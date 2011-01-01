Matt Andriese | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (27) / 8/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: California Riverside Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $547,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matt Andriese struck out eight over seven shutout innings in the Rays' 5-1 win over the Marlins on Thursday. The eight strikeouts were a season high for the 27-year-old, who allowed just five singles and walked three in his seven innings. The seven scoreless lowered his ERA to 3.09 through six starts. There's not a ton to love about Andriese's fantasy game, but the Rays always seem to have starters who come out of nowhere to outperform expectations and he pitches in a favorable home park. That still doesn't make him much more than a streaming option, including Tuesday when he takes on the Royals.

Matt Andriese surrendered four runs -- three earned -- in seven innings of work and was charged with a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He gave up an unearned run in the first inning and an earned run in the fourth. Justin Smoak took him deep with a runner aboard in the sixth. Andriese allowed five hits, issued three walks and punched out four batters in the quality start. He falls to 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA through his first five starts.

Matt Andriese yielded three earned runs over five innings Sunday in a no-decision versus the Astros. Andriese surrendered a two-run homer to Carlos Correa in the third inning and a solo shot to Jose Altuve in the fifth. Tampa Bay led by four runs after the first inning but fell 6-4 in extras. Andriese will carry a 3.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into his next start on the road versus the Blue Jays.