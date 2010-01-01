Jesse Hahn | Starting Pitcher | #32 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (27) / 7/30/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain. Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming. Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter

Jesse Hahn left his start Tuesday against the Marlins after suffering an apparent injury. Hahn exited with a trainer after throwing a 90 mph fastball to Marcell Ozuna in the top of the third inning. Look for a status update within the next hour. The right-hander had allowed four earned runs on seven hits and departed the game with the A's trailing 4-1. Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter

Jesse Hahn was charged with four runs -- three earned -- in five innings Wednesday in a loss to the Mariners. It can hardly be held against Hahn that the A's tonight played what should be the worst outfield any team puts on the field this year; Khris Davis in left, Mark Canha in center and Matt Joyce in right. Hahn, who struck out six, probably would have done just fine had he been blessed with any range behind him, and he certainly would have been able to work deeper into the game if not for the extra pitches he was forced to throw.