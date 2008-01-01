Player Page

Eugenio Suarez | Third Baseman | #7

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 213
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / DET
Contract: view contract details
Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the Reds' starting lineup Tuesday with a stiff neck.
Scooter Gennett will start at third base and bat seventh versus Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. This doesn't sound like a serious issue for Suarez. He's day-to-day. Apr 18 - 4:32 PM
Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
13441641310115810.364.440.7051.145
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700001300
2016000215101
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 16MLW14100121000000.250.2501.000
Apr 15MLW14211002010000.500.5001.250
Apr 14MLW14100001020000.250.250.250
Apr 13MLW14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 12@ PIT14310031000000.750.7501.000
Apr 11@ PIT14200011000000.500.500.500
Apr 10@ PIT12100121301000.500.8002.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Rookie Davis
7Bronson Arroyo
8Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Cody Reed
8Robert Stephenson
9Nefi Ogando
10Tim Adleman
11Lisalverto Bonilla
 

 