James McCann | Catcher | #34 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (26) / 6/13/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arkansas Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $552,100, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

James McCann (hand) said he'll be ready to return Friday in Toronto. McCann went 4-for-4 with three in RBI in a rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo and, perhaps most importantly, caught all nine innings. He'll jump right into starting duties with the Red Sox throwing three lefties this weekend, though the hot-hitting Alex Avila has made his case for regular playing time too. Source: Jason Beck on Twitter

