MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Cleveland Chaos
Aug 26
The Week Ahead: He's Rich
Aug 26
Dose: Rhys to the Occasion
Aug 26
Dose: Chaos at Comerica
Aug 25
Waiver Wired: Grandy Man Can
Aug 24
Notes: It's Prospect Season
Aug 23
The Return of Oh
Aug 23
Dose: Disabled Dodgers
Aug 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
Rizzo homers twice, Cubs hang 17 on Phillies
Hoskins goes deep for fourth game in a row
La Stella goes deep twice in win over Phils
Pham's two-run shot helps Cards walk off Rays
Clevinger whiffs nine over six shutout frames
Cole homers, fires seven scoreless vs Reds
Jedd Gyorko leaves with hamstring injury
Clayton Kershaw (back) superb in rehab start
Castillo fans nine, allows one run in loss
Pinder smokes two bombs in win over Rangers
Flores goes 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBI
Gausman fires 7 2/3 shutout frames vs Red Sox
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
David Patton
(R)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
John Lackey
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tommy La Stella | Third Baseman | #2
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/31/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 173
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Coastal Carolina
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $573,500, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tommy La Stella went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Phillies.
La Stella had just two hits in his previous 12 at-bats spanning seven games, but he couldn't be stopped Saturday. The infielder hit a solo homer in the fifth inning before swatting a two-run shot in the ninth. The dingers gave him five overall this year, and La Stella is batting .310/.412/.571 in 51 games.
Aug 26 - 11:41 PM
Tommy La Stella homered and drove in three runs against the Reds on Wednesday.
He worked a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run in the first inning, then cracked a two-run tater off reliever Alejandro Chacin in the fourth frame. The part-time infielder has performed well when given a rare chance to play, batting .295/.406/.500 with three homers and 11 RBI in 96 plate appearances.
Aug 24 - 12:11 AM
Cubs recalled INF Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa.
La Stella was sent down last month even though he's batted .298/.414/.509 this season. He's replacing Rob Zastryzny on the roster.
Aug 6 - 11:39 AM
Cubs optioned INF Tommy La Stella to Triple-A Iowa.
The 28-year-old utility man was slashing .298/.414/.509 with two homers and five RBI in his 70 plate appearances. He'll assuredly get another chance with the big league club before long.
Jul 22 - 1:57 PM
La Stella goes deep twice in win over Phils
Aug 26 - 11:41 PM
La Stella goes 1-for-3 with three RBI Wed.
Aug 24 - 12:11 AM
Tommy La Stella recalled from Triple-A
Aug 6 - 11:39 AM
Cubs option Tommy La Stella back to Triple-A
Jul 22 - 1:57 PM
More Tommy La Stella Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
2
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
51
79
23
7
0
3
11
14
14
10
0
0
.291
.402
.494
.896
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
12
0
16
0
0
2016
0
0
9
0
33
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 26
@ PHI
1
5
3
0
0
2
4
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.800
Aug 24
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 23
@ CIN
1
3
1
0
0
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.333
Aug 22
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 20
TOR
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 17
CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 16
CIN
1
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
33
110
24
2
0
1
6
14
10
22
0
1
.218
.281
.264
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
10-Day DL
Willson Contreras (hamstring) was catching Jake Arrieta on the side on Wednesday.
Contreras is working his way through a strained right hamstring suffered just shy of two weeks ago. While he has been putting in reps catching of late, he has not tested the hamstring by running. The backstop is expected to be out until at least mid-September.
Aug 23
2
Alex Avila
3
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
10-Day DL
Addison Russell (foot) said he had a "great day" in going through a thorough workout Friday.
Russell will next go at moderate speed Saturday, rest Sunday and then be evaluated Monday. Cubs manager Joe Maddon admitted Thursday that Russell wasn't totally over the plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but it does appear he's doing better. He surely won't be back at least until September 1 when rosters expand.
Aug 25
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
2
Ian Happ
CF
1
Albert Almora
2
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
10-Day DL
Jon Lester (shoulder, lat) will throw a simulated game Monday.
Lester tossed a successful 42-pitch bullpen session Friday, clearing the way for him to face hitters Monday. The Cubs will re-evaluate him after Monday's simulated game, which probably means that he'll rejoin the rotation late next week assuming all goes well. Mike Montgomery will get another start in Lester's place.
Aug 25
2
Jose Quintana
3
Jake Arrieta
4
Kyle Hendricks
5
John Lackey
6
Mike Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Justin Wilson
4
Pedro Strop
5
Hector Rondon
6
Koji Uehara
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
10-Day DL
Justin Grimm (finger) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday.
It will be Grimm's second pen session since landing on the DL with a finger infection last week. After that Grimm, is expected to make one minor league rehab appearance for returning to the Cubs' pen. The left-hander carries an underwhelming 5.40 ERA over 39 relief outings this year.
Aug 24
9
Felix Pena
Headlines
Week That Was: Cleveland Chaos
Aug 26
Injured Indians, Hill's shattered perfection, Holland's rocky road, and more covered in our weekly recap.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Cleveland Chaos
Aug 26
»
The Week Ahead: He's Rich
Aug 26
»
Dose: Rhys to the Occasion
Aug 26
»
Dose: Chaos at Comerica
Aug 25
»
Waiver Wired: Grandy Man Can
Aug 24
»
Notes: It's Prospect Season
Aug 23
»
The Return of Oh
Aug 23
»
Dose: Disabled Dodgers
Aug 23
