Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ray fans nine over seven shutout innings
Ryan Braun (calf) headed back to the DL
Lamet punches out eight Mets in MLB debut
Pedroia leaves game with left knee soreness
Ryan Braun aggravates calf injury vs. D'Backs
Report: Hand drawing 'keen' trade interest
Kenta Maeda activated for Thursday's start
Joc Pederson lands on 7-day concussion DL
Manuel Margot day-to-day with calf injury
Brian McCann (concussion) claims to be 100%
Red Sox to activate David Price on Monday
Reds/Indians rained out on Thursday night
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Free agent Justin Gilbert draws four-game ban
Odell Beckham will be present for minicamp
C.J. Mosley recovering from shoulder surgery
Maxx Williams recovering from rare operation
'Nobody making more plays' than Perriman
Bears take one-year flier on Victor Cruz
Amari Cooper thinks he can be more productive
OC 'really pleased' with Treadwell's progress
Kuechly tired of hearing concussion questions
Gronk cleared to be on the practice field
Rivera thinks criticism of Benjamin is unfair
Bills 'concerned' about Charles Clay's knee
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Confirmed: Justin Schultz will play in Game 7
Conor Sheary will play in Game 7 vs. Sens
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play in Game 7
Habs, Price to discuss extension next week
Sami Vatanen will likely miss some of 2017-18
Hampus Lindholm might not be ready for opener
Steve Ott joins Blues as an assistant coach
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
Patric Hornqvist might be ready for Game 7
Leafs give Avs permission to talk to Dubas
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick wins Coke 600 pole
Jimmie Johnson qualifies 14th for Coke 600
Regan Smith to start 25th in Cup debut
Kyle Larson does not get Quals lap
Blaney: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
William Byron tops XFINITY Final Practice
Allgaier: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blaney paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
Erik Jones fastest in Coke 600 practice 1
Kyle Larson hits hard in Coke 600 practice
Bowyer scrapes wall in Coke 600 practice
Matt Kenseth has been constant on type
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kraft cards 5-under 65 to share DDI co-lead
Poston delivers during DEAN & DELUCA debut
McDowell blemish-free to open DEAN & DELUCA
Fathauer fast out of the gate @ DEAN & DELUCA
Carlsson grabs the BMW PGA clubhouse lead
F. Molinari shines again at Wentworth; T1st
Aphibarnrat makes it two-way tie at BMW PGA
Jamieson hangs up early R1 lead at Wentworth
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Brooks comps Barkley to a young Frank Gore
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
Illini boot 3 players facing criminal charges
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jesus Navas released by Man City
Gael Clichy to leave MCFC this summer
Caballero among Manchester City cuts
Guardiola axes Clichy, Sagna in summer reboot
Bacary Sagna among group out at City
Caballero out at Manchester City
One Jesus is enough at City apparently
Cook signs on until 2021 with Cherries
Saints march four out as contracts run out
Martina departs Southampton. Off to Everton?
Martin Caceres released by Southampton
Isgrove departs Southampton for pastures new
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Peralta
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Robbie Ray | Starting Pitcher | #38
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/1/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 12 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $570,400, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Robbie Ray struck out nine Brewers over seven scoreless innings as the Diamondbacks shut out the Crew 4-0 on Thursday.
Not to be overshadowed by teammate Zack Greinke, Ray reminded everyone Thursday that he's a talented member of the rotation, too. The Brewers were able to muster just two singles off Ray over his seven innings, and the southpaw didn't issue a free pass all night. It was the second consecutive start in which he's left without giving up a run, lowering his ERA to 3.45 with a 1.20 WHIP through 10 starts overall. Ray will try to keep the shutout streak going Tuesday against the Pirates.
May 25 - 11:54 PM
Robbie Ray allowed just two hits and three walks over 7 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out six batters in a win Saturday against the Padres.
The southpaw is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.32 WHIP overall on the season, striking out 65 batters over 53 innings. He has been especially tough against divisional opponents, going 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in six starts against NL West foes. Ray has recorded at least six strikeouts in eight of his nine outings and that's his biggest contribution for fantasy owners.
May 21 - 4:37 AM
Robbie Ray struggled in Sunday's 10-inning loss to the Pirates, surrendering four runs on six hits over four innings while taking a no-decision.
Ray struck out two and walked three in what was a less-than-inspiring performance. Three of the four runs on his line scored in the third inning when he surrendered a solo home run to Andrew McCutchen and a two-run dinger to Josh Bell. He has turned in a wobbly season, pitching to a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 59/26 K/BB ratio in eight starts (45 1/3 inning). The strikeouts are great, but until he can find some level of consistency, he will remain a maddening fantasy own. A road start against the Padres shows next on his schedule.
May 14 - 8:21 PM
Robbie Ray allowed five earned runs, five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts over five innings in a loss against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Ray tossed just 56 of his 98 pitches for strikes in a forgettable outing, although the southpaw did salvage the stat line with another high strikeout total. He has recorded at least six punchouts in each of his seven outings, totaling 57 strikeouts in just 41 1/3 innings.
May 10 - 3:08 AM
Ray fans nine over seven shutout innings
May 25 - 11:54 PM
Robbie Ray sharp in Saturday's victory
May 21 - 4:37 AM
Robbie Ray fails to pitch into fifth vs. PIT
May 14 - 8:21 PM
Robbie Ray socked around in interleague loss
May 10 - 3:08 AM
More Robbie Ray Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.286
0
0
2
0
9
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ARZ
9
9
3
3
0
0
53.0
41
24
23
29
65
0
0
3.91
1.32
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 25
@ MLW
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
2
0
0
0
9
0
0
.00
.29
May 20
@ SD
1
1
1
0
0
7.2
2
0
0
3
6
0
0
.00
.65
May 14
PIT
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
6
4
4
3
2
0
0
9.00
2.25
May 9
DET
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
5
5
5
5
8
0
0
9.00
2.00
May 3
@ WAS
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
4
2
2
1
10
0
0
3.00
.83
Apr 28
COL
1
1
0
1
0
6.2
5
3
3
3
9
0
0
4.05
1.20
Apr 22
LA
1
1
1
0
0
5.1
9
5
5
2
6
0
0
8.44
2.06
Apr 17
@ LA
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
3
2
1
4
10
0
0
1.50
1.17
Apr 11
@ SF
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
4
0
0
5
8
0
0
.00
1.35
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Jeff Mathis
3
Chris Herrmann
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
Sidelined
Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday due to tightness in his left hip flexor.
Daniel Descalso will start in left field and bat fifth versus White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. Tomas is day-to-day for now.
May 24
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock (groin) hit in the cage and ran on an anti-gravity treadmill Tuesday.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the workout that Pollock will not require a minor league rehab assignment, but the center fielder is still probably a week or two away. He's been on the disabled list since May 15 with a Grade 1 right groin strain.
May 23
2
Socrates Brito
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Socrates Brito on the 60-day disabled list with a disclosed finger.
Brito had surgery to repair his dislocated left ring finger earlier this month. He remains out indefinitely. Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta will make up the Diamondbacks' Opening Day outfield.
Mar 28
3
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
10-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 20, with a blister on his right index finger.
Walker evidently must have developed the blister during his six shutout innings against the Padres on Friday. He would seem to have a decent shot to return before the end of the month, but we'll just have to wait and see how his finger heals.
May 21
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
3
Archie Bradley
4
Randall Delgado
5
Andrew Chafin
6
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
7
Tom Wilhelmsen
8
T.J. McFarland
9
Jorge De La Rosa
