Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adam Duvall | Outfielder | #23

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/4/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adam Duvall finished 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Reds' 9-3 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday in Cactus League play.
Duvall hit an RBI single in the first inning, a solo homer in the fifth inning, and a two-run shot in the seventh inning. He's up to five home runs this spring, after delivering 33 homers and 103 RBI in 150 games last season for the Reds. The 28-year-old outfielder should again be a reliable source of power in 2017. Mar 28 - 6:44 PM
More Adam Duvall Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15055213331633103854116465.241.297.498.795
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016050031420
Adam Duvall's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adam Duvall's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Duvall's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Adam Duvall's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Zach Walters
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Bronson Arroyo
7Robert Stephenson
8Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Ariel Hernandez
9Nefi Ogando
 

 