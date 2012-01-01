Jake Lamb | Third Baseman | #22

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lamb triples, doubles twice in win over Bucs
Mike Trout (thumb) has successful surgery
Castillo (groin) heading to disabled list
Cardinals decide to cut bait with Broxton
Bour homers twice in Marlins' romp over PHI
Springer goes 4-for-4 with two monster HRs
Dan Straily punches out 10 in defeat of Phils
Napoli (back) returns to TEX lineup Wednesday
Gregorius (hand) not in NYY lineup Wednesday
Travis stays hot with two-run homer vs. Reds
Adam Jones (ankle, hip) returns to O's lineup
Schebler slugs NL-leading 16th homer in loss
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
Corey Coleman to be 'out for a little while'
MIA has 'multiple plays' designed for Thomas
Jordan Howard 'noticeably slimmer' this year
James White has 'won over' Belichick, Brady
Larry Fitz: Chad Williams hands like Boldin's
Seferian-Jenkins has been sober since Jan. 21
New Rams coach gives Goff tepid endorsement
Carr says he won't talk extension after camp
Cleveland locks LB Kirksey up through 2021
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armstrong: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Matt Crafton: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Michael Annett: OneMain Financial 200 advance
T.J. Bell: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Elliott Sadler: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Stewart Friesen: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Allgaier: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Dylan Lupton: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland aims for inaugural K&N Memphis win
John Hunter Nemechek: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Bubba Wallace: OneMain Financial 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Yaya Toure could be handed a City lifeline
Clyne withdrawal hands Trippier his chance
M'baye Niang chooses not to stay at Watford
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Player Page
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Peralta
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Jake Lamb | Third Baseman | #22
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/9/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 6 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $573,300, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jake Lamb went 3-for-6 with two RBI, a walk, and a run scored as the Diamondbacks bested the Pirates 6-5 in 14 innings Wednesday.
Lamb opened the game's scoring with a two-run triple in the top of the third inning and doubled twice before drawing a walk in the Diamondbacks' decisive top of the 14th frame. The third baseman boosted his season OPS from .935 to .960 in the marathon victory at PNC Park. He has 14 home runs, 45 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 51 games this year for a Diamondbacks team that is sporting a record of 33-22. Lamb's breakout in 2016 was clearly no fluke.
May 31 - 7:14 PM
Jake Lamb singled twice and scored a run Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
Lamb's single to open the top of the fifth inning broke up Ivan Nova's perfect game, and his single in the seventh was part of a two-run rally. The Diamondbacks' third baseman is sporting an OPS over 1.000 in May.
May 30 - 9:54 PM
Jake Lamb went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI as the Diamondbacks topped the Brewers 4-2 in 10 innings on Friday.
Lamb launched a solo homer in the fourth inning and plated another run with a double in the 10th as the Diamondbacks pulled away for good. The 26-year-old now has 14 home runs and 42 RBI to go along with a .284/.374/.591 batting line through 46 games. He has done next to nothing against southpaws, but that hasn’t stopped him from being arguably the top fantasy third baseman so far.
May 27 - 12:34 AM
Jake Lamb went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Lamb cranked a two-run home run off Jose Quintana with nobody out in the fifth inning. He has been launching the ball out at a torrid pace this month, having crushed six home runs in his last 10 games alone. The 26-year-old third baseman boasts a .287/.381/.587 triple-slash with 13 homers and 40 RBI through 44 games played.
May 24 - 7:09 PM
Lamb triples, doubles twice in win over Bucs
May 31 - 7:14 PM
Jake Lamb picks up two hits, scores run
May 30 - 9:54 PM
Lamb homers, plates two runs in victory
May 27 - 12:34 AM
Jake Lamb stays hot with two-run homer
May 24 - 7:09 PM
More Jake Lamb Player News
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
6
3
.500
0
2
0
1
0
2
1
1
2
0
0
5
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
50
191
54
8
2
14
43
35
26
58
3
2
.283
.370
.565
.935
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
51
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
142
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 31
@ PIT
1
6
3
2
1
0
2
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.571
1.167
May 30
@ PIT
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
May 29
@ PIT
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 28
@ MLW
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 27
@ MLW
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 26
@ MLW
1
5
2
1
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.200
May 25
@ MLW
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Jeff Mathis
3
Chris Herrmann
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock (groin) was scheduled to "throw and hit and do some live running" at the Diamondbacks' spring training complex on Thursday, according to manager Torey Lovullo.
Pollock looks to be making nice progress as he works his way back from a right groin strain. He will not require a rehab assignment before returning and could potentially be activated sometime next week, although a firm timetable hasn't been established.
May 26
2
Socrates Brito
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Socrates Brito on the 60-day disabled list with a disclosed finger.
Brito had surgery to repair his dislocated left ring finger earlier this month. He remains out indefinitely. Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta will make up the Diamondbacks' Opening Day outfield.
Mar 28
3
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
10-Day DL
Taijuan Walker (blister) threw a successful three-inning simulated game on Tuesday.
"We’ll see how it responds tomorrow," Walker said, "but as of right now I feel pretty good." The right-hander was placed on the disabled list May 21, retroactive to May 20, with a blister on his right index finger. It's possible he could return to the Diamondbacks' starting rotation Sunday in Miami.
May 30
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
3
Archie Bradley
4
Randall Delgado
5
Andrew Chafin
6
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
7
Tom Wilhelmsen
8
T.J. McFarland
9
Jorge De La Rosa
Headlines
Glover's Glove Side Cut
May 31
Brad Johnson covers the latest happenings in the reliever and stolen base markets, including the emergence of Koda Glover.
More MLB Columns
»
Glover's Glove Side Cut
May 31
»
Dose: Falling Phils
May 31
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
»
MLB Live Chat
May 30
»
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
»
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
MLB Headlines
»
Lamb triples, doubles twice in win over Bucs
»
Mike Trout (thumb) has successful surgery
»
Castillo (groin) heading to disabled list
»
Cardinals decide to cut bait with Broxton
»
Bour homers twice in Marlins' romp over PHI
»
Springer goes 4-for-4 with two monster HRs
»
Dan Straily punches out 10 in defeat of Phils
»
Napoli (back) returns to TEX lineup Wednesday
»
Gregorius (hand) not in NYY lineup Wednesday
»
Travis stays hot with two-run homer vs. Reds
»
Adam Jones (ankle, hip) returns to O's lineup
»
Schebler slugs NL-leading 16th homer in loss
