Corey Dickerson hit leadoff Sunday against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, but Souza will get the call on Tuesday with southpaw CC Sabathia on the mound. Also of note for the Rays on Tuesday is that Rickie Weeks is hitting cleanup. The full lineup for the Rays: Souza RF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Evan Longoria 3B, Weeks 1B, Tim Beckham SS, Brad Miller 2B, Derek Norris C, Daniel Robertson DH, Peter Bourjos LF. Jake Odorizzi will make the start.

Souza is batting sixth on Sunday against righty Masahiro Tanaka, with Corey Dickerson handling the leadoff spot. The two could potentially just flip-flop spots when a southpaw is on the mound. The Rays have a lot of moving parts in their lineup, as Cash noted that he plans to platoon at several positions.

Steven Souza singled in both of his at-bats Thursday, raising his spring average to .356.

Souza has dealt with a hand blister the last week, but he returned to action yesterday and he's reached base five times in six plate appearances since. His strong second half of the spring should ensure that he's a full-time player initially. He always figured to be a regular, but he's one without a lot of margin for error.