Nick Williams | Outfielder | #65

Sidelined

Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com writes that Howie Kendrick (hamstring) being placed on the disabled list is "looking likely."

Kendrick had been slated to start a second straight game in the designated hitter spot Wednesday, but he told Phillies manager Pete Mackanin that he wasn't feeling up to it. He hasn't started a game in the field in a week due to a strained left hamstring. The Phillies will certainly be hoping that Kendrick's absence will be short, as they're likely to shop him before the trade deadline.