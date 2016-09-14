Derek Law | Relief Pitcher | #64

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Derek Law 'likely choice' to close for Giants
Yelich ejected in first inning Tuesday vs STL
Giants place closer Melancon (elbow) on DL
Kinsler (hamstring) scratched from DET lineup
K-Rod out, Justin Wilson in as Tigers closer
A.J. Griffin spins shutout against Padres
Mike Trout (hamstring) sitting again Tuesday
Blackmon, CarGo out for second game Tues.
Dexter Fowler (shoulder) out again Tuesday
Hahn: Moncada not close to MLB promotion
Reynolds goes 3-for-4 with 12th HR vs. Cubs
O's closer Britton (forearm) down 45-60 days
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills tab Brandon Beane to replace Whaley
2013 third-rounder Hugh Thornton retiring
Rams targeting camp for Tavon Austin (wrist)
New WRs coach: Moncrief 'has all the tools'
Report: Saints expect Unger back in August
'It's difficult to see' DBG making the roster
Spencer Ware still the 'likely starter?'
Mixon will 'get a heavy dose' of snaps in 17
Zeke wants to be 'more dominant' at 2nd level
Seahawks claim RB Mike Davis off waivers
Justin Pugh not working at tackle in practice
Max Unger has foot surgery, out indefinitely
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patty Mills starting, Murray to the bench
Stevens expects Bradley to play in Game 5
Eric Gordon to start in Game 5 on Tuesday
Gordon Hayward scores 25, Jazz eliminated
Stephen Curry scores 30 w/ seven dimes in win
Draymond Green triple-doubles, GSW sweeps UTA
Rodney Hood diagnosed with knee sprain
George Hill (toe) won't play in Game 4
Allen Crabbe set to undergo foot surgery
Report: Rudy Gay (Achilles) plans to opt out
Avery Bradley (hip) hopeful to practice Tues
Ryan Anderson expects to come off the bench
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
Tuukka Rask undergoes groin surgery
Patrice Bergeron has sports hernia surgery
Dallas acquires rights to Ben Bishop
Blues say Tarasenko doesn't need surgery
Devils open to sign and trade for Kovalchuk
Tavares underwent hand surgery last month
Braden Holtby needs only 16 saves in 5-2 win
Andre Burakovsky nets two as Caps tie series
Trevor Daley (lower body) won't play Monday
Leon Draisaitl nets 3 G, 2 A in Oilers romp
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Cindric: Toyota Tundra 250 advance
Brett Moffitt: Toyota Tundra 250 advance
Sargeant: DNF at Talladega Superspeedway
Darrell Wallace Jr.: Spark Energy 300 results
Timothy Peters: Toyota Tundra 250 advance
Weatherman: DNF at Talladega Superspeedway
DNF for Hemric in Talladega XFINITY event
Chase Purdy: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Bret Holmes: DNF at Talladega Superspeedway
Michael Annett: Spark Energy 300 results
Travis Miller: So. Boston Twin-100s results
Gilliland nabs 2 podium finishes in Twin 100s
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lawrie takes on track extended to 7,419 yds
Jason Day back to defend at TPC Sawgrass
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
Kevin Tway bags third straight top-5 finish
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
Denmark defeats Australia, wins GolfSixes
Paratore helps Italy makes the semi-finals
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Louisville experiments with Bonnafon at RB
Bielema expects RB Whaley to step up in 2017
CFB early signing period (Dec 20-22) approved
Hogs RB Williams (neck) retires from football
PFF mocks OSU QB Rudolph No. 3 overall
Auburn QB Woody Barrett announces transfer
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
SC's Samuel, Moore cleared in fight probe
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mahrez linked with move away from LEI
Arsenal rumored to be chasing Michael Zorc
Caballero fighting for new contract
Costa linked again with China move
AFC duo face a late test ahead of Saints game
Evans hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Markovic could miss the season run-in
Fabregas sets assist record in defeat of Boro
Boro relegated after defeat at Chelsea
Chelsea move one win away from PL title
Stanislas plays down injury concerns
Claude confident key defender will stay
Derek Law
Weather |
Roster
Christian Arroyo
(3B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ty Blach
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Derek Law | Relief Pitcher | #64
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Miami Dade (FL) CC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 9 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $545,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com writes Tuesday evening that "Derek Law seems the likely choice to be elevated to closer" for the Giants.
Mark Melancon was placed on the disabled list just before Tuesday's game with a pronator strain near his right elbow. He could very well need longer than 10 days, giving Law even more attractiveness as a waiver-wire add. Hunter Strickland might also see some ninth-inning opportunities and is worth stashing in deeper leagues. Giants manager Bruce Bochy should tip his hand on the situation in the coming days.
May 9 - 7:40 PM
Source:
CSNBayArea.com
Derek Law got a one-out save by striking out Yasiel Puig in Monday's 4-3 win.
The Giants decided to give Mark Melancon the night off after a busy week that culminated in a blown save Sunday. Steven Okert did the dirty work tonight, retiring all five batters he faced in the eighth and ninth. Manager Bruce Bochy, though, didn't give him the chance to finish with Puig coming up. Law got the call and notched his second career save.
May 2 - 1:20 AM
Giants activated RHP Derek Law from the 15-day disabled list.
Law will return to the San Francisco bullpen for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Padres after missing around three weeks with a right elbow sprain. The 26-year-old owns a stellar 1.94 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 47/9 K/BB ratio in 51 innings this season and could find his way into save opportunities given how poorly the Giants' other relievers have pitched. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is featuring a carousel at closer at the moment, though Hunter Strickland probably still remains the favorite.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Derek Law (elbow) is set to be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday.
Law wound up missing a little under three weeks with a right elbow strain. He was sporting an excellent 1.94 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 47/9 K/BB ratio in 51 innings before the injury and the Giants will hope the 25-year-old right-hander can quickly return to form. He has a shot at some saves if that happens.
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 07:59:00 PM
Source:
John Shea on Twitter
Derek Law 'likely choice' to close for Giants
May 9 - 7:40 PM
Derek Law gets one out save
May 2 - 1:20 AM
Giants activate Derek Law from disabled list
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Derek Law (elbow) to be activated Wed.
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 07:59:00 PM
More Derek Law Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
16
0
3
0
1
3
15.0
17
4
4
6
14
0
0
2.40
1.53
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 8
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
.00
3.00
May 7
@ CIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
May 3
@ LA
1
0
0
0
0
.1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
3.00
May 1
@ LA
1
0
0
0
1
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 30
SD
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
2.00
Apr 28
SD
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 26
LA
1
0
1
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 24
LA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 23
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
10-Day DL
Aaron Hill (forearm) is scheduled for an MRI.
Hill was placed on the disabled list with a right forearm strain on April 24. His timetable for return remains unclear, though this MRI figures to help shed some light on just how long he might be out of commission.
May 3
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
10-Day DL
Brandon Crawford (groin) will play another rehab game with Double-A Richmond.
The hope had been that Crawford's first game with Richmond on Monday would be all that he needs, but the Giants have decided he needs another day. He'll play seven innings for Richmond on Tuesday before then hopefully rejoining the big club.
May 8
3B
1
Christian Arroyo
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Jarrett Parker
60-Day DL
Giants transferred OF Jarrett Parker to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allowed the Giants to add Michael Morse to their 40-man roster. Parker collided with the outfield wall last week and broke his collarbone. The Giants will be without him for at least another two months.
Apr 26
3
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Mac Williamson (quad) has begun a rehab assignment at High-A San Jose.
Williams first tweaked his left quad a month ago but is finally game-ready. He should be activated within a week or so and will be in the mix for starts in left field.
Apr 21
CF
1
Denard Span
10-Day DL
Denard Span (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A San Jose on Tuesday.
It sounds like he'll probably be activated later this week if all goes well. Giants manager Bruce Bochy plans to put Span back in the leadoff spot once activated, with Jon Panik likely moving to the No. 2 spot and Brandon Belt sliding down to the middle of the order.
May 8
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Drew Stubbs
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
10-Day DL
The Giants confirmed Friday that Madison Bumgarner is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain.
The Giants had originally hoped he would be ready to return in six-to-eight weeks, but now there's a much clearer picture. Tentatively, the Giants expect their star southpaw to return around after All-Star break. While the diagnosis hasn't changed, at least there now appears to be a clear timetable for his return to the Giants' rotation and fantasy owners can expect to have him back for the second half of the season, barring any setbacks.
Apr 28
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
10-Day DL
Giants placed RHP Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list with a mild right pronator strain.
The injury is on the side of his forearm near his throwing elbow. That's all the information available right now. Derek Law is expected to be elevated to the closer role for San Francisco, though Hunter Strickland (0.82 ERA in 11 innings this season) could also factor into the mix. There should be more clarity from Giants manager Bruce Bochy after Tuesday's game in New York.
May 9
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Steven Okert
7
Bryan Morris
8
Josh Osich
9
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
