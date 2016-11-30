Masahiro Tanaka | Starting Pitcher | #19 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (28) / 11/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $22 million, 2017: $22 million, 2018: $22 million, 2019: $22 million, 2020: $23 million Share: Tweet

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday the club hasn't discussed an extension with Masahiro Tanaka. Tanaka is about to enter the fourth year of his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees, but he has the ability to opt out and test free agency after 2017. The club intends to wait things out for now. Tanaka, 28, owns a 3.12 ERA (132 ERA+) over his first 75 starts in the majors. Source: New York Daily News

Masahiro Tanaka told the Japan Times that he hopes to pitch for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The Yankees surely have an opinion on that, so Tanaka indicated that nothing has been set in stone about his involvement. It's worth noting that Tanaka has the ability to opt out of his contract after 2017 and test free agency, so it might be in his best interests to take it easy in the spring and focus on the season ahead. Source: Japan Times

The Yankees announced Friday that they'll skip Masahiro Tanaka's final start of the season on Saturday. With nothing left to play for, there's no reason to push the right-hander any further than necessary. He finishes a terrific 2016 campaign with a 14-4 record, 3.07 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 165/36 K/BB ratio across 199 2/3 innings. Luis Severino will start in his place on Saturday against the Orioles. Source: Sweeny Murti on Twitter