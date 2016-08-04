Grant Dayton | Relief Pitcher | #75

10-Day DL

Dodgers placed LHP Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger.

It's the second time already this season that a blister issue has forced him to the DL. Hill is still throwing but doing so with a band-aid on his finger. However, manager Dave Roberts said the club is considering shutting the left-hander down for a while. The skipper has also indicated that the team could consider moving Hill to the bullpen if they figure out there's a pitch limit he can tolerate before the blister flares up. However, we're not at that stage just yet. Alex Wood will replace Hill in the rotation.