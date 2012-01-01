Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Nick Williams | Outfielder | #65
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports that the Phillies are calling up outfield prospect Nick Williams.
A top-100 prospect, Williams has batted .280/.328/.511 with 15 homers, 44 RBI and five stolen bases for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. The 23-year-old has major plate discipline issues (he has an 90/16 K/BB ratio in 2017), but he's loaded with upside and is a worth a look in fantasy leagues. MLB.com's Todd Zolecki hears that Williams isn't necessarily up for the long haul, but the outfielder should at the very least start regularly against righties in left field while he's with the big club.
Jun 30 - 10:00 AM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Phillies prospect Nick Williams went 2-for-4 with a homer on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The homer gives Williams 13 on the season. He's crushed the ball as of late, and he ranks among the International League leaders in homers and RBI now. If only he had a semblance of patience at the plate. Even with the approach problems, Williams has put himself back into call-up discussion, especially with the Phillies being terrible.
Jun 12 - 2:05 PM
Phillies OF prospect Nick Williams homered on Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
It's the fifth homer of the season for Williams. After struggling for most of 2016, he has unfortunately continued that trend. The approach remains a mess, and he's not making enough hard contact to compensate for the lack of walks. At this point, Williams looks more like a reclamation project than an actual prospect. That's disappointing.
May 22 - 2:48 PM
Phillies OF prospect Nick Williams went 2-for-4 on Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Williams did strike out once, but he also picked up a double and scored a run. It was not a good 2016 campaign for the former Texas Ranger prospect, and 2017 has been a struggle, too. It's nice to see two-hit days by anyone, but he still hasn't walked this year, and he's hitting .227 even with the effort yesterday. All the talent is here to be a starting corner outfielder, but he has to start showing more discipline if he's going to reach that reality.
Apr 13 - 2:38 PM
Report: Phillies promoting OF Nick Williams
Jun 30 - 10:00 AM
Williams homers
Jun 12 - 2:05 PM
Williams homers
May 22 - 2:48 PM
Two-hit day for Williams
Apr 13 - 2:38 PM
More Nick Williams Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
78
282
79
16
2
15
44
43
16
90
5
4
.280
.328
.511
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that Cesar Hernandez (oblique) will miss approximately six weeks.
Hernandez landed on the disabled list Sunday after being diagnosed with a left oblique strain. This latest update means the second baseman will remain sidelined through the All-Star break and possibly into August.
Jun 13
2
Howie Kendrick
Sidelined
Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com writes that Howie Kendrick (hamstring) being placed on the disabled list is "looking likely."
Kendrick had been slated to start a second straight game in the designated hitter spot Wednesday, but he told Phillies manager Pete Mackanin that he wasn't feeling up to it. He hasn't started a game in the field in a week due to a strained left hamstring. The Phillies will certainly be hoping that Kendrick's absence will be short, as they're likely to shop him before the trade deadline.
Jun 28
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Daniel Nava
2
Cameron Perkins
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
10-Day DL
Jerad Eickhoff (back) hopes to rejoin the Phillies' rotation on July 4 against the Pirates.
Eickhoff will throw an extended bullpen session Wednesday to test out his sore upper back. The right-hander is coming up on two weeks of missed action. Mark Leiter has been filling in.
Jun 28
4
Vince Velasquez
10-Day DL
Vince Velasquez (elbow) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session next Thursday.
Velasquez was placed on the disabled list at the end of May with a flexor strain in his right elbow. There's no clear timetable for his return at this point, but a good workout Thursday will represent a significant step in the right direction.
Jun 16
5
Ben Lively
6
Nick Pivetta
7
Mark Leiter
8
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Pat Neshek
3
Joaquin Benoit
4
Edubray Ramos
5
Casey Fien
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Casey Fien on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 21, with a right rotator cuff strain.
Fien evidently must have hurt himself in the midst of allowing five runs over two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday. He figures to be sidelined for a while.
Jun 23
6
Adam Morgan
7
Luis Garcia
8
Hoby Milner
Dose: Turner Trouble
Jun 30
Trea Turner broke his wrist and Blake Treinen fell apart in the ninth inning. Jesse Pantuosco recaps the Nats' tough day in Friday's Dose.
