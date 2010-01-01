Raimel Tapia | Outfielder | #7 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (23) / 2/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 175 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Raimel Tapia went 4-for-4 and scored three times in a 5-1 win over the Pirates on Wednesday. The rookie drew a rare start tonight and made it pay. The only time he didn't score was in the second inning when he got thrown out attempting to steal second base. Tapia improved his batting average from .105 to .261 with the big game. He's received only 27 plate appearances in 14 games. He has batted .359/.398/.526 with one homer and 11 steals in 34 games at Triple-A this year.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that he will try to get Raimel Tapia "some starts." Ian Desmond is in left field and Mark Reynolds is at first base on Wednesday afternoon against the Indians, with Tapia on the bench. That'll probably continue to be the Rockies' normal alignment, but the talented Tapia can slot in here in there with Desmond taking turns at first and Carlos Gonzalez needing regular rest in right field. Tapia's stay in the majors was only supposed to last a couple of days, but Gerardo Parra suffered a quad strain on Tuesday night and that has created a decent opportunity for the 23-year-old. Tapia was batting .359/.398/.526 with 11 stolen bases in 34 games this season at Triple-A Albuquerque. Source: Jake Shapiro on Twitter

Rockies recalled OF Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Albuquerque. Tapia might only be up for a couple of days with Alexi Amarista on paternity leave. The young outfield prospect has put up excellent numbers this season at Triple-A, but he doesn't have a clear path to regular playing time at the major league level.