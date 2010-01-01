Player Page

Jesse Hahn | Starting Pitcher | #32

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/30/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming. May 23 - 11:35 PM
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
5th12.000022.503.5005570200000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK87130047.23919161839003.021.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 17@ SEA110105.054326005.401.40
May 12@ TEX110007.041133001.291.00
May 6DET110003.264344007.362.73
Apr 30@ HOU110106.084306004.501.33
Apr 25@ LAA110008.01002600.00.38
Apr 19TEX111006.021144001.501.00
Apr 13@ KC110106.063327004.501.33
Apr 7@ TEX100006.072213003.001.33
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Daniel Mengden
7Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 