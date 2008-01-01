Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(R)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Arismendy Alcantara
(2B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Rookie Davis
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Cody Reed
(R)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Eugenio Suarez | Third Baseman | #7
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 213
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / DET
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the Reds' starting lineup Tuesday with a stiff neck.
Scooter Gennett will start at third base and bat seventh versus Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. This doesn't sound like a serious issue for Suarez. He's day-to-day.
Apr 18 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Mark Sheldon on Twitter
Eugenio Suarez clubbed his third home run of the season in a losing effort against the Brewers on Sunday afternoon.
His two-run shot off of Wily Peralta in the fourth inning pulled the Reds to within a run at 3-2, but that's as close as they would get. Suarez finished the day 1-for-4. He's off to an outstanding start at the plate this season .364/.440/.705 with three homers and 10 RBI.
Apr 16 - 4:20 PM
Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored as the Reds beat the Pirates 9-2 on Wednesday.
He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and cracked a double to bring them all home. He then came around to score a run of his own on a Scott Schebler double. Suarez has been swinging a hot bat, now rocking a .429/.529/.750 slash line with two homers, seven runs scored and eight RBI through 28 at-bats.
Apr 12 - 10:56 PM
Eugenio Suarez homered and walked three times as the Reds beat the Pirates 7-1 on Monday.
Suarez is 7-for-20 with two homers in the early going. He might just be a placeholder for Cincinnati, since the team drafted a polished college third baseman in Nick Senzel second overall last year, but he should be a solid regular in the bigs for a long time. The Reds might look into cashing him in this summer if he remains productive.
Apr 10 - 11:19 PM
Suarez scratched Tuesday due to stiff neck
Apr 18 - 4:32 PM
Eugenio Suarez clubs third homer on Sunday
Apr 16 - 4:20 PM
Suarez goes 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run
Apr 12 - 10:56 PM
Eugenio Suarez homers in Reds' win
Apr 10 - 11:19 PM
More Eugenio Suarez Player News
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
13
44
16
4
1
3
10
11
5
8
1
0
.364
.440
.705
1.145
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
2016
0
0
0
2
151
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 16
MLW
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 15
MLW
1
4
2
1
1
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Apr 14
MLW
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 13
MLW
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 12
@ PIT
1
4
3
1
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.000
Apr 11
@ PIT
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 10
@ PIT
1
2
1
0
0
1
2
1
3
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.800
2.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) is scheduled to catch back-to-back nine inning games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It's the last hurdle that he needs to clear before potentially rejoining the Reds. If he makes it through both of those games without issue, the Reds could activate him next weekend.
Apr 15
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
Sidelined
Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the Reds' starting lineup Tuesday with a stiff neck.
Scooter Gennett will start at third base and bat seventh versus Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. This doesn't sound like a serious issue for Suarez. He's day-to-day.
Apr 18
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) is not close to resuming a throwing program.
DeSclafani is nearly four weeks removed from being diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, but he remains in shutdown mode. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection late last month and hopes to resume throwing before the end of April.
Apr 9
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Reds manager Bryan Price said Saturday that Homer Bailey isn't expected to be ready to rejoin the Reds until mid-June.
The veteran right-hander has been playing catch as he's recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow. With limited upside, there's really no need to stash him for eight weeks in advance of his potential return.
Apr 15
3
Brandon Finnegan
10-Day DL
Reds placed LHP Brandon Finnegan on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left trapezius muscle.
He suffered the injury during Saturday's start against the Brewers. Finnegan won't pick up a ball for 2-3 weeks, so we could be looking at a fairly lengthy stay on the DL here. Tim Adleman has replaced Finnegan on the roster and is a candidate to replace him in the rotation, as well.
Apr 16
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
6
Rookie Davis
Sidelined
Reds placed RHP Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm.
Davis was struck on the arm by a Jameson Taillon pitch while trying to pull back on a bunt attempt in the fifth inning Tuesday. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a 6.43 ERA and 1.86 WHIP through two starts this season for Cincinnati. He should be ready to return in 10 days, assuming it's really just a bruise.
Apr 12
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Nick Travieso
60-Day DL
Nick Travieso (biceps) has resumed a throwing program.
Travieso missed all of spring training with biceps inflammation. He's on the 60-day disabled list, so a return is far off.
Apr 9
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Cody Reed
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nefi Ogando
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Nefi Ogando on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with a right hand strain.
It's unclear how long Ogando will be on the shelf. He'll be used as a middle reliever once healthy.
Apr 2
10
Tim Adleman
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
In this week's Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew talks late-round players who suddenly look like serious contributors.
