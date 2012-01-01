Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wil Myers sinks Giants with three-run blast
Ty Blach hurls seven shutout innings Sunday
Norris records another save Sunday vs. TEX
Sano homers, drives in five Sunday versus KC
Duvall goes 4-for-5 in comeback win at STL
Keuchel dominant again, Astros defeat A's
Nats' Rendon has 3 homers, 10 RBI in rout
Domingo Santana slugs two homers vs. ATL
Braun leaves game with trapezius tightness
Thor undergoing MRI for possible lat strain
Avisail Garcia leaves game with tight groin
Ian Desmond activated from disabled list
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Christian Arroyo
(3B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Ty Blach
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Denard Span
(OF)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Chris Stratton
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Matt Cain
(S)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Ty Blach | Relief Pitcher | #50
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Creighton
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $536,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ty Blach was outstanding in a no-decision against the Padres, allowing just three hits over seven shutout innings.
Blach walked two and struck out one on the afternoon. Of the three hits that he allowed only one, an Austin Hedges double, went for extra bases. So far, Blach has been impressive through his first two starts and he owns a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP on the season. He'll continue to occupy Madison Bumgarner's spot in the rotation at least through the All-Star break and is worth a look in all mixed leagues. His next turn comes on Saturday against the Reds in Cincinnati.
Apr 30 - 7:32 PM
Ty Blach allowed two earned runs, four hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a loss Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Blach was taking the place of Madison Bumgarner (shoulder, ribs) in what would have been a marquee pitching matchup against Clayton Kershaw. Blach still ended up giving the home fans a treat in the 2-1 loss, throwing 47 of his 75 pitches for strikes. Manager Bruce Bochy announced Blach will fill in while MadBum is on the shelf and so far, so good. He even contributed a double with a run scored in two at-bats to look like Bumgarner in the offensive department, too.
Apr 26 - 2:53 AM
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Ty Blach will replace Madison Bumgarner (shoulder, ribs) in the rotation.
Assuming he's not needed in relief in the next few days, Blach will make his first start of the season on Tuesday against the Dodgers. Blach has thrown just 4 2/3 innings this season an no more than one inning at a time, so he figures to be limited from a pitch count perspective Tuesday. He's worth owning in NL-only leagues with Bumgarner expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Apr 21 - 5:47 PM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Tyler Blach fanned four while allowing two runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings during Saturday's split-squad Cactus League match-up with the Diamondbacks.
Blach allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, one of which came home on an RBI triple by Jake Lamb. He proceeded to settle in over the remainder of his short outing. In a two-start cup of coffee last season, the 26-year-old southpaw allowed just two runs on eight hits over 17 innings. He will likely open the season in the minors, but should see work with the big league club as the season unfolds.
Mar 11 - 7:24 PM
Ty Blach hurls seven shutout innings Sunday
Apr 30 - 7:32 PM
Ty Blach holds his own against L.A.'s ace
Apr 26 - 2:53 AM
Blach replacing Bumgarner in Giants' rotation
Apr 21 - 5:47 PM
Tyler Blach strikes out four in spring outing
Mar 11 - 7:24 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
0
0
0
.00
.714
0
0
3
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
8
1
0
1
0
0
10.2
7
5
5
4
4
0
0
4.22
1.03
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 30
SD
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
3
0
0
2
1
0
0
.00
.71
Apr 25
LA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
4
2
2
1
2
0
0
3.60
1.00
Apr 21
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 18
@ KC
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.50
Apr 15
COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 13
COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 11
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 6
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
3
3
2
0
0
0
27.00
4.00
Apr 2
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
10-Day DL
Giants placed INF/OF Aaron Hill on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain.
It's not clear when Hill suffered the injury or how long he'll be out. He had been operating as a utility player for the Giants, getting some playing time at second base, third base and left field.
Apr 24
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
10-Day DL
Giants transferred SS Brandon Crawford from the three-day bereavement list to the 10-day disabled list.
He was on the bereavement list due to a death in the family but was also suffering from a strained groin that will keep him sidelined for at least another week. His DL stint was backdated to April 26th.
Apr 29
3B
1
Christian Arroyo
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Jarrett Parker
60-Day DL
Giants transferred OF Jarrett Parker to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allowed the Giants to add Michael Morse to their 40-man roster. Parker collided with the outfield wall last week and broke his collarbone. The Giants will be without him for at least another two months.
Apr 26
3
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Mac Williamson (quad) has begun a rehab assignment at High-A San Jose.
Williams first tweaked his left quad a month ago but is finally game-ready. He should be activated within a week or so and will be in the mix for starts in left field.
Apr 21
CF
1
Denard Span
10-Day DL
Denard Span (shoulder) said his MRI showed "nothing alarming."
Team doctors will convene with a radiologist on Friday just to make sure they see the same thing. Span is now hoping to be back within a couple of weeks. In the mean time, Gorkys Hernandez will continue to split reps with Drew Stubbs in center field.
Apr 27
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Drew Stubbs
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
10-Day DL
The Giants confirmed Friday that Madison Bumgarner is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain.
The Giants had originally hoped he would be ready to return in six-to-eight weeks, but now there's a much clearer picture. Tentatively, the Giants expect their star southpaw to return around after All-Star break. While the diagnosis hasn't changed, at least there now appears to be a clear timetable for his return to the Giants' rotation and fantasy owners can expect to have him back for the second half of the season, barring any setbacks.
Apr 28
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Steven Okert
7
Bryan Morris
8
Chris Stratton
9
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
Headlines
One Month Down
Apr 30
Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire targets for Monday, May 1
More MLB Columns
»
One Month Down
Apr 30
»
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
»
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
»
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
»
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
»
Daily Dose: Miserable Mets
Apr 28
»
Podcast: Youth is Served
Apr 27
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
Apr 27
MLB Headlines
»
Wil Myers sinks Giants with three-run blast
»
Ty Blach hurls seven shutout innings Sunday
»
Norris records another save Sunday vs. TEX
»
Sano homers, drives in five Sunday versus KC
»
Duvall goes 4-for-5 in comeback win at STL
»
Keuchel dominant again, Astros defeat A's
»
Nats' Rendon has 3 homers, 10 RBI in rout
»
Domingo Santana slugs two homers vs. ATL
»
Braun leaves game with trapezius tightness
»
Thor undergoing MRI for possible lat strain
»
Avisail Garcia leaves game with tight groin
»
Ian Desmond activated from disabled list
