Tommy La Stella went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

La Stella had just two hits in his previous 12 at-bats spanning seven games, but he couldn't be stopped Saturday. The infielder hit a solo homer in the fifth inning before swatting a two-run shot in the ninth. The dingers gave him five overall this year, and La Stella is batting .310/.412/.571 in 51 games.