Joonas Korpisalo will start Saturday vs. OTT
Tim Adleman
(S)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Raisel Iglesias | Relief Pitcher | #26
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/4/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $3.5 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: $5 million, 2020: $5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Raisel Iglesias went two scoreless innings Sunday in a Cactus League appearance versus the Angels.
Iglesias induced three groundouts in the bottom of the fourth and a groundout and two flyouts in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander has now gone four scoreless innings to open the spring. He is the favorite to open the 2017 regular season as the Reds' closer, though there is some talk of a matchup-based committee approach. It is perhaps notable that both of Iglesias' appearances in the Cactus League so far have been of the multi-inning variety.
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Reds GM Dick Williams said the team's closer will be determined at spring training.
Raisel Iglesias has to be considered the frontrunner after putting up a 1.98 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 innings as a reliever in 2016 and finishing out the year as the Reds' ninth-inning man, but newcomer Drew Storen is also apparently going to get a shot. Tony Cingrani and Michael Lorenzen may be in the running here too. It's something we'll be tracking throughout the spring.
Jan 3 - 4:36 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Reds manager Bryan Price said Saturday that he would be comfortable using Raisel Iglesias, Tony Cingrani and Michael Lorenzen in the closer role.
Iglesias was the Reds' main closer down the stretch last season and fared well, and he's also the most talented pitcher of the aforementioned trio. But, while Iglesias is probably first in line for saves, Price seems to be leaning toward using all three pitchers in the role and often having them pitch multiple innings at a time. "I'd say right now that we have a series of guys that I'm comfortable with in the ninth inning and that would include (Raisel) Iglesias, (Tony) Cingrani and (Michael Lorenzen)," Price said. "Should we stay with this format – which I intend to do – all three of those guys and maybe more could have opportunities in save situations. At this point in time, there's no defined closer. There are multiple options and I'd like to stick with the philosophy that we're going to have our multi-inning guys, so we're going to need multi-closers."
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 10:06:00 AM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Reds manager Bryan Price and general manager Dick Williams on Friday committed to using Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen as relievers next season.
It's no surprise, as Price indicated back in October that he might use the duo as potential multiple-inning closers in 2017. Both Iglesias (1.98 ERA, 54/19 K/BB ratio over 50 innings) and Lorenzen (2.88 ERA, 48/13 K/BB ratio over 50 innings) thrived in the bullpen in 2016. Iglesias probably as a leg up on the closer role.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 06:00:00 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Raisel Iglesias goes two scoreless vs. LAA
Mar 5 - 5:24 PM
Reds to determine closer at spring training
Jan 3 - 4:36 PM
Iglesias, Cingrani, Lorenzen in mix to close
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 10:06:00 AM
Iglesias, Lorenzen will remain in Reds 'pen
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 06:00:00 PM
More Raisel Iglesias Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
37
5
3
2
6
7
78.1
63
22
22
26
83
0
0
2.53
1.14
Raisel Iglesias's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Raisel Iglesias's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Raisel Iglesias's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Raisel Iglesias's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pensacola(SOU)
AA
3
2
0
0
0
5
3
0
0
1
5
0
0
.000
.800
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday.
It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes.
Mar 3
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Dilson Herrera
3
Tony Renda
4
Hernan Iribarren
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
3
Zach Walters
4
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Desmond Jennings
3
Ryan Raburn
4
Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's unlikely Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) will have enough time to get stretched out by Opening Day.
DeSclafani could be ready to pitch in a Cactus League game in about a week, but evidently that's not going to be enough time to build up his endurance sufficiently so that he can face the Phillies on April 3. It will be the second year in a row that he's began the season on the disabled list, as he didn't debut in 2016 until June because of an oblique strain. As long as DeSclafani's elbow cooperates, he should be ready at some point in April. Brandon Finnegan now looks likely the likely Opening Day starter for Cincy.
Mar 5
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot for the newly-claimed Nefi Ogando on the 40-man roster. Bailey underwent surgery last week to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and hopes to make it back at some point in June.
Feb 14
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nick Travieso
Sidelined
Nick Travieso is behind the other pitchers in Reds camp due to a shoulder injury.
Travieso had to completely restart his throwing program, so he's not going to be ready for action when Cactus League play begins. The former first-round pick was doubtful to crack the major league roster out of camp anyway. He'll likely report to Triple-A Louisville sometime in April.
Feb 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Austin Brice
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Lisalverto Bonilla
11
Nefi Ogando
12
Lucas Luetge
13
Louis Coleman
