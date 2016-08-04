Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Josh Fields
(R)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Grant Dayton | Relief Pitcher | #75
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with an intercostal strain.
Dayton apparently suffered the injury while throwing a scoreless inning Monday against the Diamondbacks. He had allowed just two hits (and zero runs) through 6 1/3 innings this season. It's a big blow for the Los Angeles bullpen. This is usually a 3-4 week injury.
Apr 18 - 8:51 PM
Dodgers recalled LHP Grant Dayton from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Right-hander Brock Stewart was sent down in the corresponding roster move. This will be Dayton's second stint in the big leagues after tossing two scoreless innings against the Cardinals in his debut last month. His primary job will be to get left-handers out.
Thu, Aug 4, 2016 05:17:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Dodgers optioned LHP Grant Dayton to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers needed a fresh arm in the bullpen after Friday's marathon game, so Dayton became the odd-man out. He pitched two scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts in his lone appearance with the big league club. Expect to see him back with the Dodgers soon.
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:35:00 PM
Dodgers purchased the contract of LHP Grant Dayton from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Dayton will join the Los Angeles bullpen for Thursday afternoon's series finale in Washington, D.C. The left-hander had racked up 85 strikeouts in 48 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Dominant stuff.
Thu, Jul 21, 2016 09:49:00 AM
Dodgers put Grant Dayton (intercostal) on DL
Apr 18 - 8:51 PM
Dayton called up to L.A., Stewart sent down
Thu, Aug 4, 2016 05:17:00 PM
Dodgers option Grant Dayton to Triple-A
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:35:00 PM
Dodgers call up lefty reliever Grant Dayton
Thu, Jul 21, 2016 09:49:00 AM
More Grant Dayton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
7
0
0
0
0
0
6.1
2
0
0
3
4
0
0
.00
.79
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 17
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 16
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 13
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.50
Apr 10
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
2.00
Apr 8
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 7
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 4
SD
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Rob Segedin
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Andre Ethier
10-Day DL
Andre Ethier (back) has not yet been cleared for baseball activities.
Ethier was placed on the disabled list with back soreness this past weekend. Manager Dave Roberts said that he continues to experience "normal soreness." Roberts also said that the veteran outfielder is "a ways out" from returning. Once he is cleared to take part in baseball activities, a more concrete timetable figures to be established.
Apr 5
2
Andrew Toles
3
Franklin Gutierrez
10-Day DL
Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring) is scheduled to play in a rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday.
If that rehab game goes well, the veteran outfielder could rejoin the Dodgers next Monday in San Francisco. Gutierrez was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 12 with a left hamstring strain, after going 3-for-13 over his first six regular-season games.
Apr 18
4
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger.
It's the second time already this season that a blister issue has forced him to the DL. Hill is still throwing but doing so with a band-aid on his finger. However, manager Dave Roberts said the club is considering shutting the left-hander down for a while. The skipper has also indicated that the team could consider moving Hill to the bullpen if they figure out there's a pitch limit he can tolerate before the blister flares up. However, we're not at that stage just yet. Alex Wood will replace Hill in the rotation.
Apr 17
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Scott Kazmir
10-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw 45 pitches to hitters in extended spring training Saturday.
"He says he feels good," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He’s progressing. How rapidly, I don’t know and when his return is, I don’t know." Kazmir is on the disabled list with what the Dodgers are calling a hip injury, although he doesn't have anything structurally wrong. He's going to need to show better velocity before being cleared to pitch in games.
Apr 9
7
Brock Stewart
10-Day DL
Brock Stewart (shoulder) has been playing catching from around 75 feet out this week.
Stewart was shut down with right shoulder tendinitis in mid-March. The 25-year-old right-hander still has a fair bit of work ahead of him before he regains full health. There is no current timetable for his recovery.
Apr 5
8
Alex Wood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
3
Pedro Baez
4
Grant Dayton
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with an intercostal strain.
Dayton apparently suffered the injury while throwing a scoreless inning Monday against the Diamondbacks. He had allowed just two hits (and zero runs) through 6 1/3 innings this season. It's a big blow for the Los Angeles bullpen. This is usually a 3-4 week injury.
Apr 18
5
Luis Avilan
6
Chris Hatcher
7
Ross Stripling
8
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
9
Josh Ravin
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Ravin will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury.
Apr 2
10
Josh Fields
