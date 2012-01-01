Player Page

Chris Taylor | Second Baseman | #3

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 204
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Chris Taylor launched a ninth-inning, go-ahead grand slam to beat the Brewers 10-8 on Saturday.
The Dodgers entered the final inning trailing by three runs. After Cody Bellinger walked with the bases loaded and one out, Taylor mashed a hanging breaking ball from Carlos Torres to straight-away center field and over the wall to stun the Milwaukee crowd. That wasn't Taylor's only exploit of the afternoon either. He went 3-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, three runs scored and four RBI in the exciting ballgame. The 26-year-old is batting a studly .328/.425/.560 with seven homers, 26 runs, 23 RBI and three steals in 125 at-bats. Injuries to Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe have given Taylor a chance to play. He has played second base, shortstop, third base and center field for the Dodgers this year as they try to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Jun 3 - 10:12 PM
More Chris Taylor Player News

In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750142301011020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
40121387061923203812.314.411.521.932
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017002016100
201600761001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 3@ MLW14310143112000.750.8001.750
Jun 2@ MLW11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 1@ STL13100000110000.333.500.333
May 31@ STL14100000020000.250.250.250
May 30@ STL14200003120000.500.600.500
May 29@ STL13000001120000.000.250.000
May 28CHC15100001011000.200.200.200
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA104310221585512.233.327.442
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Cody Bellinger
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4Andrew Toles
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
3Cody Bellinger
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Alex Wood
7Scott Kazmir
8Brock Stewart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Adam Liberatore
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Ross Stripling
8Josh Fields
9Yimi Garcia
10Justin Marks
11Brandon Morrow
12Grant Dayton
 

 