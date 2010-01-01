Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jesse Hahn | Starting Pitcher | #32
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/30/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 6 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming.
May 23 - 11:35 PM
Source:
Joe Stiglich on Twitter
Jesse Hahn left his start Tuesday against the Marlins after suffering an apparent injury.
Hahn exited with a trainer after throwing a 90 mph fastball to Marcell Ozuna in the top of the third inning. Look for a status update within the next hour. The right-hander had allowed four earned runs on seven hits and departed the game with the A's trailing 4-1.
May 23 - 10:58 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Jesse Hahn was charged with four runs -- three earned -- in five innings Wednesday in a loss to the Mariners.
It can hardly be held against Hahn that the A's tonight played what should be the worst outfield any team puts on the field this year; Khris Davis in left, Mark Canha in center and Matt Joyce in right. Hahn, who struck out six, probably would have done just fine had he been blessed with any range behind him, and he certainly would have been able to work deeper into the game if not for the extra pitches he was forced to throw.
May 18 - 1:10 AM
Jesse Hahn was handed a no-decision after spinning seven innings of one-run ball against the Rangers on Friday.
Hahn deserved better, but Santiago Casilla imploded in the ninth and took the loss. At the very least, it was an encouraging bounceback performance after Hahn failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his last start. Hahn gave up four hits and walked three while striking out three. The Athletics optioned Jharel Cotton to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, so Hahn will keep his rotation spot when Sean Manaea (shoulder) comes off the disabled list next week.
May 12 - 11:52 PM
Jesse Hahn diagnosed with strained triceps
May 23 - 11:35 PM
Hahn removed from start with apparent injury
May 23 - 10:58 PM
Jesse Hahn strikes out six in loss
May 18 - 1:10 AM
Hahn takes no-decision vs. Rangers
May 12 - 11:52 PM
More Jesse Hahn Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
5th
1
2.0
0
0
0
22.50
3.500
5
5
7
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
8
7
1
3
0
0
47.2
39
19
16
18
39
0
0
3.02
1.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 17
@ SEA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
5
4
3
2
6
0
0
5.40
1.40
May 12
@ TEX
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
4
1
1
3
3
0
0
1.29
1.00
May 6
DET
1
1
0
0
0
3.2
6
4
3
4
4
0
0
7.36
2.73
Apr 30
@ HOU
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
8
4
3
0
6
0
0
4.50
1.33
Apr 25
@ LAA
1
1
0
0
0
8.0
1
0
0
2
6
0
0
.00
.38
Apr 19
TEX
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
2
1
1
4
4
0
0
1.50
1.00
Apr 13
@ KC
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
6
3
3
2
7
0
0
4.50
1.33
Apr 7
@ TEX
1
0
0
0
0
6.0
7
2
2
1
3
0
0
3.00
1.33
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) had the cast removed from his right hand on Friday.
He's currently right where he should be in his recovery and remains hopeful that he'll be able to rejoin the A's as soon as his 60-days are up in June. The plan now is to strengthen his wrist for several days before slowly easing him into baseball activities.
May 19
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
5
Jesse Hahn
Sidelined
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming.
May 23
6
Daniel Mengden
7
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt has begun experiencing arm fatigue in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt will get a few extra days off before his next minor league rehab start, and the A's are hoping that will do the trick. The right-hander was lit up for seven earned runs over 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance (May 20) with Triple-A Nashville. He worked five scoreless innings for Nashville on May 15.
May 23
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
10-Day DL
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) had a successful 15-pitch bullpen session Sunday.
He'll up it to 25 pitches in another bullpen session Wednesday. Doolittle would figure to need a rehab appearance or two before being activated, but he's making nice progress.
May 21
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
A's manager Bob Melvin noted Tuesday that Ryan Dull's strained right knee is healing slower than expected.
"It may take some time before we get him back on the mound," Melvin told reporters. An MRI taken this past weekend ruled out major structural damage, but it sounds like the 27-year-old reliever could remain on the disabled list through much of June. Dull was sporting a disappointing 6.32 ERA through 15 2/3 innings this season out of the Oakland bullpen.
May 23
5
John Axford
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Bobby Wahl
10
Josh Smith
