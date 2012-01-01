Ty Blach | Relief Pitcher | #50 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (26) / 10/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Creighton Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $536,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ty Blach was outstanding in a no-decision against the Padres, allowing just three hits over seven shutout innings. Blach walked two and struck out one on the afternoon. Of the three hits that he allowed only one, an Austin Hedges double, went for extra bases. So far, Blach has been impressive through his first two starts and he owns a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP on the season. He'll continue to occupy Madison Bumgarner's spot in the rotation at least through the All-Star break and is worth a look in all mixed leagues. His next turn comes on Saturday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Ty Blach allowed two earned runs, four hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a loss Tuesday against the Dodgers. Blach was taking the place of Madison Bumgarner (shoulder, ribs) in what would have been a marquee pitching matchup against Clayton Kershaw. Blach still ended up giving the home fans a treat in the 2-1 loss, throwing 47 of his 75 pitches for strikes. Manager Bruce Bochy announced Blach will fill in while MadBum is on the shelf and so far, so good. He even contributed a double with a run scored in two at-bats to look like Bumgarner in the offensive department, too.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Ty Blach will replace Madison Bumgarner (shoulder, ribs) in the rotation. Assuming he's not needed in relief in the next few days, Blach will make his first start of the season on Tuesday against the Dodgers. Blach has thrown just 4 2/3 innings this season an no more than one inning at a time, so he figures to be limited from a pitch count perspective Tuesday. He's worth owning in NL-only leagues with Bumgarner expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter