Kenta Maeda | Starting Pitcher | #18 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (28) / 4/11/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 177 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3 million, 2017: $3 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3 million, 2020: $3 million, 2021: $3 million, 2022: $3 million, 2023: $3 million, 2014: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kenta Maeda struck out seven batters while allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Angels in Cactus League action. The lone run scored via a solo homer from Albert Pujols, but it was Maeda’s most impressive outing of the spring thus far. The soon-to-be 29-year-old could have profit potential in fantasy leagues if he can put together two strong halves. He fanned 179 batters in 175 2/3 innings with a 3.48 ERA during his first season with the Dodgers.

Kenta Maeda will pitch in a simulated game on Wednesday. Maeda's schedule called for him to start on Thursday, but the Dodgers have an off-day that day. The switch allows him to stay on track. Maeda dropped off down the stretch last season, but he still finished with an impressive 3.48 ERA with 179 strikeouts over 175 2/3 innings during his first season in the states. Source: Doug Padilla on Twitter

Kenta Maeda allowed two runs on two hits in two innings during Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs. While Maeda doesn't have anything to worry about in terms of a rotation spot, he is still getting his legs under him this spring. In two Cactus League outings, he has yielded three runs on four hits across four innings of work. This past season, Maeda put in a 3.48 ERA covering 175 2/3 frames. He struck out 179 batters in that space.