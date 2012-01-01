Chris Taylor | Second Baseman | #3

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Taylor crushes go-ahead grand slam in ninth
Shaw gets three hits, belts grand slam vs LA
Healy goes 4-for-4 with two home runs vs Nats
Mike Napoli exits game with back spasms
Lively allows one run in major league debut
Werth pulled from game due to foot contusion
Jeff Hoffman to start Sunday against Padres
Hamilton leaves game with strained shoulder
Schebler diagnosed with left shoulder strain
Pence to be activated on Sunday or Monday
Volquez throws no-hitter versus Diamondbacks
Haniger (oblique) nearing a rehab assignment
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Nick Fairley dealing with heart issue
Ravens the 'perfect landing spot' for Maclin?
Sounds like Maclin's release was cap related
Tyreek Hill positioned for WR1 role on Chiefs
Chiefs cut WR Maclin after career-worst year
Report: 49ers could cut ILB Navorro Bowman
Ravens fear career-ending injury for Pitta
Koetter, Winston talk up Chris Godwin at OTAs
Joe Mixon inks his rookie deal with Bengals
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
LeBron drops 28-15-8 with 8 turnovers in loss
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in loss to GSW
Kevin Love has playoff career-high 21 boards
Tristan Thompson doesn't score in 22 minutes
Kyrie, J.R., LeBron, Love & Tristan starting
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray & Zaza starting Game 1
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Henrik Lundqvist hurt his knee at Worlds
Pekka Rinne expected to start Game 3 vs. PIT
Report: Avs could move Tyson Barrie
Duchene very likely to be moved this summer
Report: Oilers have offers for Jordan Eberle
EDM may sign McDavid & Draisaitl at same time
Bruins GM willing to trade first-round pick
Ducks hand coach Randy Carlyle an extension
It's unconfirmed, but Pekka Rinne is probable
Nick Bonino day-to-day with lower-body injury
Ducks and assistant Paul MacLean part ways
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Herbst earns ARCA career-first pole at Elko
Jorge Goeters tops Peak Mexico final practice
Chase Purdy earns first NASCAR K&N East pole
Andrew Ranger: Pole for Fast Eddie.CHOKO 250
Austin Theriault leads lone ARCA practice
Larson wins XFINITY Series race in Dover, DE
Cody Coughlin: Bar Harbor 200 results
Burton leads the way in Memphis practice
Justin Haley: Bar Harbor 200 results
Kennington leads Delaware (Ontario) practice
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Happy Hour
Austin Dillon 10th-quick, 22nd-fast Sat am
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Summerhays leads by 3 after 68 in Round 3
Past champ Kuchar posts 10-under w/ 67 in R3
Bubba Watson rides inward 30 to 68 in R3
Phil Mickelson set to skip the U.S. Open
Si Woo Kim (ankle) WDs during R3 of Memorial
Wood leads after 54 holes at Nordea Masters
Dustin Johnson headlines MCs at the Memorial
Summerhays climbs to solo 2nd, five adrift
A. Scott improves 10 shots in R2 of Memorial
Fowler bogey-free 66 on Day 2 at Memorial
Dufner sets a lofty 36-hole target @ Memorial
Donaldson claims Nordea Masters halfway lead
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Suspended UM WR Perry working out w/ team
Four-star LB Mitchell pledges to Buckeyes
Bielema receives vote of confidence from AD
Vols QB Sheriron Jones heading to JUCO
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs stepping down
K-State changes tune, clears Sutton transfer
6 WKU players indicted in frat house beating
Canes WR Richards blazes 4.31s forty
UT grants 5-star LB Fowler's transfer request
SEC amends grad transfer rules; Zaire to UF?
Bill Snyder: Corey Sutton failed 2 drug tests
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Musa strikes twice on international duty
Courtois reaffirms desire to stay at Chelsea
Schalke to wait on Baba Rahman loan
Schmeichel sidelined for Denmark
NUFC close in on their first summer signing
Toure signs new Man City contract
Southampton hoping to hold on to Van Dijk
Griezmann move unlikely & Zlatan's exit looms
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Eric Stults
(S)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(2B)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Cody Bellinger
(OF)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Justin Marks
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Chris Taylor | Second Baseman | #3
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/29/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 204
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Taylor launched a ninth-inning, go-ahead grand slam to beat the Brewers 10-8 on Saturday.
The Dodgers entered the final inning trailing by three runs. After Cody Bellinger walked with the bases loaded and one out, Taylor mashed a hanging breaking ball from Carlos Torres to straight-away center field and over the wall to stun the Milwaukee crowd. That wasn't Taylor's only exploit of the afternoon either. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, three runs scored and four RBI in the exciting ballgame. The 26-year-old is batting a studly .328/.425/.560 with seven homers, 26 runs, 23 RBI and three steals in 125 at-bats. Injuries to Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe have given Taylor a chance to play. He has played second base, shortstop, third base and center field for the Dodgers this year as they try to keep his hot bat in the lineup.
Jun 3 - 10:12 PM
Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.
Taylor's third hit of the evening, an RBI double to the center field gap, increased the Dodgers' lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. That would stand as the final score. He also made a nice diving catch in center field on a sinking liner. This was his third three-hit showing in his last 10 games. Over the course of 93 at-bats, the 26-year-old is slashing a cool .344/.445/.581 with five home runs and 18 RBI.
May 26 - 1:24 AM
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Chris Taylor could soon see starts in the outfield.
Logan Forsythe (toe) just returned from the disabled list, crowding the situations at second and third base. Roberts wants to continue finding regular starts for Taylor, who's slashing .333/.446/.583 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 29 games.
May 23 - 7:36 PM
Source:
Eric Stephen on Twitter
Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double versus the Marlins on Friday.
The Dodgers haven't missed Logan Forsythe at all with Taylor sporting an OPS in the neighborhood of 1.000 for weeks now. The Dodgers will be able to keep playing him regularly until Justin Turner returns.
May 20 - 2:41 AM
Taylor crushes go-ahead grand slam in ninth
Jun 3 - 10:12 PM
Taylor notches three hits in win over STL
May 26 - 1:24 AM
Chris Taylor could see starts in outfield
May 23 - 7:36 PM
Chris Taylor hits fifth homer
May 20 - 2:41 AM
More Chris Taylor Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
1
4
2
3
0
1
0
1
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
40
121
38
7
0
6
19
23
20
38
1
2
.314
.411
.521
.932
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
20
1
6
10
0
2016
0
0
7
6
10
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 3
@ MLW
1
4
3
1
0
1
4
3
1
1
2
0
0
0
.750
.800
1.750
Jun 2
@ MLW
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 1
@ STL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
May 31
@ STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 30
@ STL
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
3
1
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
.500
May 29
@ STL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 28
CHC
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
10
43
10
2
2
1
5
8
5
5
1
2
.233
.327
.442
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Rob Segedin
10-Day DL
Rob Segedin (wrist) need surgery on his wrist, not on his injured toe, the Dodgers clarified on Friday.
Segedin has been battling turf toe for the past month, but it turns out he needs corrective surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.
May 27
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
Sidelined
Logan Forsythe was held out of the Dodgers lineup on Saturday due to a right groin/hip issue.
The injury is believed to be minor, but the Dodgers are want to give him a day off as a precautionary measure. He's expected to return to the lineup on Sunday.
Jun 3
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
10-Day DL
Justin Turner (hamstring) ran the bases Friday.
It's the last step before he begins a rehab assignment. Turner is expected to return by next weekend if all goes well. He's missed the last couple weeks with a strained hamstring.
Jun 2
LF
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Andre Ethier
60-Day DL
Andre Ethier (back) has yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team does not expect Etheir to return until some time after the All-Star break. There had been some hope in early May that he might be able to return at some point in June, but that was clearly overly optimistic. The veteran outfielder has yet to play in a game this season due to a lingering back concern.
May 31
4
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Joc Pederson
7-Day DL
Joc Pederson is still experiencing mild concussion symptoms.
Any level of concussion symptoms are obviously not good, and it doesn't sound like Pederson is poised to resume baseball activities soon. Consider him out indefinitely.
May 28
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Cody Bellinger
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
Sidelined
Brandon McCarthy was dealing with a blister on his right index finger Thursday against the Cardinals.
That would explain why he lasted just four innings. It's been one injury after another for McCarthy, who already spent time on the DL with a separated shoulder earlier this year and exited his last start with knee tendinitis. Blisters can go either way, so it's unclear if McCarthy will be available to make his next start. If he can't go, the Dodgers would likely have to call up Julio Urias from Triple-A.
Jun 1
6
Alex Wood
10-Day DL
Alex Wood has flown back to Los Angeles to have his left clavicle and sternum examined by team doctors.
Wood was only expected to miss one turn in the Dodgers' rotation, but his condition isn't progressing as hoped. The left-hander was placed on the disabled list May 29, retroactive to May 28, with inflammation in his SC joint -- which runs between the manubrium of the sternum and the clavicle bone. He had registered a terrific 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 60/15 K/BB ratio through 48 innings (eight starts, two relief appearances) this season. There should be a status update coming Friday.
Jun 1
7
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Scott Kazmir from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed to clear 40-man roster space for waiver claims Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Kazmir remains out indefinitely with a hip issue.
May 26
8
Brock Stewart
60-Day DL
Brock Stewart (shoulder) let up three hits and two runs over two innings of work Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
He also registered five strikeouts while throwing 36 of his 50 pitches for strikes. It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Stewart, but it was still a marked improvement from his previous outing at High-A Rancho Cucamonga (1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R). The right-hander compiled a 5.79 ERA in seven appearances (including five starts) for the Dodgers in 2016.
Jun 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
3
Pedro Baez
4
Adam Liberatore
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tightness.
Liberatore just returned last week from a left triceps issue and could now be looking at a pretty lengthy absence. He's headed back to Los Angeles for an examination by team doctors. The lefty reliever has been limited to four appearances at the major league level in 2017.
Jun 1
5
Luis Avilan
10-Day DL
Luis Avilan (triceps) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Avilan will pitch at OKC on Sunday and Tuesday and could then return to the Dodgers' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since May 25 with soreness in his left triceps.
Jun 3
6
Chris Hatcher
7
Ross Stripling
8
Josh Fields
9
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
10
Justin Marks
11
Brandon Morrow
12
Grant Dayton
Week That Was: Trout Out
Jun 3
Nick Nelson's rundown of the past week discusses Mike Trout's timeline, Corey Kluber's return, and more.
