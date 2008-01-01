Jose Urena | Starting Pitcher | #62 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (25) / 9/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 206 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $535,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jose Urena was outstanding in Friday's victory over the Cubs, scattering five hits over six shutout innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three on the night. He has been great through 14 starts for the Fish, compiling a 6-2 record, 3.33 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 44/27 K/BB ratio across 70 1/3 innings. He'll look to replicate this fine performance when he does battle against the Mets on Thursday.

Jose Urena limited the Braves to two runs over six-plus innings but took a no-decision on Sunday. Urena yielded just three hits and walked two while working into the seventh inning, but the Marlins' bullpen ruined his shot at a win. Urena now boasts a 3.64 ERA and 1.24 ERA in 13 starts this season for Miami and he hasn't taken a loss since May 17. He'll try to keep it all working in his next start at home against the Cubs.

Jose Urena pitched six innings of one-run ball to beat the A's on Tuesday. Urena has a decent 4.19 ERA in eight starts since moving into the rotation, but it's been against a rather weak schedule and he's posted a subpar 29/19 K/BB ratio in 43 innings. Maybe he'll remain serviceable, but there isn't much fantasy potential here.