Player Page

Weather | Roster

Carson Smith | Relief Pitcher | #39

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carson Smith (elbow) threw a light bullpen session Monday in Red Sox camp.
It was Smith's first time throwing off a mound since his Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He tossed 15-18 pitches and felt good. The young setup man should be a contributor for the Red Sox by midseason. Mar 13 - 11:12 AM
Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter
More Carson Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS3000002.22101200.001.12
Carson Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Carson Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carson Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Carson Smith's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Portland(EAST)AA200001.20000200.000.000
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Noe Ramirez
11Brandon Workman
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 