Shane Greene | Relief Pitcher | #61

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/17/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Daytona Beach CC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 15 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that Shane Greene will be the team's closer following the trade of Justin Wilson.
Greene has earned the opportunity, posting a 2.74 ERA and 50/25 K/BB ratio over 46 innings this season. He's unscored upon in 13 appearances in July. Greene has obviously battled control issues at times, but he's good enough to keep the gig for the rest of the season. Jul 31 - 4:10 PM
Source: Jason Beck on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET5002201446.03114142550002.741.22
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 29HOU10000.20000000.00.00
Jul 28HOU10000.20000000.00.00
Jul 23@ MIN100001.01001300.002.00
Jul 21@ MIN10000.21000000.001.50
Jul 18@ KC100001.00001100.001.00
Jul 16TOR100001.01000200.001.00
Jul 14TOR10000.21001100.003.00
Jul 9@ CLE100001.10002200.001.50
Jul 8@ CLE10000.10000000.00.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Alex Presley
2Andrew Romine
RF1Mikie Mahtook
2Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shane Greene
2Alex Wilson
3Joe Jimenez
4Bruce Rondon
5Warwick Saupold
6Chad Bell
7Daniel Stumpf
 

 