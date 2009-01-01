Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tucker Barnhart | Catcher | #16

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 192
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 10 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Reds signed C Tucker Barnhart to a four-year, $15.5 million contract extension with a $7.5 million club option for 2022.
The buyout on the option is $500,000, so he's guaranteed at least $16 million with his new contract. Barnhart had been set for his first year of arbitration eligibility this offseason, but now he's locked up for at least one and possibly two free agent years. The 26-year-old has hit a solid .264/.336/.389 over the last two seasons for the Reds and has rated very well in terms of defensive metrics both years. The Reds owe Devin Mesoraco $13.125 million in 2018 in his last year under contract, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try to unload him this winter. Sep 22 - 9:23 AM
More Tucker Barnhart Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.5000000000010100
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1133469422264224406540.272.349.399.748
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017103000000
2016108000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 21STL14200000010000.500.500.500
Sep 20STL13000000020000.000.000.000
Sep 19STL10000000000010.0001.000.000
Sep 17PIT13101010000000.333.3331.000
Sep 16PIT13000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 15PIT13210000100000.667.7501.000
Sep 14@ STL13100000010000.333.333.333
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Chad Wallach
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Scooter Gennett
2Jose Peraza
SS1Zack Cozart
2Zach Vincej
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Jesse Winker
3Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Luis Castillo
6Robert Stephenson
7Sal Romano
8Asher Wojciechowski
9Tyler Mahle
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Wandy Peralta
5Tim Adleman
6Kevin Shackelford
7Ariel Hernandez
8Alejandro Chacin
9Austin Brice
10Cody Reed
11Rookie Davis
12Jackson Stephens
13Amir Garrett
14Luke Farrell
 

 