Adam Duvall | Outfielder | #23 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (28) / 9/4/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Louisville Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Adam Duvall finished 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Reds' 9-3 victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday in Cactus League play. Duvall hit an RBI single in the first inning, a solo homer in the fifth inning, and a two-run shot in the seventh inning. He's up to five home runs this spring, after delivering 33 homers and 103 RBI in 150 games last season for the Reds. The 28-year-old outfielder should again be a reliable source of power in 2017.

Adam Duvall went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's rain-shortened Cactus League win over the Cubs. Duvall opened the floodgates to a five-run fourth inning when he homered off Ryan Williams with one on and nobody out. He has now whacked a quartet of taters during spring play. This past season served as a breakout one for Duvall, who slashed .241/.297/.498 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI across 552 at-bats.

Adam Duvall went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's split-squad Cactus League loss to the Giants. Duvall went deep for a two-run shot against embattled veteran Matt Cain in the third inning. The dinger was his second of the spring, as was the double. While the 28-year-old outfielder struggled down the stretch a year ago, he still finished out with a .241/.297/.498 triple-slash to pair with 33 homers and 103 RBI collected over the course of 552 at-bats.