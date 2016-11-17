Player Page

Kennys Vargas | First Baseman | #19

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 289
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Kennys Vargas will undergo more testing on his bruised left foot.
Vargas fouled a ball off his left foot in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He's been getting around on crutches and still can't put any weight on his foot. "I can’t imagine him being ready here too quickly," said manager Paul Molitor. Vargas' availability for Opening Day looks to be in doubt. Mar 25 - 6:03 PM
Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4715235110102027245700.230.333.500.833
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016032000013
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA9633077161155841668910.233.361.424
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Dan Rohlfing
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Matt Hague
3Ben Paulsen
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Adalberto Mejia
9Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Matt Belisle
10Trevor May
11Drew Rucinski
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Raul Fernandez
 

 