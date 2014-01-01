Kenta Maeda | Starting Pitcher | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
Albert Pujols slams first homer of the spring
Anthony DeSclafani diagnosed with UCL sprain
Desmond to have surgery on hand Wednesday
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jared Cook scheduled to visit Seahawks
Eagles make it official, release Chase Daniel
Adrian Peterson leaves Seattle without a deal
Jamaal Charles visiting Seattle on Wednesday
Colts keep Robert Turbin with two-year deal
Cardinals keep RB Ellington with 1-year deal
Ware retires after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks
So long, Dontari? Chiefs sign Bennie Logan
Broncos haven't had 'one meeting' about Romo
Vikings interested in Nickell Robey-Coleman
Report: Three teams interested in RFA Crowell
Vikings 'exploring' free agent Lardarius Webb
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 13
J-Craw's Bucket Factory
Mar 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 21
Mar 12
Dose: The Brow’s Birthday Bash
Mar 12
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chandler Parsons has partial meniscus tear
Rudy Gobert (leg) will play on Monday
Norman Powell starting again Monday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) ruled out Monday
LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) out Monday vs. ATL
Rajon Rondo starting, Grant to the bench
Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) will play Monday
Jeremy Lamb will start Monday vs. Chicago
Nicolas Batum (migraine) out Monday vs. CHI
Kevin Durant sheds knee brace, not practicing
Derrick Favors (knee) out Monday vs. Clippers
Gentry benched Cousins for game flow reasons
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
FanDuel NHL Plays: Friday
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vladislav Namestnikov returns on Monday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) won't play Monday night
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
Nick Foligno (illness) is questionable Monday
Peter Budaj is expected to start Monday night
Jean-Francois Berube will start on Monday
John Gibson out again with LBI
Patrick Kane reaches 30-goal mark Sunday
Shattenkirk banned two games for charging
Antoine Vermette's suspension has ended
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
Kevin Shattenkirk to go before NHL Sunday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Reed Sorenson will struggle for top-30
Kasey Kahne’s PIR uncertain numbers
AJ Allmendinger shows consistency at PIR
Cassill: 1st top-20 on type in 17 tries
Jeffrey Earnhardt to make 2nd Phoenix start
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 13
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Loss results in injury casualties for Swansea
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenta Maeda | Starting Pitcher | #18
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/11/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 177
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2016 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3 million, 2017: $3 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3 million, 2020: $3 million, 2021: $3 million, 2022: $3 million, 2023: $3 million, 2014: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kenta Maeda struck out seven batters while allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Angels in Cactus League action.
The lone run scored via a solo homer from Albert Pujols, but it was Maeda’s most impressive outing of the spring thus far. The soon-to-be 29-year-old could have profit potential in fantasy leagues if he can put together two strong halves. He fanned 179 batters in 175 2/3 innings with a 3.48 ERA during his first season with the Dodgers.
Mar 13 - 7:21 PM
Kenta Maeda will pitch in a simulated game on Wednesday.
Maeda's schedule called for him to start on Thursday, but the Dodgers have an off-day that day. The switch allows him to stay on track. Maeda dropped off down the stretch last season, but he still finished with an impressive 3.48 ERA with 179 strikeouts over 175 2/3 innings during his first season in the states.
Mar 8 - 12:11 PM
Source:
Doug Padilla on Twitter
Kenta Maeda allowed two runs on two hits in two innings during Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.
While Maeda doesn't have anything to worry about in terms of a rotation spot, he is still getting his legs under him this spring. In two Cactus League outings, he has yielded three runs on four hits across four innings of work. This past season, Maeda put in a 3.48 ERA covering 175 2/3 frames. He struck out 179 batters in that space.
Mar 4 - 6:01 PM
Kenta Maeda gave up one run on two hits in his two-inning start versus the Rockies on Monday.
He walked two and struck out one. Maeda had a successful rookie season after coming over from Japan last year. He finished with a 16-11 record and a 3.48 ERA in 175 2/3 innings. He added bulk over the winter in the hope of pitching deeper into games this season.
Feb 27 - 11:08 PM
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
Mar 13 - 7:21 PM
Maeda to pitch in simulated game Wednesday
Mar 8 - 12:11 PM
Maeda coughs up pair of runs to Cubs
Mar 4 - 6:01 PM
Maeda allows one run in two innings vs Rocks
Feb 27 - 11:08 PM
More Kenta Maeda Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2240)
2
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2127)
3
M. Carpenter
STL
(2040)
4
D. Price
BOS
(2031)
5
S. Kazmir
LA
(1860)
6
I. Desmond
COL
(1820)
7
M. Harvey
NYM
(1663)
8
D. Mesoraco
CIN
(1656)
9
M. Brantley
CLE
(1598)
10
S. Perez
KC
(1581)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
32
32
16
11
0
0
175.2
150
72
68
50
179
0
0
3.48
1.14
Kenta Maeda's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kenta Maeda's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kenta Maeda's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kenta Maeda's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (back, oblique) did some light exercises Monday without issue.
Seager hasn't appeared in a game since March 3 due to discomfort in his back and oblique, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday morning that the young shortstop could remain sidelined for this entire week. But it sounds like everything here is precautionary. Seager will ramp it up for the final two weeks of spring training and try to be close to 100 percent strength come Opening Day.
Mar 13
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) is hitting cleanup and hitting cleanup in his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Thompson missed the second half of the 2016 season due to stress fractures in his back and has been brought along slowly in spring training. He's one of many options in a crowded outfield picture for the Dodgers but should be on the Opening Day roster as long as he's healthy.
Mar 11
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Sidelined
Andre Ethier (hip) was able to take grounders at first base on Monday.
That's a big step for the veteran outfielder, who's been bothered by hip and back discomfort for the last week. Ethier is aiming to return to Cactus League action within the next few days. He was 4-for-9 with six walks through six games this spring but has been absent from the Dodgers' lineup since March 6.
Mar 13
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw a simulated game Saturday.
That would line him up to return to Cactus League action Thursday, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that there is no plan to get Kazmir in this week. The veteran left-hander is apparently still working on his mechanics. He's a poor fantasy bet for 2017 after posting a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 136 1/3 innings in 2016.
Mar 13
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Sidelined
Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) made his Cactus League debut against the Angels on Saturday, striking out two over two scoreless frames.
Ryu has made just one appearance in the majors since September of 2014 due to a laundry list of shoulder and elbow injuries. Even this spring, he has had to deal with an upper leg injury sustained during bullpen work. He was on point in his spring debut, though, allowing just one hit over his two frames of work. Ryu should be considered a longshot to make the Opening Day rotation and interested fantasy parties might be best served to wait until he has proven he can stay healthy before taking any sort of a speculative flier.
Mar 11
8
Brock Stewart
Sidelined
Brock Stewart will be shut down for the next week due to tendinitis in his right shoulder.
Stewart has been pounded for seven runs over two appearances this spring, but it sounds like he hasn't been right physically. He'll have to re-start his throwing program from square one and is not expected to be ready to start by early April.
Mar 12
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
11
Brandon Morrow
12
Steve Geltz
13
Patrick Schuster
14
Madison Younginer
Headlines
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Nate Grimm discusses Ian Desmond's tough break, and altered timetables for Jason Kipnis and Chris Tillman in Monday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
»
Albert Pujols slams first homer of the spring
»
Anthony DeSclafani diagnosed with UCL sprain
»
Desmond to have surgery on hand Wednesday
»
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
»
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
»
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
»
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
»
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
»
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
»
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
»
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved