 streak
Paul Menard seeks 1st consecutive PIR top-10
Michael McDowell wants a better homecoming
Gray Gaulding to make 3rd start on type
Brendan Gaughan: DC Solar 200 advance
Brandon Jones: DC Solar 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: DC Solar 200 advance
Ty Dillon: DC Solar 200 advance
Austin Dillon: Phoenix Double Duty
Bubba Wallace: DC Solar 200 advance
Ryan Reed: DC Solar 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
UGA QB/P Ramsey announces transfer
Scouts pan Kizer; one compares him to Cutler
Scout on T.J. Watt: I think he's special
Klatt ranks RB McCaffrey at No. 7 overall
Tide CB Humphrey visiting PHI on Tuesday
Alabama EDGE Anderson visits the Eagles
QB Webb a 'legitimate' 2nd round possibility
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Matt Shoemaker | Starting Pitcher | #52
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/27/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Eastern Michigan
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.325 million 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Shoemaker tossed four shutout innings in his Cactus League start against the Royals on Tuesday.
Shoemaker didn't allow a baserunner until the bottom of the fourth, when Lorenzo Cain doubled with two outs and Brandon Moss followed with a walk. The right-hander prevented any further damage by inducing an inning-ending flyout from Jorge Bonifacio. Shoemaker struggled in his first couple of Cactus League outings, but he looks to be on track now.
Mar 14 - 5:47 PM
Matt Shoemaker allowed three runs on five hits Thursday in his three innings of work during a 5-4 victory over the Indians.
Six of the nine batters he retired were via the strikeout. He didn't walk anyone. He now has 14 strikeouts in eight spring innings, along with a 9.00 ERA that is only mildly concerning this early on. He seems fine physically after his 2016 season ended with a scary line drive to the head.
Mar 9 - 7:46 PM
Matt Shoemaker pitched two innings in his Cactus League debut against the Brewers on Friday, surrendering a pair of runs on two hits and two walks.
Shoemaker served up a two-run homer to Domingo Santana in the first inning but was able to settle down a bit after that. The encouraging news is that he made it through his first start without any issues after the way his 2016 campaign ended. Shoemaker required emergency brain surgery after he was hit in the head by a line drive in September.
Mar 3 - 7:46 PM
Matt Shoemaker will make his Cactus League debut on Friday.
Shoemaker required emergency brain surgery after being hit in the head by a comebacker last September, but all has gone well in his rehab and he didn't have any issues facing live hitters last week. He's poised to be a major part of the Angels' rotation this year. The 30-year-old posted a 3.88 ERA and 143/30 K/BB ratio over 160 innings in 2016.
Mar 1 - 11:29 AM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Shoemaker goes four scoreless vs. Royals
Mar 14 - 5:47 PM
Shoemaker give up three runs in three innings
Mar 9 - 7:46 PM
Shoemaker gives up two runs in spring debut
Mar 3 - 7:46 PM
Shoemaker set for spring debut on Friday
Mar 1 - 11:29 AM
More Matt Shoemaker Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
27
27
9
13
0
0
160
166
71
69
30
143
1
1
3.88
1.23
Matt Shoemaker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Matt Shoemaker's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Shoemaker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Matt Shoemaker's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
1
1
1
0
0
6
6
1
1
2
8
0
0
1.500
1.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
4
Dustin Ackley
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols slugged his first home run of the spring Monday against the Dodgers.
It was the only offense of the day for the Angels. Pujols was facing some questions coming into the spring after undergoing surgery in December for plantar fasciitis, but he appears on track for Opening Day.
Mar 13
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Garrett Richards struck out four over just 2 1/3 innings during Saturday's Cactus League date with the Dodgers.
Richards walked two and allowed one hit. Those baserunners did not come back to bite him, though, and this was a marked improvement on his first Cactus League start, when he allowed three runs in two innings against the Reds. The hard-throwing right-hander made just six starts last season. A tear in his UCL cost him the bulk of the campaign. There are fantasy question marks here given his health, but at the same time, he has the sort of arm-upside that makes him worth a roll of the dice in AL-only formats.
Mar 11
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Thursday that there are no plans for Andrew Heaney (elbow) to pitch in 2017.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of last season and the Angels aren't going to try to rush him back. The young left-hander should be in Anaheim's Opening Day rotation in 2018.
Feb 16
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
Sidelined
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Saturday that Huston Street was diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain.
He won't throw for the next 3-4 weeks before being re-evaluated. This certainly puts Opening Day in jeopardy for him and opens the door for Cam Bedrosian or Andrew Bailey to begin the season in the closer's role.
Mar 4
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Andrew Bailey
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Mike Morin
7
Austin Adams
8
Justin Miller
9
Brooks Pounders
10
Yusmeiro Petit
11
Kirby Yates
12
Eduardo Paredes
13
Keynan Middleton
14
Blake Parker
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
Matthew Pouliot presents his underrated and overrated outfielders in this week's Strike Zone.
