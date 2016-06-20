Player Page

Rusney Castillo | Outfielder | #38

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 196
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2014 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Red Sox manager John Farrell said it was "disappointing" to see Rusney Castillo jog down the line on a doubleplay grounder during Thursday's exhibition game against Northeastern.
Castillo claimed he lost track of the number of outs, but that doesn't excuse the jogging. Farrell noted after the game that the 29-year-old outfielder does not have a spot on the 40-man roster leading into the 2017 regular season, and it's a good bet that won't change this spring. Castillo was signed to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract out of Cuba in 2014. He is already one of the biggest financial busts in baseball history. Feb 23 - 3:51 PM
Source: ESPN Boston
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
982100040300.250.250.375.625
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000044
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Pawtucket(INT)AAA10339510420523455246893.263.309.354
