Raimel Tapia | Outfielder | #7

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 175
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / COL
Contract: view contract details
Raimel Tapia went 4-for-4 and scored three times in a 5-1 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.
The rookie drew a rare start tonight and made it pay. The only time he didn't score was in the second inning when he got thrown out attempting to steal second base. Tapia improved his batting average from .105 to .261 with the big game. He's received only 27 plate appearances in 14 games. He has batted .359/.398/.526 with one homer and 11 steals in 34 games at Triple-A this year. Jun 15 - 12:10 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.000000311000050
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
13192100123610.105.261.158.419
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000080
201600000110
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 14@ PIT144100030001001.0001.0001.250
Jun 12@ PIT10000000100000.0001.000.000
Jun 11@ CHC11000001100000.000.500.000
Jun 10@ CHC14210000010000.500.500.750
Jun 9@ CHC10000001001010.0001.000.000
Jun 8@ CHC11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 7CLE11000010000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA3415656154123291026112.359.398.526
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Ryan Hanigan
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Jeff Hoffman
8Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jordan Lyles
8Scott Oberg
9Jairo Diaz
 

 