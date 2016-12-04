Player Page

Raisel Iglesias | Relief Pitcher | #26

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Raisel Iglesias went two scoreless innings Sunday in a Cactus League appearance versus the Angels.
Iglesias induced three groundouts in the bottom of the fourth and a groundout and two flyouts in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander has now gone four scoreless innings to open the spring. He is the favorite to open the 2017 regular season as the Reds' closer, though there is some talk of a matchup-based committee approach. It is perhaps notable that both of Iglesias' appearances in the Cactus League so far have been of the multi-inning variety. Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN375326778.16322222683002.531.14
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pensacola(SOU)AA3200053001500.000.800
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Dilson Herrera
3Tony Renda
4Hernan Iribarren
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
3Zach Walters
4Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Desmond Jennings
3Ryan Raburn
4Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Bronson Arroyo
8Robert Stephenson
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Lisalverto Bonilla
11Nefi Ogando
12Lucas Luetge
13Louis Coleman
 

 