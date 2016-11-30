Player Page

Masahiro Tanaka | Starting Pitcher | #19

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday the club hasn't discussed an extension with Masahiro Tanaka.
Tanaka is about to enter the fourth year of his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees, but he has the ability to opt out and test free agency after 2017. The club intends to wait things out for now. Tanaka, 28, owns a 3.12 ERA (132 ERA+) over his first 75 starts in the majors. Jan 11 - 11:18 AM
Source: New York Daily News
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY313114400199.2179756836165003.071.08
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Rob Refsnyder
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Richard Bleier
8Jonathan Holder
9Giovanny Gallegos
 

 