Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Ozzie Albies
(2B)
David Freitas
(C)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(OF)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Max Fried
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Luiz Gohara
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
A.J. Minter
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Jason Motte
(R)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Dan Winkler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Matt Wisler
(R)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Lucas Sims
(S)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lane Adams | Outfielder | #16
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 13 (0) / KC
Latest News
Recent News
Lane Adams hit a walkoff two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday as the Braves beat the Marlins 10-8.
The crushing loss for Miami means the Nationals are the 2017 National League East champions. Adams came off the Braves' bench on Sunday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and the heroic two-run shot off Marlins reliever Vance Worley. The 27-year-old backup outfielder is batting .281/.370/.469 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 68 games this season at the major league level.
Sep 10 - 5:29 PM
Lane Adams hit a pinch-hit home run in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Batting for the pitcher in the bottom of the seventh inning, Adams smacked a Kyle Hendricks offering into the left field seats for a solo jack. The homer was his second of the year. The 27-year-old has proven capable as a fill-in outfielder and pinch-hitter this season, batting .288/.351/.462 in 52 at-bats to date.
Sep 1 - 12:42 AM
Braves recalled OF Lane Adams from Triple-A Gwinnett.
He'll provide depth in the outfield for the Braves while Matt Kemp is sidelined with his hamstring injury. Adams has slashed .241/.267/.379 in 34 games with the Braves this season.
Jul 29 - 2:24 PM
Braves optioned OF Lane Adams to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Adams has batted just .241/.267/.379 in 34 games this season at the major league level. Arodys Vizcaino was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding 25-man roster move.
Jul 19 - 10:31 AM
Braves walk it off as Nats clinch the NL East
Sep 10 - 5:29 PM
Adams swats pinch-hit homer against Cubs
Sep 1 - 12:42 AM
Braves recall Lane Adams from Triple-A
Jul 29 - 2:24 PM
Braves option Lane Adams to Gwinnett
Jul 19 - 10:31 AM
More Lane Adams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
2
1
.500
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
67
62
17
3
0
2
11
9
7
19
8
0
.274
.357
.419
.776
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
25
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 10
MIA
1
2
1
0
0
1
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
2.000
Sep 9
MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Sep 8
MIA
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Sep 7
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 6
TEX
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 3
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 2
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
48
178
47
10
2
7
30
21
15
60
15
3
.264
.320
.461
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Tony Sanchez
4
David Freitas
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Ozzie Albies
2
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Johan Camargo
2
Adonis Garcia
3
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
2
Matt Adams
Sidelined
Matt Adams was lifted from Sunday's game against the Marlins with an apparent right hamstring injury.
Adams pulled up lame as he was going into second base following a double. The Braves should have more on his status after the game.
Sep 10
3
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left quad.
Santana was just activated off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday afternoon, but after an examination by Braves doctors it was determined that he re-injured his left quad during one of his minor league rehab games. The 26-year-old utilityman is done for the season.
Sep 5
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Sidelined
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Nick Markakis (wrist) will return to the starting lineup on Sunday.
Markakis has been limited to pinch-hitting duties for the last few games after rolling his right wrist while making a catch on Wednesday night against the Rangers. X-rays turned up negative.
Sep 9
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Michael Foltynewicz
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
5
Lucas Sims
6
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Sam Freeman
6
Dan Winkler
7
Jason Motte
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Jason Motte on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
It's a little odd that they made the move with rosters having expanded. Motte evidently suffered the injury while giving up a couple runs in an appearance versus the Cubs on Thursday.
Sep 1
8
Matt Wisler
9
A.J. Minter
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Armando Rivero from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Rivero has been out all season with a strained pitching shoulder. There's no timetable for the Rule 5 pick's return.
Jul 18
12
Luke Jackson
13
Rex Brothers
