Robbie Ray | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 12 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Robbie Ray struck out nine Brewers over seven scoreless innings as the Diamondbacks shut out the Crew 4-0 on Thursday.
Not to be overshadowed by teammate Zack Greinke, Ray reminded everyone Thursday that he's a talented member of the rotation, too. The Brewers were able to muster just two singles off Ray over his seven innings, and the southpaw didn't issue a free pass all night. It was the second consecutive start in which he's left without giving up a run, lowering his ERA to 3.45 with a 1.20 WHIP through 10 starts overall. Ray will try to keep the shutout streak going Tuesday against the Pirates. May 25 - 11:54 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.2860020900100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ARZ99330053.04124232965003.911.32
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 25@ MLW111007.02000900.00.29
May 20@ SD111007.22003600.00.65
May 14PIT110004.064432009.002.25
May 9DET110105.055558009.002.00
May 3@ WAS110106.0422110003.00.83
Apr 28COL110106.253339004.051.20
Apr 22LA111005.195526008.442.06
Apr 17@ LA110006.0321410001.501.17
Apr 11@ SF111006.24005800.001.35
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Jeff Mathis
3Chris Herrmann
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
3Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2JJ Hoover
3Archie Bradley
4Randall Delgado
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Tom Wilhelmsen
8T.J. McFarland
9Jorge De La Rosa
 

 