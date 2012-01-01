Chris Taylor | Second Baseman | #3

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez

2 Rob Segedin 10-Day DL

Rob Segedin (wrist) need surgery on his wrist, not on his injured toe, the Dodgers clarified on Friday. Segedin has been battling turf toe for the past month, but it turns out he needs corrective surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

2B 1 Logan Forsythe Sidelined

Logan Forsythe was held out of the Dodgers lineup on Saturday due to a right groin/hip issue. The injury is believed to be minor, but the Dodgers are want to give him a day off as a precautionary measure. He's expected to return to the lineup on Sunday.

2 Chase Utley

SS 1 Corey Seager

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner 10-Day DL

Justin Turner (hamstring) ran the bases Friday. It's the last step before he begins a rehab assignment. Turner is expected to return by next weekend if all goes well. He's missed the last couple weeks with a strained hamstring.

LF 1 Cody Bellinger

2 Franklin Gutierrez

3 Andre Ethier 60-Day DL

Andre Ethier (back) has yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team does not expect Etheir to return until some time after the All-Star break. There had been some hope in early May that he might be able to return at some point in June, but that was clearly overly optimistic. The veteran outfielder has yet to play in a game this season due to a lingering back concern.

4 Andrew Toles 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.

CF 1 Joc Pederson 7-Day DL

Joc Pederson is still experiencing mild concussion symptoms. Any level of concussion symptoms are obviously not good, and it doesn't sound like Pederson is poised to resume baseball activities soon. Consider him out indefinitely.

2 Enrique Hernandez

3 Cody Bellinger

RF 1 Yasiel Puig

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill

3 Kenta Maeda

5 Brandon McCarthy Sidelined

Brandon McCarthy was dealing with a blister on his right index finger Thursday against the Cardinals. That would explain why he lasted just four innings. It's been one injury after another for McCarthy, who already spent time on the DL with a separated shoulder earlier this year and exited his last start with knee tendinitis. Blisters can go either way, so it's unclear if McCarthy will be available to make his next start. If he can't go, the Dodgers would likely have to call up Julio Urias from Triple-A.

6 Alex Wood 10-Day DL

Alex Wood has flown back to Los Angeles to have his left clavicle and sternum examined by team doctors. Wood was only expected to miss one turn in the Dodgers' rotation, but his condition isn't progressing as hoped. The left-hander was placed on the disabled list May 29, retroactive to May 28, with inflammation in his SC joint -- which runs between the manubrium of the sternum and the clavicle bone. He had registered a terrific 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 60/15 K/BB ratio through 48 innings (eight starts, two relief appearances) this season. There should be a status update coming Friday.

7 Scott Kazmir 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred LHP Scott Kazmir from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Dodgers needed to clear 40-man roster space for waiver claims Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Kazmir remains out indefinitely with a hip issue.

8 Brock Stewart 60-Day DL

Brock Stewart (shoulder) let up three hits and two runs over two innings of work Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He also registered five strikeouts while throwing 36 of his 50 pitches for strikes. It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Stewart, but it was still a marked improvement from his previous outing at High-A Rancho Cucamonga (1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R). The right-hander compiled a 5.79 ERA in seven appearances (including five starts) for the Dodgers in 2016.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo

3 Pedro Baez

4 Adam Liberatore 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tightness. Liberatore just returned last week from a left triceps issue and could now be looking at a pretty lengthy absence. He's headed back to Los Angeles for an examination by team doctors. The lefty reliever has been limited to four appearances at the major league level in 2017.

5 Luis Avilan 10-Day DL

Luis Avilan (triceps) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Avilan will pitch at OKC on Sunday and Tuesday and could then return to the Dodgers' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since May 25 with soreness in his left triceps.

6 Chris Hatcher

7 Ross Stripling

8 Josh Fields

9 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.

10 Justin Marks

11 Brandon Morrow