Kevin Kiermaier | Outfielder | #39 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (26) / 4/22/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Parkland (IL) CC Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 31 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.975 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Kevin Kiermaier (neck) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action on Tuesday or Wednesday. Kiermaieir hasn't played in a game since last Tuesday due to a stiff neck, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said the outfielder could have played as soon as Saturday. The club is just being extra cautious here early on in spring training. Kiermaier will be the Rays' Opening Day center fielder and possibly their leadoff hitter. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Kevin Kiermaier (neck) was scratched from the Rays' lineup Friday. Kiermaier has been dealing with a stiff neck for a few days. It shouldn't be a big deal, but the Rays obviously aren't going to push it here. Hopefully the outfielder will be ready to go sometime over the weekend. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Kevin Kiermaier was scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup due to neck stiffness. It's not a major concern at this time. Consider Kiermaier day-to-day for now. Source: Bill Chastain on Twitter