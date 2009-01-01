Tucker Barnhart | Catcher | #16

Welcome,
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Reds sign C Barnhart to four-year extension
Bryant homer in extras completes comeback win
Mauer keeps hitting, Twins hang 12 on Tigers
Fowler, Cards notch 14 hits in win over Reds
Cole Hamels dominates in win over Mariners
Clayton Richard outstanding in win Thursday
Dickey keeps Nats off balance for 10th win
Ynoa fires eight strong innings against Rays
Vargas wins 17th with 6 1/3 scoreless innings
Jacob deGrom (flu) pushed back to Sunday
Ender Inciarte (thumb) returns to ATL lineup
X-rays clean on Justin Turner's right thumb
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Terrance West (thigh) back at practice Friday
Patriots again shopping CB Malcolm Butler?
Ravens DT Williams ruled out for Week 3
Goff throws three TDs on 145.8 passer rating
Todd Gurley scores three times with 149 yards
Watkins in concussion protocol after 2nd TD
Robert Woods racks up 108 yards, six catches
Carlos Hyde earns 28 touches, scores twice
Pierre Garcon posts 142 yards on 10 targets
Jimmy Graham doesn't practice again Thursday
Melvin Gordon (knee) pops up on injury report
Demaryius Thomas upgraded to 'full' Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wiggins expected to sign max deal soon
Alex Len to sign qualifying offer with Suns
Markieff Morris will have surgery on Friday
Ben Simmons (foot) won't have restrictions?
Joel Embiid still not cleared for 5-on-5 work
Dante Cunningham agrees to re-up w/ Pelicans
Gallinari (thumb) 'days away from a return'
Andrew Bogut agrees to 1-year deal w/ Lakers
Brandon Rush signs deal w/ Bucks
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Torey Krug hurt in preseason action
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
Brian Boyle diagnosed with CML
Predators name Roman Josi as captain
Zach Sanford (shoulder) will miss 5-6 months
Jay Bouwmeester has a fractured ankle
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Decker gets big surprise from sponsor N29
Anthony Simone: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brendan Gaughan: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Third time's the charm for Purdy, MMM at KY
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brandon Jones: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Rouse joins Venturini; plans Kentucky debut
Hemric: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
Adam Martin: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
John Hunter Nemechek UNOH 175 pre-race
Brian Scott VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bjerregaard sets new 36h target in Portugal
Coetzee shares top spot at Portugal Masters
Koepka's clean card vaults him up the board
Closing eagle launches Berger into the mix
Stanley sets the early target at East Lake
Coetzee ties for lead after 64 in Portugal R1
Luiten claims an early Portugal Masters lead
1-seed Spieth odds favorite at season finale
Course horse Sullivan heads back to Portugal
Rahm controls his own destiny at East Lake
Pieters looking for Portugal Masters boost
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Flowers runs for two scores in 43-7 route
Whaley will play against Aggies on Saturday
Guice (knee) will play against Syracuse
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) out vs. Rutgers
Moore (leg/foot) questionable for Saturday
Purdue WR Phillips predicts win over Michigan
Richt: Richards (hamstring) has 'severe pull'
Clemson K Greg Huegel out with a torn ACL
Whaley reportedly gets in fight w/ teammate
Nebraska moves to fire AD Shawn Eichorst
Jacob Eason (knee) ruled out for Saturday
McShay: A lot of buzz around MissSt T Rankin
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mings sidelined after medical recommendation
Wimmer injury adds to Hughes' defensive woe
Terriers face attacking dilemma for Week 6
Coleman, Bolasie due back in November
Kaboul to avoid surgery following injury
Gundogan injury not considered serious
Obiang ruled out for Spurs clash
Diego Costa headed back to Atletico Madrid
Calum Chambers aggravated hip injury
Arsene Wenger clears up Ozil status
Rashford brace eases United past Burton
Free agent Lindegaard signs with Burnley
Player Page
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Ariel Hernandez
(R)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(R)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Rookie Davis
(S)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Cody Reed
(R)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(R)
Luke Farrell
(R)
Tyler Mahle
(S)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Vincej
(2B)
Austin Brice
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Sal Romano
(S)
Chad Wallach
(C)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Amir Garrett
(S)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Alejandro Chacin
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Deck McGuire
(R)
Kevin Shackelford
(R)
Asher Wojciechowski
(R)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Keury Mella
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Tucker Barnhart | Catcher | #16
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/7/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 192
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 10 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: $4 million, 2019: $2.5 million, 2020: $3.5 million, 2021: $3.75 million, 2022: $7.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Reds signed C Tucker Barnhart to a four-year, $15.5 million contract extension with a $7.5 million club option for 2022.
The buyout on the option is $500,000, so he's guaranteed at least $16 million with his new contract. Barnhart had been set for his first year of arbitration eligibility this offseason, but now he's locked up for at least one and possibly two free agent years. The 26-year-old has hit a solid .264/.336/.389 over the last two seasons for the Reds and has rated very well in terms of defensive metrics both years. The Reds owe Devin Mesoraco $13.125 million in 2018 in his last year under contract, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try to unload him this winter.
Sep 22 - 9:23 AM
Tucker Barnhart went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBI on Sunday in a win over the Mets on Sunday.
His homer was a three-run shot off of Hansel Robles to make it 10-5 Reds in the top of the ninth. For the year, Barnhart is now hitting a respectable .272/.351/.399 for Cincinnati.
Sep 10 - 5:09 PM
Reds activated C Tucker Barnhart from the paternity leave list.
Barnhart will be the team's main catcher while Devin Mesoraco (foot) is sidelined. Stuart Turner and Chad Wallach will back up.
Sep 3 - 10:09 AM
Reds placed C Tucker Barnhart on the paternity leave list.
Barnhart will be excused from the club for the next few days to welcome a new member of his family. Chad Wallach has been called up from Triple-A Louisville to help behind the plate.
Aug 31 - 9:41 AM
Reds sign C Barnhart to four-year extension
Sep 22 - 9:23 AM
Barnhart has five RBI in win over Mets
Sep 10 - 5:09 PM
Tucker Barnhart back from paternity leave
Sep 3 - 10:09 AM
Reds put Tucker Barnhart on paternity leave
Aug 31 - 9:41 AM
More Tucker Barnhart Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
10
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
113
346
94
22
2
6
42
24
40
65
4
0
.272
.349
.399
.748
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
103
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
108
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 21
STL
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Sep 20
STL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 19
STL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
1.000
.000
Sep 17
PIT
1
3
1
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
1.000
Sep 16
PIT
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 15
PIT
1
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.000
Sep 14
@ STL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Devin Mesoraco (foot) is expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks.
Mesoraco landed on the disabled list Tuesday after suffering a left foot fracture when he was hit by a pitch on Monday night against the Cubs. The 29-year-old catcher has been limited to 56 games in 2017 and he could very well be done for the season.
Aug 15
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Chad Wallach
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Scooter Gennett
2
Jose Peraza
SS
1
Zack Cozart
2
Zach Vincej
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
Sidelined
Eugenio Suarez has been excused from the Reds for the birth of his first child.
That explains why Suarez is not in the Reds' starting lineup Tuesday versus the Cardinals. Patrick Kivlehan will handle third base and bat seventh versus right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Sep 19
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Jesse Winker
3
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has resumed a throwing program.
DeSclafani got a second opinion recently on his sore right elbow and it confirmed that he was dealing with tendinitis, not anything structural. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer says a return this year is "iffy."
Aug 22
2
Homer Bailey
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right (non-throwing) shoulder.
Finnegan suffered the injury during a fall away from the field. The southpaw has had some awful luck recently, as he recently aggravated his left trapezius muscle in his first start back from the DL on June 26. He's on the 60-day disabled list, which means he isn't eligible to return until late August. It's basically a lost year for him.
Jul 7
4
Scott Feldman
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Scott Feldman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tyler Mahle. Feldman is out for the season following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last week.
Aug 27
5
Luis Castillo
6
Robert Stephenson
7
Sal Romano
8
Asher Wojciechowski
9
Tyler Mahle
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Drew Storen from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim D.J. Peterson. Storen will undergo Tommy John surgery this week.
Sep 17
4
Wandy Peralta
5
Tim Adleman
6
Kevin Shackelford
7
Ariel Hernandez
8
Alejandro Chacin
9
Austin Brice
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
Brice suffered the injury in a relief appearance Saturday night against the Brewers. He's likely to miss the rest of August and part of September.
Aug 13
10
Cody Reed
11
Rookie Davis
12
Jackson Stephens
13
Amir Garrett
14
Luke Farrell
Dose: Lindor Powers Tribe
Sep 22
Christopher Crawford discusses Francisco Lindor's evolution into a power hitter and more in Friday's Daily Dose.
