Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Matt Belisle
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
John Curtiss
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Trevor Hildenberger
(R)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Nik Turley
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Kennys Vargas
(DH)
Alan Busenitz
(R)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Dillon Gee
(R)
Trevor May
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Adam Wilk
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jorge Polanco | Shortstop | #11
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/5/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 198
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a game-winning, two-run single in the ninth inning to lead the Twins past the Royals 4-2 on Thursday.
Polanco bounced a Kelvin Herrera offering right back up the middle, plating two to give the Twins the late lead. Don't look now, but the 24-year-old has become a decent offensive producer this year, batting .262/.314/.418 with 10 homers and 10 steals. Twins manager Paul Molitor certainly thinks so -- he batted Polanco third Thursday, and not for the first time. His faith paid off in this game.
Sep 8 - 2:00 AM
Jorge Polanco clubbed his 10th home run of the season on Friday, but it wasn't enough to lead the Twins past the Royals.
Polanco opened the scoring in the ballgame with a two-run blast off of Royals' starter Jason Hammel in the first inning. He chipped in a sacrifice fly in the third inning, finishing the night 2-for-3 plus a walk. The hot-hitting shortstop is now slashing .258/.307/.416 with 10 homers and 58 RBI on the season.
Sep 1 - 11:35 PM
Jorge Polanco hit solo homers from both sides of the plate to help the Twins beat the White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday.
Polanco had seven career homers in 441 at-bats right-handed and four homers in 192 at-bats left-handed coming into this one, but he's on fire right now, obviously. Six of his nine homers this year have come in August. 17 of his 36 extra-base hits have come this month. 22 of his 54 RBI have come this month. He's raised his OPS from .570 at the end of July to .712 now.
Aug 30 - 12:00 AM
Jorge Polanco remained hot in Friday's win over the Blue Jays, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in a win over the Blue Jays.
Polanco is one of many Twins' batters that have picked up the pace offensively since Miguel Sano hit the disabled list. He also drew a walk in the contest, reaching base safely four times in his five trips to the dish. Polanco is hitting .251/.299/.384 with seven homers, 52 RBI and eight swipes on the year.
Aug 25 - 10:30 PM
Polanco's two-run single propels Twins to win
Sep 8 - 2:00 AM
Jorge Polanco goes deep in loss to Royals
Sep 1 - 11:35 PM
Jorge Polanco homers twice in Twins' win
Aug 30 - 12:00 AM
Jorge Polanco remains hot with three hit day
Aug 25 - 10:30 PM
More Jorge Polanco Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
6
7
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
112
409
107
28
3
10
62
52
33
66
10
4
.262
.314
.418
.732
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
109
0
0
2
2016
0
0
5
47
9
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 7
@ KC
1
3
2
1
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
.667
.750
1.000
Sep 6
@ TB
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
.500
.600
.750
Sep 5
@ TB
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 4
@ TB
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Sep 3
KC
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 2
KC
1
5
2
1
0
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Sep 1
KC
1
3
2
0
0
1
3
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.600
1.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
3
Mitch Garver
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
10-Day DL
Miguel Sano (shin) hit off a tee Monday.
It's a nice step, but Sano still looks to be a ways off from a return. He is not with the Twins on their road trip and it doesn't appear he'll join them before they return home on September 11.
Sep 4
2
Niko Goodrum
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Zack Granite
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Jose Berrios
3
Hector Santiago
60-Day DL
Twins transferred LHP Hector Santiago from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move effectively ends Santiago's season, as his velocity was down on a rehab assignment following a back injury. The Twins used the 40-man roster spot on Niko Goodrum.
Sep 1
4
Adalberto Mejia
10-Day DL
Adalberto Mejia (biceps) will have his rehab assignment shifted to Double-A Chattanooga.
Mejia, out since August 9 with a left arm brachialis strain, allowed one run over eight innings during his stint with Triple-A Rochester. He'll now continue his rehab in Double-A during the team's playoff run.
Sep 5
5
Bartolo Colon
6
Kyle Gibson
7
Dietrich Enns
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Belisle
2
Taylor Rogers
3
Tyler Duffey
4
Glen Perkins
5
Trevor Hildenberger
6
Ryan Pressly
7
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
8
Dillon Gee
9
Alan Busenitz
10
Nik Turley
11
John Curtiss
12
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Trevor May (elbow) will throw from a distance of 60 feet on Monday.
May began his throwing program earlier this month as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery in March. If all goes well, the 27-year-old has a chance to be a major contributor for the Twins next season. It's unclear whether he'll be brought back as a starter or a reliever.
Aug 14
13
Phil Hughes
60-Day DL
Phil Hughes (shoulder) underwent thoracic outlet revision surgery on Thursday.
The operation was performed in Dallas by Dr. Gregory Pearl. The surgery will obviously end his season. This has been a recurring problem for Hughes, who has now undergone two procedures for thoracic outlet syndrome. The 31-year-old should be ready for spring training.
Aug 10
14
Buddy Boshers
