Steven Matz | Starting Pitcher | #32 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (25) / 5/29/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 201 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Steven Matz will not make his next scheduled Grapefruit League start due to irritation in his left elbow. The Mets are adamant that Matz doesn't have anything structurally wrong, but general manager Sandy Alderson admitted that "it's worrisome that he continues to be injured." The left-hander won't undergo an MRI, but he'll be backed off for a few days before being re-evaluated. Even if Matz progresses well over the next week, a disabled list stint would seem to be a distinct possibility. It would free up a spot in the Mets' rotation for Seth Lugo. Source: Mike Puma on Twitter

Steven Matz gave up five runs over four innings Wednesday against the Marlins. All five runs scored in the first two frames. Matz bounced back with a perfect third before allowing a couple of singles and working out of a jam in the fourth. Matz's velocity has been very good this spring and he had allowed just one run in 8 2/3 innings coming into this one, so the bad day doesn't seem like anything to worry about.

Steven Matz yielded one run in 3 2/3 innings Friday in a win over the Cardinals. Matz was a little wild, walking three, but it probably didn't help there that he was dealing with really long waits while the Mets totaled 14 runs in the first three innings. Matz has a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.