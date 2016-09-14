Player Page

Derek Law | Relief Pitcher | #64

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Miami Dade (FL) CC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 9 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com writes Tuesday evening that "Derek Law seems the likely choice to be elevated to closer" for the Giants.
Mark Melancon was placed on the disabled list just before Tuesday's game with a pronator strain near his right elbow. He could very well need longer than 10 days, giving Law even more attractiveness as a waiver-wire add. Hunter Strickland might also see some ninth-inning opportunities and is worth stashing in deeper leagues. Giants manager Bruce Bochy should tip his hand on the situation in the coming days. May 9 - 7:40 PM
Source: CSNBayArea.com
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF160301315.01744614002.401.53
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 8@ NYM100001.01002000.003.00
May 7@ CIN100001.01000200.001.00
May 3@ LA10000.11000100.003.00
May 1@ LA10001.10000100.00.00
Apr 30SD100001.02000300.002.00
Apr 28SD101001.01000100.001.00
Apr 26LA101001.01000000.001.00
Apr 24LA100001.011111009.002.00
Apr 23@ COL100001.00000000.00.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Christian Arroyo
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Eduardo Nunez
2Jarrett Parker
3Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Drew Stubbs
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Steven Okert
7Bryan Morris
8Josh Osich
9Will Smith
 

 