Adalberto Mejia | Starting Pitcher | #49 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (23) / 6/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $535,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Wednesday's game between the Indians and Twins has been postponed due to rain in Minneapolis. It'll be made up with a day-night doubleheader on June 17. Adalberto Mejia was set to start for the Twins against Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer. Ervin Santana will take his normal turn in the Minnesota rotation on Thursday with Mejia getting pushed back. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Adalberto Mejia gave up just one run over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday. The only run scored on a fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Jose Abreu. Mejia gave up four hits in all while walking three and striking out four. While he didn’t factor into the decision, it was a big improvement from season debut against this very same team last Saturday. He’ll try to build off this one in a start against the Indians at home next week.

Adalberto Mejia was lifted after allowing three runs -- two earned -- over 1 2/3 innings in his first MLB start Saturday. Mejia debuted in a game last season, but Saturday was his first start in the bigs after winning the Twins' fifth starter gig out of spring. It didn't go as he hoped, as Mejia gave up two hits and walked two White Sox hitters before being removed. Saturday's debut notwithstanding, the 23-year-old is a talented young southpaw who should have plenty of highs to go with the lows in his rookie year.