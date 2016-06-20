Rusney Castillo | Outfielder | #38

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Wieters' 2-yr, $21M deal to be finalized Fri.
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon starting at 3 & 4
Mavericks waive Deron Williams on Thursday
Nets waive Marcus Thornton on Thursday
Jahlil Okafor staying put in Philadelphia
ESPN: Pels expected to waive Terrence Jones
ESPN: Deron Williams possibly getting buyout
Woj: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker in trade
Woj: Mike Scott traded to Phoenix for cash
Tyler Ennis traded for Marcelo Huertas
Pacers decline trade offers for Paul George
Doug McDermott traded to the Thunder
K.J. McDaniels traded to the Brooklyn Nets
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
Changes: You're My Galchenyuk
Feb 21
Dose: The Family Stone
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne: Daytona Double Duty
William Byron: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Michael Annett: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Friesen: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Forrister with Wauters for full truck season
Chastain to drive Bolen Motorsports truck
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL exec: Pat Mahomes will shine at Combine
ND stays hot on trail w/ four-star ATH Lenzy
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Friend in doubt for trip to Selhurst Park
Rooney announces United stay
Ranieri era comes to an end at Leicester City
Defenders in doubt ahead Crystal Palace clash
Everton midfielders, Lukaku back in training
History backs Diego Costa against Swansea
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rusney Castillo | Outfielder | #38
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/9/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 196
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2014 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10.5 million, 2017: $10.5 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $11 million, 2020: $13.5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox manager John Farrell said it was "disappointing" to see Rusney Castillo jog down the line on a doubleplay grounder during Thursday's exhibition game against Northeastern.
Castillo claimed he lost track of the number of outs, but that doesn't excuse the jogging. Farrell noted after the game that the 29-year-old outfielder does not have a spot on the 40-man roster leading into the 2017 regular season, and it's a good bet that won't change this spring. Castillo was signed to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract out of Cuba in 2014. He is already one of the biggest financial busts in baseball history.
Feb 23 - 3:51 PM
Source:
ESPN Boston
Red Sox sent OF Rusney Castillo outright to Triple-A Pawtucket.
Castillo was placed on waivers by the Red Sox over the weekend and passed through unclaimed. The 28-year-old outfielder from Cuba has batted just .262/.301/.379 in 337 major league plate appearances since signing a $72.5 million contract with Boston in 2014. He'll begin playing in games at Pawtucket this week.
Mon, Jun 20, 2016 02:07:00 PM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Red Sox have placed Rusney Castillo on outright waivers.
Castillo will clear waivers, as there's no one interested in taking on what remains of his contract. The Cuban import has disappointed since Day 1 after inking a $72.5 million deal and will now be off the Red Sox' 40-man roster.
Sun, Jun 19, 2016 12:08:00 PM
Source:
TodaysKnuckleball.com
Red Sox optioned OF Rusney Castillo to Triple-A Pawtucket.
Castillo has had a hard time finding playing time in a crowded Red Sox outfield this season, seeing a total of just eight plate appearances with the big league club. He'll continue to play everyday and bide his time at Triple-A until he's needed again.
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 08:51:00 AM
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Feb 23 - 3:51 PM
BoSox outright Rusney Castillo to Pawtucket
Mon, Jun 20, 2016 02:07:00 PM
Report: Rusney Castillo placed on waivers
Sun, Jun 19, 2016 12:08:00 PM
Red Sox option Rusney Castillo to Triple-A
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 08:51:00 AM
More Rusney Castillo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Wright
NYM
(2454)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2376)
3
M. Wieters
BAL
(2189)
4
J. Weaver
SD
(2021)
5
N. Walker
NYM
(1837)
6
Z. Wheeler
NYM
(1789)
7
D. Betances
NYY
(1713)
8
J. Niese
NYY
(1595)
9
J. Cueto
SF
(1569)
10
J. Hamilton
TEX
(1445)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
9
8
2
1
0
0
0
4
0
3
0
0
.250
.250
.375
.625
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
Rusney Castillo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rusney Castillo's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rusney Castillo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Rusney Castillo's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Pawtucket(INT)
AAA
103
395
104
20
5
2
34
55
24
68
9
3
.263
.309
.354
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval has resumed switch-hitting.
He struggled mightily from the right side in 2015 and eventually abandoned hitting right-handed altogether before giving it another go this offseason. Sandoval worked tirelessly with Miguel Cabrera to repair his swing and has looked comfortable hitting from the right side at spring training. Sandoval is looking to bounce back after shoulder surgery limited him to just three games in 2016. The 30-year-old has reportedly lost over 40 pounds since last season.
Feb 18
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts said Thursday that he will not play in the World Baseball Classic.
Betts had an amazing 2016 season, but the 24-year-old outfielder underwent a right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty, and a loose body removal in mid-November and he will spend the entire spring in camp with the Red Sox and their training staff. It's probably for the best.
Jan 19
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz (elbow) threw his first bullpen session of Red Sox camp on Monday.
And it apparently went smoothly. Pomeranz finished last season with elbow problems, but he's had no issues so far this spring and he should have a place in the Red Sox rotation if the story remains the same. Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez are also in the running for the final two spots.
Feb 20
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session on Monday morning in Red Sox camp.
It was the first mound session of the spring for Wright, and he said he felt fine. The 32-year-old knuckleballer is in a battle for the final spot in the Red Sox starting rotation. He should be ready for Grapefruit League action sometime in early March.
Feb 20
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Brandon Workman (elbow) threw to hitters Monday.
Workman hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2014 due to elbow troubles, but he apparently looked sharp during Monday's workout in Red Sox camp. "I was excited. It was good to be back out there and have batters in the box and just be part of the regular stuff," Workman said. "I felt like it got there." The 28-year-old right-hander is trying to win a spot in the Boston bullpen.
Feb 20
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off the mound around March 10.
Smith is on the comeback trail from his Tommy John surgery last May. All is going according to plan in his recovery and the Red Sox hope to have him in their bullpen at some point in May. The 27-year-old put up a 2.31 ERA and 92/22 K/BB ratio over 70 innings with the Mariners in 2015, so he has the potential to be a huge addition.
Feb 14
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch joins Drew Silva to talk Cardinals on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
»
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
»
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
»
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
»
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
»
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
»
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
MLB Headlines
»
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
»
Wieters' 2-yr, $21M deal to be finalized Fri.
»
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
»
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
»
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
»
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
»
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
»
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
»
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
»
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
»
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
»
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved