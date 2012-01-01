Jake Lamb | Third Baseman | #22 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (26) / 10/9/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Washington Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $573,300, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jake Lamb went 3-for-6 with two RBI, a walk, and a run scored as the Diamondbacks bested the Pirates 6-5 in 14 innings Wednesday. Lamb opened the game's scoring with a two-run triple in the top of the third inning and doubled twice before drawing a walk in the Diamondbacks' decisive top of the 14th frame. The third baseman boosted his season OPS from .935 to .960 in the marathon victory at PNC Park. He has 14 home runs, 45 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 51 games this year for a Diamondbacks team that is sporting a record of 33-22. Lamb's breakout in 2016 was clearly no fluke.

Jake Lamb singled twice and scored a run Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Lamb's single to open the top of the fifth inning broke up Ivan Nova's perfect game, and his single in the seventh was part of a two-run rally. The Diamondbacks' third baseman is sporting an OPS over 1.000 in May.

Jake Lamb went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI as the Diamondbacks topped the Brewers 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday. Lamb launched a solo homer in the fourth inning and plated another run with a double in the 10th as the Diamondbacks pulled away for good. The 26-year-old now has 14 home runs and 42 RBI to go along with a .284/.374/.591 batting line through 46 games. He has done next to nothing against southpaws, but that hasn’t stopped him from being arguably the top fantasy third baseman so far.