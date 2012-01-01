Mitch Haniger | Outfielder | #17 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (26) / 12/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cal Poly Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MLW Share: Tweet

Mitch Haniger went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in the Mariners' 7-6 defeat of the White Sox on Tuesday in Cactus League play. Haniger singled in the first, doubled in the second, and then tripled in the bottom of the sixth. Seattle's projected starting right fielder is batting .444 with a 1.306 OPS through 39 plate appearances this spring, and he also now has two stolen bases in two attempts. Haniger, 26, carries sneaky fantasy upside in deep leagues.

Mitch Haniger stayed hot while going 2-for-4 with a run scored on Thursday versus the Cubs. The 26-year-old outfielder is looking to sew up the starting job in right field with a strong spring. He is off to a great start, with a .400 batting average and a pair of homers in 25 at-bats. Haniger struggled in a brief stint with the Diamondbacks last year, batting just .229 with five home runs in 123 plate appearances. He was sent to the Mariners over the winter along with Jean Segura in the Taijuan Walker trade.

Mitch Haniger connected for his second homer of the spring in Friday’s Cactus League loss to the Rangers. Haniger went 2-for-3 on the day and is now hitting .429 (6-for-14) so far this spring. If you were thinking of targeting him as a deep sleeper this spring, you might end up having some company.