Masahiro Tanaka | Starting Pitcher | #19
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $22 million, 2017: $22 million, 2018: $22 million, 2019: $22 million, 2020: $23 million
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday the club hasn't discussed an extension with Masahiro Tanaka.
Tanaka is about to enter the fourth year of his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees, but he has the ability to opt out and test free agency after 2017. The club intends to wait things out for now. Tanaka, 28, owns a 3.12 ERA (132 ERA+) over his first 75 starts in the majors.
Jan 11 - 11:18 AM
Source:
New York Daily News
Masahiro Tanaka told the Japan Times that he hopes to pitch for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
The Yankees surely have an opinion on that, so Tanaka indicated that nothing has been set in stone about his involvement. It's worth noting that Tanaka has the ability to opt out of his contract after 2017 and test free agency, so it might be in his best interests to take it easy in the spring and focus on the season ahead.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 10:25:00 AM
Source:
Japan Times
The Yankees announced Friday that they'll skip Masahiro Tanaka's final start of the season on Saturday.
With nothing left to play for, there's no reason to push the right-hander any further than necessary. He finishes a terrific 2016 campaign with a 14-4 record, 3.07 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 165/36 K/BB ratio across 199 2/3 innings. Luis Severino will start in his place on Saturday against the Orioles.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 08:34:00 PM
Source:
Sweeny Murti on Twitter
Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) said after a bullpen session Thursday that he's "absolutely" ready to start Saturday against the Orioles.
It's obviously good news that Tanaka feels up to the task, but whether he takes the ball Saturday or not isn't up to him. If the Yankees are officially eliminated by then -- which is likely -- there would seem to be a good chance they'll play it safe and go ahead and shut him down.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 04:44:00 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Jan 11 - 11:18 AM
Tanaka wants to pitch for Japan in WBC
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 10:25:00 AM
Yankees to skip Masahiro Tanaka's last start
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 08:34:00 PM
Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) throws 'pen session
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 04:44:00 PM
More Masahiro Tanaka Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYY
31
31
14
4
0
0
199.2
179
75
68
36
165
0
0
3.07
1.08
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Tyler Austin
3
Rob Refsnyder
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Richard Bleier
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Giovanny Gallegos
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
