Erik Gonzalez | Second Baseman | #9

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/31/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Erik Gonzalez hit two of the Indians' five home runs in their 11-2 beatdown of the White Sox on Thursday.
The Indians are going so well right now -- Thursday's one-sided affair was their 15th win in a row -- they're getting production from even their No. 9 hitter. That was the case with Gonzalez, who hit a two-run homer off Mike Pelfrey in the third inning before adding a novelty solo shot off catcher-turned-mop-up reliever Rob Brantly in the ninth. The 26-year-old has filled in more than admirably at a number of different positions for the Tribe this year, batting .281/.293/.469 while playing in four different spots across 48 games overall this year. Sep 8 - 1:09 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500240200000021
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
47922560271323112.272.287.402.689
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700299611
20160058220
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 7@ CWS14200242000000.500.4002.000
Sep 6@ CWS10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 3@ DET11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 2@ DET10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 1@ DET25300011010000.600.600.600
Aug 30@ NYY14110001110000.250.400.500
Aug 27KC11000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA4016041436132175351.256.286.431
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
1B1Carlos Santana
2B1Jason Kipnis
2Erik Gonzalez
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Giovanny Urshela
3Yandy Diaz
LF1Michael Brantley
2Abraham Almonte
CF1Bradley Zimmer
2Austin Jackson
3Greg Allen
RF1Jay Bruce
2Lonnie Chisenhall
3Brandon Guyer
4Tyler Naquin
DH1Edwin Encarnacion
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Trevor Bauer
4Josh Tomlin
5Mike Clevinger
6Danny Salazar
7Cody Anderson
8Ryan Merritt
9Dylan Baker
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Joe Smith
4Bryan Shaw
5Zach McAllister
6Dan Otero
7Boone Logan
8Nick Goody
9Tyler Olson
10Craig Breslow
11Kyle Crockett
12Shawn Morimando
13Shawn Armstrong
 

 