Jorge Polanco | Shortstop | #11 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (24) / 7/5/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 198 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a game-winning, two-run single in the ninth inning to lead the Twins past the Royals 4-2 on Thursday. Polanco bounced a Kelvin Herrera offering right back up the middle, plating two to give the Twins the late lead. Don't look now, but the 24-year-old has become a decent offensive producer this year, batting .262/.314/.418 with 10 homers and 10 steals. Twins manager Paul Molitor certainly thinks so -- he batted Polanco third Thursday, and not for the first time. His faith paid off in this game.

Jorge Polanco clubbed his 10th home run of the season on Friday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Twins past the Royals. Polanco opened the scoring in the ballgame with a two-run blast off of Royals' starter Jason Hammel in the first inning. He chipped in a sacrifice fly in the third inning, finishing the night 2-for-3 plus a walk. The hot-hitting shortstop is now slashing .258/.307/.416 with 10 homers and 58 RBI on the season.

Jorge Polanco hit solo homers from both sides of the plate to help the Twins beat the White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday. Polanco had seven career homers in 441 at-bats right-handed and four homers in 192 at-bats left-handed coming into this one, but he's on fire right now, obviously. Six of his nine homers this year have come in August. 17 of his 36 extra-base hits have come this month. 22 of his 54 RBI have come this month. He's raised his OPS from .570 at the end of July to .712 now.