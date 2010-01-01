Welcome,
Raimel Tapia | Outfielder | #7
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raimel Tapia went 4-for-4 and scored three times in a 5-1 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.
The rookie drew a rare start tonight and made it pay. The only time he didn't score was in the second inning when he got thrown out attempting to steal second base. Tapia improved his batting average from .105 to .261 with the big game. He's received only 27 plate appearances in 14 games. He has batted .359/.398/.526 with one homer and 11 steals in 34 games at Triple-A this year.
Jun 15 - 12:10 AM
Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that he will try to get Raimel Tapia "some starts."
Ian Desmond is in left field and Mark Reynolds is at first base on Wednesday afternoon against the Indians, with Tapia on the bench. That'll probably continue to be the Rockies' normal alignment, but the talented Tapia can slot in here in there with Desmond taking turns at first and Carlos Gonzalez needing regular rest in right field. Tapia's stay in the majors was only supposed to last a couple of days, but Gerardo Parra suffered a quad strain on Tuesday night and that has created a decent opportunity for the 23-year-old. Tapia was batting .359/.398/.526 with 11 stolen bases in 34 games this season at Triple-A Albuquerque.
Jun 7 - 1:57 PM
Source:
Jake Shapiro on Twitter
Rockies recalled OF Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Tapia might only be up for a couple of days with Alexi Amarista on paternity leave. The young outfield prospect has put up excellent numbers this season at Triple-A, but he doesn't have a clear path to regular playing time at the major league level.
Jun 6 - 4:35 PM
Rockies optioned OF Raimel Tapia to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Tapia was hitless in 12 at-bats in his brief time with the big club. He'll return to a .400/.434/.583 batting line at Albuquerque.
May 22 - 4:37 PM
Tapia goes 4-for-4 with three runs scored Wed
Jun 15 - 12:10 AM
Rockies will try to get Tapia 'some starts'
Jun 7 - 1:57 PM
Rockies recall Raimel Tapia from Triple-A
Jun 6 - 4:35 PM
Raimel Tapia optioned to Triple-A
May 22 - 4:37 PM
More Raimel Tapia Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
4
1.000
0
0
0
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
5
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
13
19
2
1
0
0
1
2
3
6
1
0
.105
.261
.158
.419
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 14
@ PIT
1
4
4
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.250
Jun 12
@ PIT
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Jun 11
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Jun 10
@ CHC
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Jun 9
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
.000
1.000
.000
Jun 8
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 7
CLE
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
34
156
56
15
4
1
23
29
10
26
11
2
.359
.398
.526
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Rockies prospect Tom Murphy (wrist) went 4-for-5 on Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque.
One of the hits was a double, and Murphy also scored a run. Currently on a rehab assignment, Murphy has made lots of hard contact since returning from a broken wrist, and he's posted a 1.051 OPS with the Isotopes in his six games. The Rockies are absolutely playoff contenders this year, and Murphy could be a big help behind the plate. If he does get the chance, you should be ready to pick him up, especially since he'll spend so much time in Coors this summer.
Jun 12
3
Ryan Hanigan
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
David Dahl's rehabilitation from a stress reaction in his rib has "completely stalled," per beat writer Nick Groke of the Denver Post.
Groke notes that Dahl is now "long from returning" to the Rockies' active roster. The young outfielder has been sidelined since the second week of spring training and he remains out indefinitely. He batted .315/.359/.500 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, five stolen bases, and 42 runs scored over his first 63 major league games in 2016.
Jun 3
2
Gerardo Parra
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Gerardo Parra (quad) might be out longer than initially expected.
There was a report last week suggesting Parra might be ready to return in late June or early July, but it doesn't sound like that will happen. Parra landed on the disabled list June 7 after straining his right quad while trying to steal second base on June 6.
Jun 13
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray (foot) fired off four scoreless innings in Wednesday's rehab game with High-A Lancester.
Gray scattered four hits while striking out five and walking one. He threw 55 pitches (36 for strikes) over his four innings of work, just about right on the money for what the Rockies were aiming for in terms of pitch count and innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to make another start or two on the rehab assignment before he rejoins the Rockies. A stress fracture in his left foot has kept him on the shelf for the last two months.
Jun 14
2
Tyler Anderson
10-Day DL
Tyler Anderson (knee) threw a three-inning, 52-pitch simulated game on Tuesday afternoon.
"I didn't even think about the knee," he told reporters after the workout. Anderson landed on the 10-day disabled list June 3 with knee inflammation. It sounds like he could return to the Rockies' rotation without a minor league rehab assignment.
Jun 13
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Jeff Hoffman
8
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Chad Bettis (cancer) said he expects to return to a major league mound by mid-July.
"I want to be back by the All-Star break," said the 28-year-old right-hander, who has completed a three-month cycle of chemotherapy. "I don’t know if that’s realistic. It is for me. But I’m me." Bettis threw from 75 and 90 feet in the Coors Field outfield on Tuesday and is aiming to begin mound work within the next two weeks.
Jun 6
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jordan Lyles
8
Scott Oberg
9
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 14
Seth Trachtman looks at waiver wire pick ups for this week, including Angels speedster Cameron Maybin.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 14
»
National Disaster
Jun 14
»
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
»
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
»
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
»
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
