[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Steven Matz dealing with elbow irritation
Tigers release veteran reliever Mark Lowe
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
Kipnis works in the batting cage Saturday
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
Kennys Vargas (foot) to undergo more tests
David Price (elbow) likely out until May
Juan Lagares leaves game with oblique strain
Carlos Rodon (biceps) MRI comes back clean
Rangers and Odor in agreement on $49.5M pact
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Just 'matter of time' until Bills axe Whaley
Bengals cut MLB Rey Maualuga, save $3.75M
Peterson: 'I'm in no rush' to find a new team
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
C.J. McCollum scores 32 points on 100.0 eFG%
Kris Dunn scores career-high 17 points
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points vs. Knicks
Pau Gasol scores 19 points with 10 boards
Willy Hernagomez scores 24 with 13 boards
Extra Cheese: Mindaugas Kuzminskas scores 19
John Wall drops 37 points in win at Cleveland
Kelly Oubre scores 16 points in 26 minutes
Tony Parker (head) returns to the game
Tony Parker (head) goes to the locker room
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) questionable Sunday
Marc Gasol (foot) questionable for Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Elias Lindholm up to a 10 game points streak
Pekka Rinne wins in his 500th start
Braden Holtby wins fourth in a row
Antti Raanta pitches 30-save shutout vs. LAK
Eddie Lack gets fourth straight win
Robin Lehner makes 32 saves in win over Leafs
James Reimer gets first season shutout
Monahan scores GWG with 3 seconds on clock
Frederik Andersen exits game with UBI
Mark Stone (LBI) will be back on Saturday
Patrick Sharp will have season-ending surgery
Sergei Bobrovsky posts a 36-save shutout
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Garcia on pole for NASCAR Peak Mexico opener
Gilliland earns 3rd K&N West pole of season
Self quickest in Irwindale K&N West Practice
Larson wins XFINITY Series Service King 300
Chase Elliott fastest in ACS final practice
Logano on pole for XFINITY Service King 300
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-quick in Saturday a.m.
David Ragan destroys car in Sat a.m. practice
Chase Elliott finally finding speed at ACS
Rookie Erik Jones wins Saturday a.m. practice
Kevin Harvick hits wall in ACS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr.: bad, good, modest on type
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadley 1-of-10 to leave PR Open with an MDF
Stroud leads the way thru 54 in Puerto Rico
1-seed D. Johnson to semis; beats Noren 3&2
54-seed Tanihara in Final 4; beats Fisher 4&2
B. Haas on to semis w/ 2&1 win over Mickelson
Johnston twirls 37 straight without a bogey
First-timer Rahm sends Kjeldsen packing 7&5
Noren unblemished with 3&1 ouster of Koepka
1-seed D. Johnson extinguishes Z. Johnson 5&4
54-seed Tanihara jettisons 12-seed Casey 2&1
Ross Fisher knocks out Bubba Watson 4&3
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth await news about Fraser's knee
Horror challenge sidelines Coleman
West Ham still looking to sign Hull's Maguire
Injury rules De Bruyne out of Belgium matches
Hojbjerg frustrated and wants to be trusted
Smalling joins Jones on the sidelines
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Steven Matz | Starting Pitcher | #32
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/29/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 201
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Steven Matz will not make his next scheduled Grapefruit League start due to irritation in his left elbow.
The Mets are adamant that Matz doesn't have anything structurally wrong, but general manager Sandy Alderson admitted that "it's worrisome that he continues to be injured." The left-hander won't undergo an MRI, but he'll be backed off for a few days before being re-evaluated. Even if Matz progresses well over the next week, a disabled list stint would seem to be a distinct possibility. It would free up a spot in the Mets' rotation for Seth Lugo.
Mar 26 - 9:37 AM
Source:
Mike Puma on Twitter
Steven Matz gave up five runs over four innings Wednesday against the Marlins.
All five runs scored in the first two frames. Matz bounced back with a perfect third before allowing a couple of singles and working out of a jam in the fourth. Matz's velocity has been very good this spring and he had allowed just one run in 8 2/3 innings coming into this one, so the bad day doesn't seem like anything to worry about.
Mar 22 - 5:11 PM
Steven Matz yielded one run in 3 2/3 innings Friday in a win over the Cardinals.
Matz was a little wild, walking three, but it probably didn't help there that he was dealing with really long waits while the Mets totaled 14 runs in the first three innings. Matz has a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.
Mar 17 - 6:10 PM
Steven Matz gave up just one unearned run in three innings of work in a loss to the Nationals on Saturday.
He was making his second start of the spring. He gave up three hits and fanned two without issuing a base on balls. He is a bit behind schedule after recovering from minor elbow surgery over the winter. Matz turned in a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts last year. He is locked into a rotation slot if healthy.
Mar 11 - 4:12 PM
Steven Matz dealing with elbow irritation
Mar 26 - 9:37 AM
Steven Matz gives up five runs to Marlins
Mar 22 - 5:11 PM
Steven Matz earns win over Cardinals
Mar 17 - 6:10 PM
Matz give up one run in three frames vs Nats
Mar 11 - 4:12 PM
More Steven Matz Player News
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3079)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(3007)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2910)
4
K. Glover
WAS
(2828)
5
D. Price
BOS
(2783)
6
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2609)
7
D. Dahl
COL
(2585)
8
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2488)
9
S. Gray
OAK
(2457)
10
G. Bird
NYY
(2214)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
22
22
9
8
0
0
132.1
129
53
50
31
129
0
0
3.40
1.21
Steven Matz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Steven Matz's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Steven Matz's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Steven Matz's player profile.
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets manager Terry Collins admitted David Wright (shoulder) is unlikely to appear in any more Grapefruit League games.
The Mets employed a DH in games earlier this spring but are now starting to have their pitchers hit. Wright could have been an option at DH but he's not ready to play the field yet. The injury-prone third baseman has advanced to running and fielding grounders but remains without a timetable. He won't be ready for Opening Day.
Mar 16
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
Sidelined
Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday that Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is not close to returning to game action.
Nimmo had a good shot at a bench spot going into spring training, but it's looking like he might be headed for the disabled list. It could open up a spot for Michael Conforto.
Mar 24
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings Monday against the Tigers, dropping him to 0-4 this spring.
Harvey's velocity was improved today, as he touched the mid-90s on occasion. The results weren't there, but health and arm strength are all that really matter right now. He says the former isn't an issue, and the latter seems to be coming along.
Mar 20
4
Steven Matz
Sidelined
Steven Matz will not make his next scheduled Grapefruit League start due to irritation in his left elbow.
The Mets are adamant that Matz doesn't have anything structurally wrong, but general manager Sandy Alderson admitted that "it's worrisome that he continues to be injured." The left-hander won't undergo an MRI, but he'll be backed off for a few days before being re-evaluated. Even if Matz progresses well over the next week, a disabled list stint would seem to be a distinct possibility. It would free up a spot in the Mets' rotation for Seth Lugo.
Mar 26
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler surrendered four runs and walked three in three innings of relief Wednesday against the Marlins.
If there was still any doubt, Wheeler should be officially out of the rotation mix after this. Either he'll open up in the pen or in extended spring training. We'd say the latter scenario is more likely.
Mar 22
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
