Nick Williams | Outfielder | #65

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports that the Phillies are calling up outfield prospect Nick Williams.
A top-100 prospect, Williams has batted .280/.328/.511 with 15 homers, 44 RBI and five stolen bases for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. The 23-year-old has major plate discipline issues (he has an 90/16 K/BB ratio in 2017), but he's loaded with upside and is a worth a look in fantasy leagues. MLB.com's Todd Zolecki hears that Williams isn't necessarily up for the long haul, but the outfielder should at the very least start regularly against righties in left field while he's with the big club. Jun 30 - 10:00 AM
Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA7828279162154443169054.280.328.511
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Howie Kendrick
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Daniel Nava
2Cameron Perkins
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Ben Lively
6Nick Pivetta
7Mark Leiter
8Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Pat Neshek
3Joaquin Benoit
4Edubray Ramos
5Casey Fien
6Adam Morgan
7Luis Garcia
8Hoby Milner
 

 