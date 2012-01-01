Player Page

Mitch Haniger | Outfielder | #17

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cal Poly
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MLW
Mitch Haniger went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in the Mariners' 7-6 defeat of the White Sox on Tuesday in Cactus League play.
Haniger singled in the first, doubled in the second, and then tripled in the bottom of the sixth. Seattle's projected starting right fielder is batting .444 with a 1.306 OPS through 39 plate appearances this spring, and he also now has two stolen bases in two attempts. Haniger, 26, carries sneaky fantasy upside in deep leagues. Mar 14 - 7:32 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3410925215179122700.229.309.404.713
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000310
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Mobile(SOU)AA551975814253021303743.294.407.462
Reno(PCL)AAA7426189203206458396281.341.428.670
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Tony Zych
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
14Jean Machi
 

 