Robbie Ray | Starting Pitcher | #38 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (25) / 10/1/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 12 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $570,400, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Robbie Ray struck out nine Brewers over seven scoreless innings as the Diamondbacks shut out the Crew 4-0 on Thursday. Not to be overshadowed by teammate Zack Greinke, Ray reminded everyone Thursday that he's a talented member of the rotation, too. The Brewers were able to muster just two singles off Ray over his seven innings, and the southpaw didn't issue a free pass all night. It was the second consecutive start in which he's left without giving up a run, lowering his ERA to 3.45 with a 1.20 WHIP through 10 starts overall. Ray will try to keep the shutout streak going Tuesday against the Pirates.

Robbie Ray allowed just two hits and three walks over 7 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out six batters in a win Saturday against the Padres. The southpaw is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.32 WHIP overall on the season, striking out 65 batters over 53 innings. He has been especially tough against divisional opponents, going 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in six starts against NL West foes. Ray has recorded at least six strikeouts in eight of his nine outings and that's his biggest contribution for fantasy owners.

Robbie Ray struggled in Sunday's 10-inning loss to the Pirates, surrendering four runs on six hits over four innings while taking a no-decision. Ray struck out two and walked three in what was a less-than-inspiring performance. Three of the four runs on his line scored in the third inning when he surrendered a solo home run to Andrew McCutchen and a two-run dinger to Josh Bell. He has turned in a wobbly season, pitching to a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 59/26 K/BB ratio in eight starts (45 1/3 inning). The strikeouts are great, but until he can find some level of consistency, he will remain a maddening fantasy own. A road start against the Padres shows next on his schedule.