Erik Gonzalez | Second Baseman | #9 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (26) / 8/31/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / CLE Contract: 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Erik Gonzalez hit two of the Indians' five home runs in their 11-2 beatdown of the White Sox on Thursday. The Indians are going so well right now -- Thursday's one-sided affair was their 15th win in a row -- they're getting production from even their No. 9 hitter. That was the case with Gonzalez, who hit a two-run homer off Mike Pelfrey in the third inning before adding a novelty solo shot off catcher-turned-mop-up reliever Rob Brantly in the ninth. The 26-year-old has filled in more than admirably at a number of different positions for the Tribe this year, batting .281/.293/.469 while playing in four different spots across 48 games overall this year.

Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI as the Indians crushed the Tigers in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. Gonzalez contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning that helped to chase Tigers' starter Buck Farmer from the ballgame. He has done a nice job in his limited action this season, hitting .275/.290/.407 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in 94 plate appearances.

Indians recalled INF Erik Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus. Gonzalez will give Cleveland infield depth while Jason Kipnis recovers from another hamstring injury. Gonzalez, 25, is a .271/.286/.385 hitter in 99 career major league plate appearances.