Carson Smith | Relief Pitcher | #39 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (27) / 10/19/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / SEA Contract: 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Carson Smith (elbow) threw a light bullpen session Monday in Red Sox camp. It was Smith's first time throwing off a mound since his Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He tossed 15-18 pitches and felt good. The young setup man should be a contributor for the Red Sox by midseason. Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter

Carson Smith (elbow) will throw off a mound this week. It will be his first time doing so since last May's Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox are hopeful that Smith will be ready to pitch for them sometime around midseason. If he can regain his pre-op form, Smith could be a key reliever for Boston in the second half. Source: RedSox.mlb.com

Carson Smith (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off the mound around March 10. Smith is on the comeback trail from his Tommy John surgery last May. All is going according to plan in his recovery and the Red Sox hope to have him in their bullpen at some point in May. The 27-year-old put up a 2.31 ERA and 92/22 K/BB ratio over 70 innings with the Mariners in 2015, so he has the potential to be a huge addition. Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter