Shane Greene | Relief Pitcher | #61 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (28) / 11/17/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Daytona Beach CC Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 15 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that Shane Greene will be the team's closer following the trade of Justin Wilson. Greene has earned the opportunity, posting a 2.74 ERA and 50/25 K/BB ratio over 46 innings this season. He's unscored upon in 13 appearances in July. Greene has obviously battled control issues at times, but he's good enough to keep the gig for the rest of the season. Source: Jason Beck on Twitter

Shane Greene retired all five batters he faced and was credited with a win in relief Wednesday against the Astros. Greene showed plenty of potential as a reliever last year, but he couldn't keep his ERA down in the process. This year, he's allowed just three runs in 22 2/3 innings. He's struck out 27 and walked 10 in his setup role.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Tigers are "seeing what they can get" for Shane Greene and Justin Wilson. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported last week that the Tigers were getting lots of hits on Wilson, and it appears they're putting out feelers with Greene, too. Greene posted a 5.55 ERA out of the Tigers' bullpen last season, but he did have a 48/13 K/BB ratio over 47 innings. Source: Joel Sherman on Twitter