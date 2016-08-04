Player Page

Grant Dayton | Relief Pitcher | #75

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Dodgers placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with an intercostal strain.
Dayton apparently suffered the injury while throwing a scoreless inning Monday against the Diamondbacks. He had allowed just two hits (and zero runs) through 6 1/3 innings this season. It's a big blow for the Los Angeles bullpen. This is usually a 3-4 week injury. Apr 18 - 8:51 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA7000006.12003400.00.79
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 17ARZ100001.00001000.001.00
Apr 16ARZ10000.20000000.00.00
Apr 13@ CHC10000.20001100.001.50
Apr 10@ CHC100001.01001100.002.00
Apr 8@ COL100001.00000000.00.00
Apr 7@ COL100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 4SD100001.01000100.001.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Andre Ethier
2Andrew Toles
3Franklin Gutierrez
4Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Scott Kazmir
7Brock Stewart
8Alex Wood
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Ross Stripling
8Yimi Garcia
9Josh Ravin
10Josh Fields
 

 