Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jorge Polanco | Shortstop | #11

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 198
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a game-winning, two-run single in the ninth inning to lead the Twins past the Royals 4-2 on Thursday.
Polanco bounced a Kelvin Herrera offering right back up the middle, plating two to give the Twins the late lead. Don't look now, but the 24-year-old has become a decent offensive producer this year, batting .262/.314/.418 with 10 homers and 10 steals. Twins manager Paul Molitor certainly thinks so -- he batted Polanco third Thursday, and not for the first time. His faith paid off in this game. Sep 8 - 2:00 AM
More Jorge Polanco Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667020001010067
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1124091072831062523366104.262.314.418.732
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017000109002
201600547901
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 7@ KC13210020100001.667.7501.000
Sep 6@ TB14210001010110.500.600.750
Sep 5@ TB14100000010000.250.250.250
Sep 4@ TB12000000200000.000.500.000
Sep 3KC14000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 2KC15210022010000.400.400.600
Sep 1KC13200131110000.667.6001.667
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
3Mitch Garver
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
2Niko Goodrum
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Zack Granite
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
2Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Jose Berrios
3Hector Santiago
4Adalberto Mejia
5Bartolo Colon
6Kyle Gibson
7Dietrich Enns
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Belisle
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Glen Perkins
5Trevor Hildenberger
6Ryan Pressly
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Dillon Gee
9Alan Busenitz
10Nik Turley
11John Curtiss
12Trevor May
13Phil Hughes
14Buddy Boshers
 

 