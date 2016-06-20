Rusney Castillo | Outfielder | #38

Red Sox manager John Farrell said it was "disappointing" to see Rusney Castillo jog down the line on a doubleplay grounder during Thursday's exhibition game against Northeastern.

Castillo claimed he lost track of the number of outs, but that doesn't excuse the jogging. Farrell noted after the game that the 29-year-old outfielder does not have a spot on the 40-man roster leading into the 2017 regular season, and it's a good bet that won't change this spring. Castillo was signed to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract out of Cuba in 2014. He is already one of the biggest financial busts in baseball history.