Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tommy La Stella | Third Baseman | #2

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/31/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 173
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Coastal Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tommy La Stella went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Phillies.
La Stella had just two hits in his previous 12 at-bats spanning seven games, but he couldn't be stopped Saturday. The infielder hit a solo homer in the fifth inning before swatting a two-run shot in the ninth. The dingers gave him five overall this year, and La Stella is batting .310/.412/.571 in 51 games. Aug 26 - 11:41 PM
More Tommy La Stella Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600240200001020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5179237031114141000.291.402.494.896
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017011201600
201600903300
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 26@ PHI15300242010000.600.6001.800
Aug 24@ CIN11000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 23@ CIN13100131100000.333.5001.333
Aug 22@ CIN11000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 20TOR13000000010000.000.000.000
Aug 17CIN11000000010000.000.000.000
Aug 16CIN111100100000001.0001.0002.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA3311024201614102201.218.281.264
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Alex Avila
3Rene Rivera
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
LF1Kyle Schwarber
2Ian Happ
CF1Albert Almora
2Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jose Quintana
3Jake Arrieta
4Kyle Hendricks
5John Lackey
6Mike Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Justin Wilson
4Pedro Strop
5Hector Rondon
6Koji Uehara
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Felix Pena
 

 