[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(2B)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Greg Allen
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Shawn Morimando
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Dylan Baker
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Dan Otero
(R)
Giovanny Urshela
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(DH)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez | Second Baseman | #9
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/31/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Erik Gonzalez hit two of the Indians' five home runs in their 11-2 beatdown of the White Sox on Thursday.
The Indians are going so well right now -- Thursday's one-sided affair was their 15th win in a row -- they're getting production from even their No. 9 hitter. That was the case with Gonzalez, who hit a two-run homer off Mike Pelfrey in the third inning before adding a novelty solo shot off catcher-turned-mop-up reliever Rob Brantly in the ninth. The 26-year-old has filled in more than admirably at a number of different positions for the Tribe this year, batting .281/.293/.469 while playing in four different spots across 48 games overall this year.
Sep 8 - 1:09 AM
Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI as the Indians crushed the Tigers in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.
Gonzalez contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning that helped to chase Tigers' starter Buck Farmer from the ballgame. He has done a nice job in his limited action this season, hitting .275/.290/.407 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in 94 plate appearances.
Sep 1 - 11:00 PM
Indians recalled INF Erik Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus.
Gonzalez will give Cleveland infield depth while Jason Kipnis recovers from another hamstring injury. Gonzalez, 25, is a .271/.286/.385 hitter in 99 career major league plate appearances.
Aug 23 - 2:37 PM
Erik Gonzalez was pulled from Thursday's game for Triple-A Columbus and has since joined the Indians in Minnesota.
The Indians wanted him to be ready after Jose Ramirez took a pitch off his forearm in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. Ramirez should be all right—his X-rays came back negative—but Gonzalez will travel with the team to Kansas City just in case. Gonzalez sports a .263 average over 80 big league at-bats this season.
Aug 17 - 11:27 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Gonzalez belts two of Indians' five homers
Sep 8 - 1:09 AM
Erik Gonzalez has three hits as Indians roll
Sep 1 - 11:00 PM
Indians recall Erik Gonzalez from Triple-A
Aug 23 - 2:37 PM
Erik Gonzalez traveling to Kansas City
Aug 17 - 11:27 PM
More Erik Gonzalez Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
2
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
47
92
25
6
0
2
7
13
2
31
1
2
.272
.287
.402
.689
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
29
9
6
1
1
2016
0
0
5
8
2
2
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 7
@ CWS
1
4
2
0
0
2
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.400
2.000
Sep 6
@ CWS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 3
@ DET
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 2
@ DET
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 1
@ DET
2
5
3
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
.600
Aug 30
@ NYY
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.500
Aug 27
KC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Columbus(INT)
AAA
40
160
41
4
3
6
13
21
7
53
5
1
.256
.286
.431
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
1B
1
Carlos Santana
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
10-Day DL
Jason Kipnis (hamstring) will work out with his Indians teammates this week in Chicago.
But there is no indication about whether the second baseman is close to being activated from the disabled list. Kipnis has been on the shelf since August 23 with a right hamstring strain.
Sep 5
2
Erik Gonzalez
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
Sidelined
Jose Ramirez was held out of Thursday's lineup with a sore right wrist.
It doesn't sound overly serious, but Indians manager Terry Francona said Ramirez could miss the next couple of games just to be on the safe side. Fantasy owners need to have a short-term backup plan at the ready. Erik Gonzalez got the start at second base Thursday.
Sep 7
2
Giovanny Urshela
3
Yandy Diaz
Sidelined
Yandy Diaz exited Thursday's game against the White Sox after he was hit in the left elbow by a pitch in the sixth inning.
Fortunately, he's only dealing with a bruise. Diaz went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before exiting. He can be considered day-to-day.
Sep 7
LF
1
Michael Brantley
10-Day DL
Michael Brantley (ankle) has been running on an anti-gravity treadmill.
That's a positive update, but Brantley is obviously still a ways away from more intense flat-ground running and agility workouts. There is no timetable for his return to the Indians' active roster. He's been out since August 9 because of a right ankle sprain.
Sep 5
2
Abraham Almonte
CF
1
Bradley Zimmer
2
Austin Jackson
3
Greg Allen
RF
1
Jay Bruce
Sidelined
Jay Bruce (neck) remained out of the Indians' lineup Thursday.
Bruce was originally back in the lineup on Wednesday, but he was a late scratch for that game and is sitting out again Thursday. It's the sixth straight contest that he's missed with a stiff neck. The Indians have downplayed the injury, but it's worth noting that he missed a couple games last month when he was with the Mets with the same ailment. Brandon Guyer is in right field Thursday.
Sep 7
2
Lonnie Chisenhall
3
Brandon Guyer
4
Tyler Naquin
DH
1
Edwin Encarnacion
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Trevor Bauer
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Mike Clevinger
6
Danny Salazar
7
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
8
Ryan Merritt
9
Dylan Baker
60-Day DL
Indians recalled RHP Dylan Baker from Double-A Akron; placed him on the 60-day disabled list with back soreness.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Baker held a 2.84 ERA and 10/1 K/BB ratio over 12 2/3 innings for Akron after returning from Tommy John surgery.
Sep 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
10-Day DL
Andrew Miller (knee) will throw another bullpen session on Friday.
This comes after Miller threw a pair of side sessions on Monday and Wednesday. The relief ace has been dealing lingering patellar tendinitis in his right knee, but he's getting closer to rejoining the Indians' bullpen. Miller has been excellent when healthy this year, posting a 1.65 ERA and 79/17 K/BB ratio in 54 2/3 innings.
Sep 7
3
Joe Smith
4
Bryan Shaw
5
Zach McAllister
6
Dan Otero
7
Boone Logan
60-Day DL
Boone Logan (lat) has decided against surgery but remains shut down and is likely done for the season.
Logan will rest and rehab his strained left lat, but he's not going to rejoin the Tribe's bullpen this season. They have a $7 million option (or $1 million buyout) on him for 2018.
Aug 4
8
Nick Goody
9
Tyler Olson
10
Craig Breslow
11
Kyle Crockett
12
Shawn Morimando
13
Shawn Armstrong
