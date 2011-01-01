Player Page

Adalberto Mejia | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / SF
Contract: view contract details
Wednesday's game between the Indians and Twins has been postponed due to rain in Minneapolis.
It'll be made up with a day-night doubleheader on June 17. Adalberto Mejia was set to start for the Twins against Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer. Ervin Santana will take his normal turn in the Minnesota rotation on Thursday with Mejia getting pushed back. Apr 19 - 3:42 PM
Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN2201006.264354004.051.65
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 14CWS110005.041134001.801.40
Apr 8@ CWS110101.2232200010.802.40
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Michael Tonkin
5Tyler Duffey
6Taylor Rogers
7Craig Breslow
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Matt Belisle
10Justin Haley
11Trevor May
 

 