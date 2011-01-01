Welcome,
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
Daily Dose: Scooterrific
Jun 7
MLB Live Chat
Jun 6
Roundtable: Pretenders & Stars
Jun 6
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jose Pirela at leadoff for Padres on Thursday
James McCann (hand) to be activated Friday
Posey, Pence get day off Thursday vs. MIL
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
SEA prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
A.J. Achter
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
John Hicks
(C)
James McCann
(C)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Nicholas Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Warwick Saupold
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Arcenio Leon
(R)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
James McCann | Catcher | #34
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/13/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $552,100, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
James McCann (hand) said he'll be ready to return Friday in Toronto.
McCann went 4-for-4 with three in RBI in a rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo and, perhaps most importantly, caught all nine innings. He'll jump right into starting duties with the Red Sox throwing three lefties this weekend, though the hot-hitting Alex Avila has made his case for regular playing time too.
Jun 8 - 12:03 PM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
James McCann (hand) went 4-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's rehab game with Triple-A Toledo.
McCann caught all nine innings in the rehab game. All signs point toward him being activated on Friday for the Tigers' weekend series against the Red Sox. He was initially forced onto the disabled list by a laceration on his left hand which required five stitches to sew up.
Jun 7 - 10:26 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
James McCann (hand) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday.
McCann is expected to play in his final rehab game with Triple-A Toledo later on Wednesday. Assuming no setbacks, he would rejoin the Tigers in Boston for this weekend's series against the Red Sox. A laceration on his left hand which required stitches has sidelined him since May 26.
Jun 7 - 4:27 PM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
James McCann (hand) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Toledo.
McCann should be ready to return to the Tigers' active roster after a game or two on the farm. He landed on the 10-day disabled list May 26 after needing five stitches for a laceration on his left (glove) hand.
Jun 6 - 1:11 PM
Source:
Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter
James McCann (hand) to be activated Friday
Jun 8 - 12:03 PM
James McCann (hand) picks up four rehab hits
Jun 7 - 10:26 PM
James McCann (hand) could be activated Friday
Jun 7 - 4:27 PM
James McCann (hand) set for rehab games
Jun 6 - 1:11 PM
More James McCann Player News
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
33
108
22
3
0
7
17
13
13
33
0
0
.204
.290
.426
.716
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
33
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
99
0
0
0
0
0
6
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 25
@ HOU
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
.500
.000
May 23
@ HOU
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
May 21
TEX
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
May 20
TEX
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 19
TEX
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 17
BAL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
.333
.333
.333
May 16
BAL
1
7
3
1
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
.429
.429
.571
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Toledo(INT)
AAA
2
6
4
0
0
0
3
1
1
1
0
0
.667
.714
.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
10-Day DL
James McCann (hand) said he'll be ready to return Friday in Toronto.
McCann went 4-for-4 with three in RBI in a rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo and, perhaps most importantly, caught all nine innings. He'll jump right into starting duties with the Red Sox throwing three lefties this weekend, though the hot-hitting Alex Avila has made his case for regular playing time too.
Jun 8
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nicholas Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
Alex Presley
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
Andrew Romine
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Jim Adduci
10-Day DL
Jim Adduci (oblique) has begun hitting in an indoor batting cage.
And live batting practice sessions should soon follow, though there's no timetable yet for Adduci to embark on a minor league rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since May 11 because of a right oblique strain. "There is still some general soreness," the 32-year-old outfielder said Tuesday. "You just try to work through it. It’s coming along."
Jun 7
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
Sidelined
Justin Verlander (groin) will throw a bullpen session on Thursday.
Verlander was experiencing discomfort in his groin during his Sunday start against the White Sox. He subsequently underwent an MRI which came back negative for any structural damage. All of this is somewhat precautionary and assuming that Verlander experiences no further discomfort over the next few days, he looks probable to make his next start when the Tigers head to Fenway to take on the Red Sox this weekend.
Jun 7
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Justin Wilson
2
Francisco Rodriguez
3
Shane Greene
4
Alex Wilson
5
Warwick Saupold
6
Daniel Stumpf
7
Arcenio Leon
