Eugenio Suarez | Third Baseman | #7 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (25) / 7/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 213 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017:$595,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the Reds' starting lineup Tuesday with a stiff neck. Scooter Gennett will start at third base and bat seventh versus Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. This doesn't sound like a serious issue for Suarez. He's day-to-day. Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter

Eugenio Suarez clubbed his third home run of the season in a losing effort against the Brewers on Sunday afternoon. His two-run shot off of Wily Peralta in the fourth inning pulled the Reds to within a run at 3-2, but that's as close as they would get. Suarez finished the day 1-for-4. He's off to an outstanding start at the plate this season .364/.440/.705 with three homers and 10 RBI.

Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored as the Reds beat the Pirates 9-2 on Wednesday. He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and cracked a double to bring them all home. He then came around to score a run of his own on a Scott Schebler double. Suarez has been swinging a hot bat, now rocking a .429/.529/.750 slash line with two homers, seven runs scored and eight RBI through 28 at-bats.