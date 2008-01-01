Welcome,
Jose Urena fires six scoreless to beat Cubs
Howie Kendrick scratched with tight hamstring
Asdrubal Cabrera requests trade from Mets
Julio Urias will undergo shoulder surgery
Dustin Pedroia a late add to Red Sox' lineup
Hendricks (hand) could throw this weekend
Yangervis Solarte (oblique) placed on DL
Felix Hernandez activated for Friday start
Cole Hamels (oblique) on track to return Mon.
Yadier Molina scratched due to sore knee
Struggling reliever K-Rod cut loose by Tigers
Fowler (quad) not in Cards' lineup after all
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Cody Hall
(R)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Miguel Rojas
(3B)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Steve Holm
(C)
Troy Patton
(R)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
David Phelps
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
William Cuevas
(R)
Jeff Locke
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Vance Worley
(S)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Jose Urena
(S)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Jose Urena | Starting Pitcher | #62
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $535,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Urena was outstanding in Friday's victory over the Cubs, scattering five hits over six shutout innings.
The right-hander walked three and struck out three on the night. He has been great through 14 starts for the Fish, compiling a 6-2 record, 3.33 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 44/27 K/BB ratio across 70 1/3 innings. He'll look to replicate this fine performance when he does battle against the Mets on Thursday.
Jun 23 - 10:03 PM
Jose Urena limited the Braves to two runs over six-plus innings but took a no-decision on Sunday.
Urena yielded just three hits and walked two while working into the seventh inning, but the Marlins' bullpen ruined his shot at a win. Urena now boasts a 3.64 ERA and 1.24 ERA in 13 starts this season for Miami and he hasn't taken a loss since May 17. He'll try to keep it all working in his next start at home against the Cubs.
Jun 18 - 4:34 PM
Jose Urena pitched six innings of one-run ball to beat the A's on Tuesday.
Urena has a decent 4.19 ERA in eight starts since moving into the rotation, but it's been against a rather weak schedule and he's posted a subpar 29/19 K/BB ratio in 43 innings. Maybe he'll remain serviceable, but there isn't much fantasy potential here.
Jun 13 - 10:44 PM
Jose Urena gave up three runs in five innings and earned a win against the Cubs on Wednesday.
He walked three batters and whiffed five. The Cubs managed just three hits against him but they all went for extra bases and produced runs. He gave up a two-run double to Anthony Rizzo in the third inning and a solo homer to Ian Happ in the fifth. Urena moves to 4-2 with a 3.96 ERA despite a shaky 33/21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 1/3 innings.
Jun 8 - 1:06 AM
Jose Urena fires six scoreless to beat Cubs
Jun 23 - 10:03 PM
Urena goes six strong in no-decision
Jun 18 - 4:34 PM
Jose Urena goes six in win over A's
Jun 13 - 10:44 PM
Urena gives up three runs in five innings Wed
Jun 8 - 1:06 AM
More Jose Urena Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
1.333
0
0
5
3
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
15
9
5
2
0
0
64.1
56
28
26
24
41
0
0
3.64
1.24
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 23
CHC
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
0
0
3
3
0
0
.00
1.33
Jun 18
@ ATL
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
3
2
2
2
4
0
0
3.00
.83
Jun 13
OAK
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
1
1
1
4
0
0
1.50
.67
Jun 7
@ CHC
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
3
3
3
3
5
0
0
5.40
1.20
Jun 2
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
4.1
9
5
5
1
1
0
0
10.38
2.31
May 28
LAA
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
3
2
2
6
7
0
0
3.60
1.80
May 23
@ OAK
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
4
6
6
2
3
0
0
10.80
1.20
May 17
HOU
1
1
0
1
0
5.2
6
3
1
2
3
0
0
1.59
1.41
May 12
ATL
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
6
2
2
3
4
0
0
3.00
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
10-Day DL
ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "perception of some involved" in Adeiny Hechavarria trade talks is that the Rays have "created some traction."
The Marlins appear eager to dump Hechavarria and his $4.35 million contract and a deal is expected to go down sometime over the weekend. The Orioles and Cardinals have reportedly been interested in addition to the Rays, but it appears Tampa Bay has inched ahead. Tim Beckham can move to second base to clear a starting spot for the slick-fielding Hechavarria.
Jun 23
2
Miguel Rojas
60-Day DL
Miguel Rojas expects to get the cast off his right thumb in about a week.
Rojas was off to a surprising start this season before suffering a fractured right thumb a week ago. He hopes to be back right before the All-Star break.
May 15
3
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) is hoping to be cleared to resume a throwing program when he visits the doctor Wednesday.
It's expected to happen, but it's still going to be a while before Chen is ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation. The left-hander was given a platelet-rich plasma injection last month as he attempts to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Jun 13
2
Edinson Volquez
3
Dan Straily
4
Jeff Locke
5
Jose Urena
6
Justin Nicolino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Brad Ziegler on the 10-day disabled list with a right back strain.
Ziegler had been on a nice roll in June before getting blown up for seven runs -- five earned -- over his last two appearances. Junichi Tazawa has been activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
Jun 22
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Nick Wittgren
8
Jarlin Garcia
9
Vance Worley
