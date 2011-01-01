Player Page

James McCann | Catcher | #34

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
James McCann (hand) said he'll be ready to return Friday in Toronto.
McCann went 4-for-4 with three in RBI in a rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo and, perhaps most importantly, caught all nine innings. He'll jump right into starting duties with the Red Sox throwing three lefties this weekend, though the hot-hitting Alex Avila has made his case for regular playing time too. Jun 8 - 12:03 PM
Source: Jason Beck on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
33108223071713133300.204.290.426.716
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201733000000
201699000006
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 25@ HOU11000000000010.000.500.000
May 23@ HOU12100000100000.500.667.500
May 21TEX14110000020000.250.250.500
May 20TEX14100001000000.250.250.250
May 19TEX13000010020000.000.000.000
May 17BAL13100001010001.333.333.333
May 16BAL17310001040000.429.429.571
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Toledo(INT)AAA264000311100.667.714.667
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Alex Presley
2Mikie Mahtook
3Andrew Romine
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Justin Wilson
2Francisco Rodriguez
3Shane Greene
4Alex Wilson
5Warwick Saupold
6Daniel Stumpf
7Arcenio Leon
 

 