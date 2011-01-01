Matt Andriese | Starting Pitcher | #35

Welcome,
Dexter Fowler (shoulder) undergoing an MRI
Mets/Braves postponed after two-hour delay
Andriese fires seven scoreless versus Marlins
Beckham homers twice in win over Marlins
Hill lasts 2/3 of an inning in rehab outing
Dexter Fowler sidelined by shoulder strain
Stephen Piscotty exits with hamstring strain
Carlos Gonzalez leaves with calf cramp
Update: Trout out with hamstring tightness
Hanigan collects three hits in Rockies debut
Gary Sanchez (biceps) to be activated Friday
Mike Trout getting the night off Thursday
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 4
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
John Wall scores 24 points in Game 3 win
Shelvin Mack expected to start in Game 2
Kelly Oubre gets ejected in second quarter
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Ian Mahinmi (calf) is a game-time decision
Stephen Curry (ankle) good to go for Game 2
George Hill (toe) ruled out for Game 2
Kyle Lowry (ankle) misses practice Thursday
Tony Parker (quad) ruled out for playoffs
John Wall (ankle) good to go for Game 3
Pau Gasol starts in Spurs' Game 2 victory
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in Game 2 win
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Davis makes ARCA debut with VMS at Talladega
Hemric's crew chief suspended after Richmond
Denny Hamlin's team penalized at Richmond
Joey Logano's win at Richmond 'encumbered'
Brendan Gaughan: Spark Energy 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Spark Energy 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Spark Energy 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Talladega
Ben Kennedy: Spark Energy 300 advance
Vinnie Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Travis Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Justin Haley: General Tire 200 advance
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
Texas Tech WR Giles opts to transfer out
Xavier Washington suspended on cocaine charge
Georgia RB Holyfield arrested for marijuana
Weather
Roster
Jose Alvarado
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Blake Snell
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Rickie Weeks
(1B)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Daniel Robertson
(3B)
Matt Andriese | Starting Pitcher | #35
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/29/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
California Riverside
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $547,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Andriese struck out eight over seven shutout innings in the Rays' 5-1 win over the Marlins on Thursday.
The eight strikeouts were a season high for the 27-year-old, who allowed just five singles and walked three in his seven innings. The seven scoreless lowered his ERA to 3.09 through six starts. There's not a ton to love about Andriese's fantasy game, but the Rays always seem to have starters who come out of nowhere to outperform expectations and he pitches in a favorable home park. That still doesn't make him much more than a streaming option, including Tuesday when he takes on the Royals.
May 4 - 10:51 PM
Matt Andriese surrendered four runs -- three earned -- in seven innings of work and was charged with a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.
He gave up an unearned run in the first inning and an earned run in the fourth. Justin Smoak took him deep with a runner aboard in the sixth. Andriese allowed five hits, issued three walks and punched out four batters in the quality start. He falls to 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA through his first five starts.
Apr 29 - 4:24 PM
Matt Andriese yielded three earned runs over five innings Sunday in a no-decision versus the Astros.
Andriese surrendered a two-run homer to Carlos Correa in the third inning and a solo shot to Jose Altuve in the fifth. Tampa Bay led by four runs after the first inning but fell 6-4 in extras. Andriese will carry a 3.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into his next start on the road versus the Blue Jays.
Apr 23 - 4:52 PM
Matt Andriese pitched six innings of one-run ball to pick up his first victory Tuesday against the Tigers.
Andriese didn't impress this spring and could have lost his rotation spot had someone else stepped up, but no one really did. He's been fine since the games started counting, amassing a 3.38 ERA and a 14/5 K/BB ratio in three starts. He should remain useful in AL-only leagues.
Apr 19 - 12:27 AM
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
1.143
0
0
5
3
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
5
5
1
1
0
0
28.0
27
14
12
10
22
0
0
3.86
1.32
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 4
MIA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
0
0
3
8
0
0
.00
1.14
Apr 29
@ TOR
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
5
4
3
3
4
0
0
3.86
1.14
Apr 23
HOU
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
6
3
3
2
4
0
0
5.40
1.60
Apr 18
DET
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
1
1
1
5
0
0
1.50
.83
Apr 13
@ NYY
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
1
1
3
5
0
0
1.50
1.33
Apr 7
TOR
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
7
5
4
1
4
0
0
9.00
2.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) has begun to take dry swings.
Ramos has also been throwing as he continues his rehab from meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee suffered last September. The Rays signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in mid-December. A return in early June represents the most optimistic timetable, here, but that timetable should clarify as Ramos continues to progress in his recovery.
Apr 19
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (heel) is aiming to begin a rehab assignment by the end of next week.
Duffy ran the bases Monday and will do so again on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from Achilles tendon surgery. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times hears the 26-year-old shortstop is aiming to join the Rays around late May. Tim Beckham has played well so far as Duffy's fill-in.
May 3
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shane Peterson. Boxberger went on the DL with a lat injury and is now also battling a strained flexor tendon. He's throwing again but will obviously be sidelined for a while.
Apr 14
3
Xavier Cedeno
10-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) will not require surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.
He's been given a PRP injection and will be shut down for the next month. Cedeno will have a chance to return to the Rays sometime in the second half.
Apr 28
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
Paternity
Rays placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the paternity leave list.
Ramirez can miss up to three days. The 27-year-old right-hander has posted a cool 2.75 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 13/2 K/BB ratio in 19 2/3 innings (one start, seven relief appearances) this season for Tampa Bay.
May 4
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.
Hunter suffered the injury while covering first base on Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 23
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Austin Pruitt
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Chih-Wei Hu
