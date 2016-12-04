Raisel Iglesias | Relief Pitcher | #26

Iglesias induced three groundouts in the bottom of the fourth and a groundout and two flyouts in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander has now gone four scoreless innings to open the spring. He is the favorite to open the 2017 regular season as the Reds' closer, though there is some talk of a matchup-based committee approach. It is perhaps notable that both of Iglesias' appearances in the Cactus League so far have been of the multi-inning variety.

Raisel Iglesias has to be considered the frontrunner after putting up a 1.98 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 innings as a reliever in 2016 and finishing out the year as the Reds' ninth-inning man, but newcomer Drew Storen is also apparently going to get a shot. Tony Cingrani and Michael Lorenzen may be in the running here too. It's something we'll be tracking throughout the spring.

Reds manager Bryan Price said Saturday that he would be comfortable using Raisel Iglesias, Tony Cingrani and Michael Lorenzen in the closer role.

Iglesias was the Reds' main closer down the stretch last season and fared well, and he's also the most talented pitcher of the aforementioned trio. But, while Iglesias is probably first in line for saves, Price seems to be leaning toward using all three pitchers in the role and often having them pitch multiple innings at a time. "I'd say right now that we have a series of guys that I'm comfortable with in the ninth inning and that would include (Raisel) Iglesias, (Tony) Cingrani and (Michael Lorenzen)," Price said. "Should we stay with this format – which I intend to do – all three of those guys and maybe more could have opportunities in save situations. At this point in time, there's no defined closer. There are multiple options and I'd like to stick with the philosophy that we're going to have our multi-inning guys, so we're going to need multi-closers."