Steven Souza | Outfielder | #20

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Steven Souza will hit leadoff Tuesday against the Yankees.
Corey Dickerson hit leadoff Sunday against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, but Souza will get the call on Tuesday with southpaw CC Sabathia on the mound. Also of note for the Rays on Tuesday is that Rickie Weeks is hitting cleanup. The full lineup for the Rays: Souza RF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Evan Longoria 3B, Weeks 1B, Tim Beckham SS, Brad Miller 2B, Derek Norris C, Daniel Robertson DH, Peter Bourjos LF. Jake Odorizzi will make the start. Apr 4 - 3:17 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
130000001100.000.250.000.250
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000010
2016000001137
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 2NYY13000000110000.000.250.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(FSL)A130000011010.000.250.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Mallex Smith
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Austin Pruitt
 

 