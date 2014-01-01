Player Page

Kenta Maeda | Starting Pitcher | #18

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 177
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Kenta Maeda struck out seven batters while allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Angels in Cactus League action.
The lone run scored via a solo homer from Albert Pujols, but it was Maeda’s most impressive outing of the spring thus far. The soon-to-be 29-year-old could have profit potential in fantasy leagues if he can put together two strong halves. He fanned 179 batters in 175 2/3 innings with a 3.48 ERA during his first season with the Dodgers. Mar 13 - 7:21 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA3232161100175.2150726850179003.481.14
Kenta Maeda's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Kenta Maeda's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kenta Maeda's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Kenta Maeda's player profile.
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Yimi Garcia
11Brandon Morrow
12Steve Geltz
13Patrick Schuster
14Madison Younginer
 

 