Kevin Kiermaier | Outfielder | #39

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Parkland (IL) CC
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 31 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Kevin Kiermaier (neck) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Kiermaieir hasn't played in a game since last Tuesday due to a stiff neck, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said the outfielder could have played as soon as Saturday. The club is just being extra cautious here early on in spring training. Kiermaier will be the Rays' Opening Day center fielder and possibly their leadoff hitter. Mar 5 - 11:26 AM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
105366902021237554074213.246.331.410.741
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001040
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)R120000001100.000.333.000
Charlotte(FSL)A232100022000.667.8001.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Tommy Hunter
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 