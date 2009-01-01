Lane Adams | Outfielder | #16

Lane Adams hit a walkoff two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday as the Braves beat the Marlins 10-8.

The crushing loss for Miami means the Nationals are the 2017 National League East champions. Adams came off the Braves' bench on Sunday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and the heroic two-run shot off Marlins reliever Vance Worley. The 27-year-old backup outfielder is batting .281/.370/.469 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 68 games this season at the major league level.