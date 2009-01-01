Tucker Barnhart | Catcher | #16 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (26) / 1/7/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 192 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 10 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: $4 million, 2019: $2.5 million, 2020: $3.5 million, 2021: $3.75 million, 2022: $7.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Reds signed C Tucker Barnhart to a four-year, $15.5 million contract extension with a $7.5 million club option for 2022. The buyout on the option is $500,000, so he's guaranteed at least $16 million with his new contract. Barnhart had been set for his first year of arbitration eligibility this offseason, but now he's locked up for at least one and possibly two free agent years. The 26-year-old has hit a solid .264/.336/.389 over the last two seasons for the Reds and has rated very well in terms of defensive metrics both years. The Reds owe Devin Mesoraco $13.125 million in 2018 in his last year under contract, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try to unload him this winter.

Tucker Barnhart went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBI on Sunday in a win over the Mets on Sunday. His homer was a three-run shot off of Hansel Robles to make it 10-5 Reds in the top of the ninth. For the year, Barnhart is now hitting a respectable .272/.351/.399 for Cincinnati.

Reds activated C Tucker Barnhart from the paternity leave list. Barnhart will be the team's main catcher while Devin Mesoraco (foot) is sidelined. Stuart Turner and Chad Wallach will back up.