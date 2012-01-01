Player Page

Ty Blach | Relief Pitcher | #50

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Creighton
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Ty Blach was outstanding in a no-decision against the Padres, allowing just three hits over seven shutout innings.
Blach walked two and struck out one on the afternoon. Of the three hits that he allowed only one, an Austin Hedges double, went for extra bases. So far, Blach has been impressive through his first two starts and he owns a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP on the season. He'll continue to occupy Madison Bumgarner's spot in the rotation at least through the All-Star break and is worth a look in all mixed leagues. His next turn comes on Saturday against the Reds in Cincinnati. Apr 30 - 7:32 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0000.00.7140032100100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF81010010.275544004.221.03
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 30SD110007.03002100.00.71
Apr 25LA110105.042212003.601.00
Apr 21@ COL100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 18@ KC10000.20001000.001.50
Apr 15COL100001.01000000.001.00
Apr 13COL100001.00000100.00.00
Apr 11ARZ10000.10000000.00.00
Apr 6@ ARZ100001.0233200027.004.00
Apr 2@ ARZ10000.20000000.00.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Christian Arroyo
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Eduardo Nunez
2Jarrett Parker
3Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Drew Stubbs
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Steven Okert
7Bryan Morris
8Chris Stratton
9Will Smith
 

 