Jacob deGrom | Starting Pitcher | #48

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
Arenado gets $29.5M in two-year extension
Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arb. at $11.5M
Todd Frazier avoids arb. with $12M contract
Keuchel avoids arbitration with $9.15M deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
LeGarrette Blount (illness) taken off injury report
Pats list Malcolm Mitchell as questionable
DEN 'finalizing' deals with McCoy and Musgrave
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis has 'high probability' to play
Caldwell-Pope has Grade 2 shoulder strain
Eric Gordon wants to test toe before game
Zach LaVine (hip) a game-time decision Friday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) doubtful for Friday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) feels 'a lot better'
Nicolas Batum (knee) will play on Friday
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Roman Josi (UBI) has been put on the IR list
Mark Streit (shoulder) is ready to return
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
Las Vegan Gaughan will attempt Daytona 500
Davis fastest in first ARCA Daytona test
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
Bama WR Stewart heads to NFL with Rd. 2 grade
Alabama CB Humphrey opts into NFL Draft
Alabama T Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Ducks officially add Bama OL coach Cristobal
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hull City sign Evandro Goebel from Porto
Rangers snap up USMNT youngster on loan
Hull tie up deal with Everton for Niasse loan
United extend Marouane Fellaini's contract
Pogba shining thanks to Mou's confidence
United reject approach for Memphis Depay
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Jon Niese
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
James Loney
(1B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Marcos Molina
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jacob deGrom | Starting Pitcher | #48
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/19/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Stetson
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.05 million, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.
Jan 13 - 3:59 PM
Source:
Adam Rubin on Twitter
Jacob deGrom (elbow) said Friday that he's close to beginning a throwing program.
DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow. He added Friday that he's feeling much better than he did pre-op, as he's now able to snap his fingers without discomfort. DeGrom is not expected to be limited at the beginning of spring training.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 11:23:00 AM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Jacob deGrom underwent successful surgery to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right arm on Wednesday.
This officially puts deGrom's 2016 season to rest. In 148 frames, the 28-year-old right-hander pitched to a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 143/36 K/BB ratio. Barring setbacks in his rehab, deGrom should be ready to roll come spring training of 2017.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 06:16:00 PM
Source:
James Wagner on Twitter
Jacob deGrom will undergo season-ending surgery later this week to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right arm.
As previously speculated. The right-hander has been experiencing arm trouble since August and wound up making just one start in September (on September 1 against the Marlins) for the Wild Card-hunting Mets. He finishes with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 143/36 K/BB ratio over 148 innings. If the Mets make the postseason, they'll probably be working with a patchwork starting rotation. But that's been their situation for a while now.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Jan 13 - 3:59 PM
Jacob deGrom (elbow) nearing throwing program
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 11:23:00 AM
deGrom (elbow) undergoes successful surgery
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 06:16:00 PM
deGrom to have season-ending arm surgery
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 04:26:00 PM
More Jacob deGrom Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2727)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(2514)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(2372)
4
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2321)
5
J. Dyson
SEA
(2284)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2181)
7
J. Quintana
CWS
(2019)
8
B. Moss
STL
(2013)
9
B. League
KC
(1897)
10
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(1873)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
24
24
7
8
0
0
148
142
53
50
36
143
1
1
3.04
1.20
Jacob deGrom's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jacob deGrom's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jacob deGrom's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jacob deGrom's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Juan Lagares has been diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder.
Lagares suffered the injury during a Dominican Winter League game on Saturday while making a diving catch. The outfielder is evidently done with winter ball now, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.
Dec 12
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.
Jan 13
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13
4
Steven Matz
15-Day DL
Steven Matz (elbow) expects to begin throwing soon.
Matz underwent surgery in October to remove a large bone spur from his left elbow, but he expects to have a normal offseason. The southpaw also dealt with a shoulder issue toward the end of 2016, but fortunately didn't need surgery to address it. The 25-year-old owns a 3.16 ERA with 8.7 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 through his first 28 starts in the majors, so the potential is clearly there. But questions about his durability linger.
Dec 1
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.
Jan 11
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
»
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
»
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
»
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
»
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
»
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
»
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
»
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
»
Arenado gets $29.5M in two-year extension
»
Orioles, Manny Machado avoid arb. at $11.5M
»
Todd Frazier avoids arb. with $12M contract
»
Keuchel avoids arbitration with $9.15M deal
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved