Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Duvall homers twice Tuesday versus Dodgers
Greinke again struggles with velocity vs. M's
DeShields could be everyday LF, leadoff man
Thornburg has right shoulder impingement
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
Raisel Iglesias fine after side session Tues.
Maddon not considering DL for Russell
Molina could get 3 years, $45-55 million
Ervin Santana to start Opening Day for Twins
A.J. Pierzynski to join Fox Sports full time
Julio Urias to begin the year in minors
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cowboys extend OC Linehan and Rod Marinelli
San Antonio possible temp. home for Raiders
Ben McAdoo undecided on play-calling duties
'Too early' to discuss Pugh position switch
Bengals planning to use Andre Smith at guard
'Arrow pointing up' on Colts TE Erik Swoope
Schneider on Sherman: Most deals never happen
Saints 'kicking the tires' on Malcolm Butler
Browns: We aren't trading No. 1 overall pick
NFL bans 'leaping' on field goal attempts
DeMarco Murray still the Titans' 'workhorse'
Witten's contract includes no new gtd. money
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ben Rhodes: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Grant Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Cody Coughlin making Martinsville debut
Matt Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hue Jackson: We won't trade No. 1 pick for QB
Report: OSU LB Browning has shoulder surgery
USF DB Childs out after road rage incident
Kentucky WR Jeff Badet transfers to Oklahoma
RB Cook turns in mid-4.4s forty at pro day
RB Foreman blazes 4.45s forty at 234 pounds
CLE HC Jackson: We aren't trading No. 1 pick
CB Tabor clocks awful 4.75s forty at pro day
Franks pulls ahead of Trask in UF QB derby
Could Haason Reddick land in the top five?
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers fully behind Bilic says Cresswell
Okazaki hits Japan milestone
Adam Lallana expected to miss four weeks
Early signs do not look good for Smalling
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Austin Brice
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Adam Duvall | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/4/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Adam Duvall finished 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Reds' 9-3 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday in Cactus League play.
Duvall hit an RBI single in the first inning, a solo homer in the fifth inning, and a two-run shot in the seventh inning. He's up to five home runs this spring, after delivering 33 homers and 103 RBI in 150 games last season for the Reds. The 28-year-old outfielder should again be a reliable source of power in 2017.
Mar 28 - 6:44 PM
Adam Duvall went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's rain-shortened Cactus League win over the Cubs.
Duvall opened the floodgates to a five-run fourth inning when he homered off Ryan Williams with one on and nobody out. He has now whacked a quartet of taters during spring play. This past season served as a breakout one for Duvall, who slashed .241/.297/.498 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI across 552 at-bats.
Mar 22 - 11:13 PM
Adam Duvall went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's split-squad Cactus League loss to the Giants.
Duvall went deep for a two-run shot against embattled veteran Matt Cain in the third inning. The dinger was his second of the spring, as was the double. While the 28-year-old outfielder struggled down the stretch a year ago, he still finished out with a .241/.297/.498 triple-slash to pair with 33 homers and 103 RBI collected over the course of 552 at-bats.
Mar 11 - 6:43 PM
Adam Duvall went 1-for-3 with his first home run of Cactus League play on Thursday versus the Athletics.
Duvall had a breakout season with the Reds last year, blasting 33 homers and driving in 103 runs with a .241/.297/.498 batting line. He cooled off down the stretch in his first full season of major league duty.
Mar 9 - 7:10 PM
Duvall homers twice Tuesday versus Dodgers
Mar 28 - 6:44 PM
Adam Duvall slugs two-run home run in victory
Mar 22 - 11:13 PM
Adam Duvall cranks two-run homer off Cain
Mar 11 - 6:43 PM
Duvall hits first spring home run Thursday
Mar 9 - 7:10 PM
More Adam Duvall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(3676)
2
K. Glover
WAS
(3537)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3351)
4
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3252)
5
J. Martinez
DET
(3217)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(3117)
7
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3090)
8
I. Desmond
COL
(2989)
9
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2972)
10
G. Holland
COL
(2941)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
150
552
133
31
6
33
103
85
41
164
6
5
.241
.297
.498
.795
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
5
0
0
3
142
0
Adam Duvall's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Adam Duvall's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Duvall's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Adam Duvall's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's very unlikely Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will be ready for Opening Day.
That has been the expectation for a while now, as Mesoraco simply hasn't gotten enough work this spring with just 14 at-bats and zero full games under his belt. He would seem to have a chance to be ready sometime in April, although the Reds will ease him into action once he's on the active roster. Cincy is slated to open the year with Tucker Barnhart and Rule 5 pick Stuart Turner at catcher.
Mar 26
2
Tucker Barnhart
Sidelined
Tucker Barnhart (back) was held out of action again on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
Barnhart was scratched on Thursday due to lower back stiffness and while he feels much improved, the club wanted to play it safe and give him an extra day. He caught a full bullpen session on Saturday and should return to game action on Sunday. Barnhart is expected to open the season in a full time-share with Devin Mesoraco behind the plate.
Mar 11
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Zach Walters
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) plans to look into platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections to speed his rehab process.
DeSclafani has been shut down for four weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The possibility of Tommy John surgery looms over this situation, but he's going to try to go the rest and rehab route for now.
Mar 15
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) will play catch Monday.
It will be his first time throwing since he had surgery last month to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The Reds are hoping Bailey is ready to rejoin their rotation by June.
Mar 26
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Bronson Arroyo
7
Robert Stephenson
8
Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
Sidelined
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) threw a side session without issue on Tuesday.
MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports that Iglesias will break camp with the team. Iglesias slipped in the shower a few weeks ago, injuring his right elbow as well as both of his hips. The Reds haven't announced a closer but Iglesias is the favorite for the majority of ninth-inning work out of the gate.
Mar 28
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Ariel Hernandez
9
Nefi Ogando
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
