Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jacob deGrom | Starting Pitcher | #48

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Stetson
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training. Jan 13 - 3:59 PM
Source: Adam Rubin on Twitter
More Jacob deGrom Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM24247800148142535036143113.041.20
Jacob deGrom's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jacob deGrom's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jacob deGrom's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jacob deGrom's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
11Jenrry Mejia
 

 