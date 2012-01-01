Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Chris Heston
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steven Baron
(C)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Jean Machi
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Mitch Haniger | Outfielder | #17
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cal Poly
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MLW
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mitch Haniger went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in the Mariners' 7-6 defeat of the White Sox on Tuesday in Cactus League play.
Haniger singled in the first, doubled in the second, and then tripled in the bottom of the sixth. Seattle's projected starting right fielder is batting .444 with a 1.306 OPS through 39 plate appearances this spring, and he also now has two stolen bases in two attempts. Haniger, 26, carries sneaky fantasy upside in deep leagues.
Mar 14 - 7:32 PM
Mitch Haniger stayed hot while going 2-for-4 with a run scored on Thursday versus the Cubs.
The 26-year-old outfielder is looking to sew up the starting job in right field with a strong spring. He is off to a great start, with a .400 batting average and a pair of homers in 25 at-bats. Haniger struggled in a brief stint with the Diamondbacks last year, batting just .229 with five home runs in 123 plate appearances. He was sent to the Mariners over the winter along with Jean Segura in the Taijuan Walker trade.
Mar 9 - 6:45 PM
Mitch Haniger connected for his second homer of the spring in Friday’s Cactus League loss to the Rangers.
Haniger went 2-for-3 on the day and is now hitting .429 (6-for-14) so far this spring. If you were thinking of targeting him as a deep sleeper this spring, you might end up having some company.
Mar 3 - 6:06 PM
Mitch Haniger finished 2-for-3 with three RBI in the Mariners' 8-1 Cactus League rout of the White Sox on Tuesday.
Haniger went deep for a three-run shot off flamethrowing prospect Michael Kopech in the top of the first inning. He then led off the top of the third with a single. Haniger should open the 2017 season as the Mariners' primary right fielder and he's shaping up as a pretty intriguing fantasy sleeper. The 26-year-old batted .321/.419/.581 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 12 stolen bases in 129 games last season between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Diamondbacks.
Feb 28 - 6:20 PM
Haniger singles, doubles, triples on Tuesday
Mar 14 - 7:32 PM
Haniger goes 2-for-4, scores a run Thursday
Mar 9 - 6:45 PM
Haniger connects for second HR of spring
Mar 3 - 6:06 PM
Haniger slugs three-run bomb off Kopech
Feb 28 - 6:20 PM
More Mitch Haniger Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
34
109
25
2
1
5
17
9
12
27
0
0
.229
.309
.404
.713
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
31
0
Mitch Haniger's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mitch Haniger's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mitch Haniger's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Mitch Haniger's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Mobile(SOU)
AA
55
197
58
14
2
5
30
21
30
37
4
3
.294
.407
.462
Reno(PCL)
AAA
74
261
89
20
3
20
64
58
39
62
8
1
.341
.428
.670
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek (hip) is 7-10 days from a full bullpen session.
Cishek is ticketed for the 15-day disabled list to open the 2017 campaign, but it appears right now that he could be ready before the end of April. The setup man underwent offseason microfracture surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Mar 13
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
Sidelined
Shae Simmons has been diagnosed with a forearm strain.
Simmons underwent an MRI on Sunday after experiencing tightness in his right forearm. There's no major structural damage and Simmons does not need another surgical procedure, but he is still probably headed for the disabled list to open the 2017 season.
Mar 13
10
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (biceps) is expected to throw live batting practice in the next few days.
It'll be his first time facing live hitters since his biceps debridement last October. Zych is still a possibility for the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen, though a little time in Triple-A to begin the season would probably be the safer move.
Mar 13
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
14
Jean Machi
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
Matthew Pouliot presents his underrated and overrated outfielders in this week's Strike Zone.
