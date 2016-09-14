Derek Law | Relief Pitcher | #64 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (26) / 9/14/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Miami Dade (FL) CC Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 9 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $545,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com writes Tuesday evening that "Derek Law seems the likely choice to be elevated to closer" for the Giants. Mark Melancon was placed on the disabled list just before Tuesday's game with a pronator strain near his right elbow. He could very well need longer than 10 days, giving Law even more attractiveness as a waiver-wire add. Hunter Strickland might also see some ninth-inning opportunities and is worth stashing in deeper leagues. Giants manager Bruce Bochy should tip his hand on the situation in the coming days. Source: CSNBayArea.com

Derek Law got a one-out save by striking out Yasiel Puig in Monday's 4-3 win. The Giants decided to give Mark Melancon the night off after a busy week that culminated in a blown save Sunday. Steven Okert did the dirty work tonight, retiring all five batters he faced in the eighth and ninth. Manager Bruce Bochy, though, didn't give him the chance to finish with Puig coming up. Law got the call and notched his second career save.

Giants activated RHP Derek Law from the 15-day disabled list. Law will return to the San Francisco bullpen for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Padres after missing around three weeks with a right elbow sprain. The 26-year-old owns a stellar 1.94 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 47/9 K/BB ratio in 51 innings this season and could find his way into save opportunities given how poorly the Giants' other relievers have pitched. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is featuring a carousel at closer at the moment, though Hunter Strickland probably still remains the favorite.