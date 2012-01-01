Player Page

Jake Lamb | Third Baseman | #22

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/9/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Washington
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Jake Lamb went 3-for-6 with two RBI, a walk, and a run scored as the Diamondbacks bested the Pirates 6-5 in 14 innings Wednesday.
Lamb opened the game's scoring with a two-run triple in the top of the third inning and doubled twice before drawing a walk in the Diamondbacks' decisive top of the 14th frame. The third baseman boosted his season OPS from .935 to .960 in the marathon victory at PNC Park. He has 14 home runs, 45 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 51 games this year for a Diamondbacks team that is sporting a record of 33-22. Lamb's breakout in 2016 was clearly no fluke. May 31 - 7:14 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final63.500020102112005
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
501915482144335265832.283.370.565.935
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700005100
2016000014200
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 31@ PIT16321021120000.500.5711.167
May 30@ PIT14200001020000.500.500.500
May 29@ PIT14100000000000.250.250.250
May 28@ MLW14100011020000.250.250.250
May 27@ MLW13000000110000.000.250.000
May 26@ MLW15210121000000.400.4001.200
May 25@ MLW14000000000000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Jeff Mathis
3Chris Herrmann
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
3Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2JJ Hoover
3Archie Bradley
4Randall Delgado
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Tom Wilhelmsen
8T.J. McFarland
9Jorge De La Rosa
 

 