Player Results
Article Results
Matt Andriese
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Steven Souza | Outfielder | #20
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/24/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steven Souza will hit leadoff Tuesday against the Yankees.
Corey Dickerson hit leadoff Sunday against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, but Souza will get the call on Tuesday with southpaw CC Sabathia on the mound. Also of note for the Rays on Tuesday is that Rickie Weeks is hitting cleanup. The full lineup for the Rays: Souza RF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Evan Longoria 3B, Weeks 1B, Tim Beckham SS, Brad Miller 2B, Derek Norris C, Daniel Robertson DH, Peter Bourjos LF. Jake Odorizzi will make the start.
Apr 4 - 3:17 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Steven Souza could lead off versus left-handers.
Souza is batting sixth on Sunday against righty Masahiro Tanaka, with Corey Dickerson handling the leadoff spot. The two could potentially just flip-flop spots when a southpaw is on the mound. The Rays have a lot of moving parts in their lineup, as Cash noted that he plans to platoon at several positions.
Apr 2 - 10:03 AM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Steven Souza singled in both of his at-bats Thursday, raising his spring average to .356.
Souza has dealt with a hand blister the last week, but he returned to action yesterday and he's reached base five times in six plate appearances since. His strong second half of the spring should ensure that he's a full-time player initially. He always figured to be a regular, but he's one without a lot of margin for error.
Mar 30 - 4:24 PM
Steven Souza (blister) played only defense in a minor league game Sunday.
Souza has dealt with a blister for a few days and isn't ready to swing a bat in a game yet. He'll probably be fine by Opening Day but obviously doesn't have a ton of time.
Mar 26 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Souza hitting leadoff for Rays on Tuesday
Apr 4 - 3:17 PM
Steven Souza could lead off versus lefties
Apr 2 - 10:03 AM
Steven Souza singles twice against Twins
Mar 30 - 4:24 PM
Souza (blister) plays defense in minors game
Mar 26 - 1:19 PM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.000
.250
.000
.250
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
113
7
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 2
NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(FSL)
A
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
.000
.250
.000
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Rays placed C Wilson Ramos on the 60-day disabled list with a right ACL injury.
Ramos is still working his way back from major knee surgery. The earliest he'll be able to return is early June, but it would be as a designated hitter at that time and there's no guarantee he'll be ready. The Rays probably won't be asking him to do much catching until the second half.
Mar 31
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Rays placed SS Matt Duffy on the 10-day disabled list with a left heel injury.
Duffy isn't up to speed yet following surgery last September on his heel. He's out indefinitely.
Apr 2
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
10-Day DL
Rays placed OF Colby Rasmus on the 10-day disabled list with hip and core muscle injuries.
Rasmus is still working his way back from a pair of surgeries, although he played the last couple weeks of spring training. He should return sometime in April.
Apr 2
2
Mallex Smith
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Brad Boxberger on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right lat.
Boxberger was bothered by the late issue for most of this spring. He's hoping to return before the end of April.
Apr 2
3
Xavier Cedeno
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Austin Pruitt
