Steven Matz | Starting Pitcher | #32

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 201
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Steven Matz will not make his next scheduled Grapefruit League start due to irritation in his left elbow.
The Mets are adamant that Matz doesn't have anything structurally wrong, but general manager Sandy Alderson admitted that "it's worrisome that he continues to be injured." The left-hander won't undergo an MRI, but he'll be backed off for a few days before being re-evaluated. Even if Matz progresses well over the next week, a disabled list stint would seem to be a distinct possibility. It would free up a spot in the Mets' rotation for Seth Lugo. Mar 26 - 9:37 AM
Source: Mike Puma on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM22229800132.1129535031129003.401.21
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 