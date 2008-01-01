Player Page

Jose Urena | Starting Pitcher | #62

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 206
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Jose Urena was outstanding in Friday's victory over the Cubs, scattering five hits over six shutout innings.
The right-hander walked three and struck out three on the night. He has been great through 14 starts for the Fish, compiling a 6-2 record, 3.33 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 44/27 K/BB ratio across 70 1/3 innings. He'll look to replicate this fine performance when he does battle against the Mets on Thursday. Jun 23 - 10:03 PM
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.001.3330053300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA159520064.15628262441003.641.24
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 23CHC111006.05003300.001.33
Jun 18@ ATL110006.032224003.00.83
Jun 13OAK111006.031114001.50.67
Jun 7@ CHC111005.033335005.401.20
Jun 2ARZ110004.1955110010.382.31
May 28LAA111005.032267003.601.80
May 23@ OAK111005.0466230010.801.20
May 17HOU110105.263123001.591.41
May 12ATL110106.062234003.001.50
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jeff Locke
5Jose Urena
6Justin Nicolino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Nick Wittgren
8Jarlin Garcia
9Vance Worley
 

 