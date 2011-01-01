Player Page

Matt Andriese | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: California Riverside
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Matt Andriese struck out eight over seven shutout innings in the Rays' 5-1 win over the Marlins on Thursday.
The eight strikeouts were a season high for the 27-year-old, who allowed just five singles and walked three in his seven innings. The seven scoreless lowered his ERA to 3.09 through six starts. There's not a ton to love about Andriese's fantasy game, but the Rays always seem to have starters who come out of nowhere to outperform expectations and he pitches in a favorable home park. That still doesn't make him much more than a streaming option, including Tuesday when he takes on the Royals. May 4 - 10:51 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.001.1430053800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB55110028.02714121022003.861.32
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 4MIA111007.05003800.001.14
Apr 29@ TOR110107.054334003.861.14
Apr 23HOU110005.063324005.401.60
Apr 18DET111006.041115001.50.83
Apr 13@ NYY110006.051135001.501.33
Apr 7TOR110004.075414009.002.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Austin Pruitt
11Jose Alvarado
12Chih-Wei Hu
 

 