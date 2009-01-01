Player Page

Lane Adams | Outfielder | #16

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 13 (0) / KC
Lane Adams hit a walkoff two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday as the Braves beat the Marlins 10-8.
The crushing loss for Miami means the Nationals are the 2017 National League East champions. Adams came off the Braves' bench on Sunday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and the heroic two-run shot off Marlins reliever Vance Worley. The 27-year-old backup outfielder is batting .281/.370/.469 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 68 games this season at the major league level. Sep 10 - 5:29 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final21.500120200010030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
67621730211971980.274.357.419.776
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000250
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 10MIA12100122100000.500.6672.000
Sep 9MIA14100001110000.250.400.250
Sep 8MIA111000000000101.0001.0001.000
Sep 7MIA11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 6TEX21000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 3@ CHC11000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 2@ CHC11000001100000.000.500.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gwinnett(INT)AAA4817847102730211560153.264.320.461
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Tony Sanchez
4David Freitas
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Ozzie Albies
2Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Johan Camargo
2Adonis Garcia
3Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Matt Adams
3Jace Peterson
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Sean Newcomb
5Lucas Sims
6Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Sam Freeman
6Dan Winkler
7Jason Motte
8Matt Wisler
9A.J. Minter
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Luke Jackson
13Rex Brothers
 

 